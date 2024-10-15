Transform Your Home This Diwali: Get DazzlingCurtains with Up to 70% Off at Myntra

As Diwali is around the corner, it's the best time to give a little restoration to your home decor. Beautiful curtains have the power to transform any room and are no less than a given charm and ambiance. So, take this up with Cortina Beige & Black Floral Long Door Curtains or the Fashion String Green & Off White Floral Door Curtains, for instance, for a classic touch or some vibrant color for that pop effect.

Bring home the festive feelings by upgrading your space with these gorgeous curtains. In this way, you will certainly set the best mood for family gatherings and celebrations. Check out the curated list of the best curtains below:

1. Cortina Beige & Black 2 Pcs Floral Long Door Curtains

Price: ₹428

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enhance your home décor with the Cortina Beige & Black Floral Long Door Curtains. These elegant curtains feature a beautiful floral pattern, perfect for adding a touch of charm to any room. Made from durable polyester, they offer easy maintenance with their wrinkle-free and quick-drying properties.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Polyester for durability and easy care.

-Design: Elegant floral print that complements various interiors.

-Fitting: Eyelet style for soft folds and effortless draping.

-Light Blocking: Regular level of light control.

-Size: Long door length (2.70 m x 1.15 m) with a multipack of 2.

2. Fashion String Green & Off-White Set of 2 Floral Door Curtains

Price: ₹499

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Transform your living space with the Fashion String Green & Off-White Floral Door Curtains. This stunning set of two curtains features a delightful floral pattern in refreshing green and off-white, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your home. Crafted from durable polyester, these curtains ensure both style and functionality with easy maintenance.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Made from high-quality polyester, known for its durability and easy care.

-Design: Beautiful floral print that enhances any room's aesthetic.

-Fitting: Eyelet style for graceful draping and soft folds.

-Light Blocking: Regular light control, allowing for a bright yet cozy atmosphere.

-Size: Dimensions of 1.16M width x 2.13M length, ideal for standard doors.

3. Cortina Blue & White Single Floral Cotton Door Curtain

Price: ₹526

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your home decor with the Cortina Blue & White Floral Cotton Door Curtain. This stylish single curtain features a charming floral print in soothing blue and white tones, perfect for bringing a fresh look to your space. Made from breathable and lightweight cotton, it ensures comfort while adding a touch of elegance.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Crafted from durable cotton, known for its breathability and easy washability.

-Design: Beautiful floral print that enhances the aesthetics of any room.

-Fitting: Eyelet style for smooth draping and soft, natural folds.

-Light Blocking: Regular light control to create a cozy atmosphere.

-Size: Dimensions of 2.10 m height x 1.15 m width (6.8 ft x 3.7 ft), suitable for standard doors.

4. Story@home Orange & White Geometric Room Darkening Long Door Curtain

Price: ₹737

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Transform your living space with the Story@home Orange & White Geometric Room Darkening Long Door Curtain. This stylish curtain not only enhances your decor but also effectively blocks external light, reduces noise, and adds an extra layer of privacy. The vibrant orange and white geometric pattern brings a modern touch, making it an eye-catching addition to any room.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Made from durable cotton, celebrated for its breathability and easy maintenance.

-Design: Eye-catching geometric pattern in bright orange and white, perfect for a contemporary look.

-Fitting: Eyelet style ensures even, large folds for stylish and practical draping.

-Light Blocking: The room darkening feature significantly restricts light entry, enhancing comfort.

-Size: Dimensions of 1.16 m height x 2.75 m width, ideal for long doors.

5. URBAN SPACE White & Gold-Toned Printed Black Out Door Curtain

Rice: ₹911

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your home decor with the URBAN SPACE White & Gold-Toned Printed Black Out Door Curtain. This elegant curtain is designed to enhance privacy while adding a touch of sophistication to your living space. Its stylish printed pattern in white and gold tones seamlessly blends with various interior styles, making it a versatile choice for any room.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Crafted from durable polyester, known for its strength, easy washability, and wrinkle-free properties.

-Design: Beautifully printed in a chic abstract pattern, perfect for modern interiors.

-Fitting: Eyelet style ensures smooth, soft folds, providing a polished and stylish appearance.

-Light Blocking: The blackout feature effectively blocks external light, enhancing privacy and creating a serene atmosphere.

-Size: Generously sized at 2.13 m height x 1.21 m width (7 ft x 4 ft), ideal for standard doors.

Conclusion

This Diwali, adding lovely curtains to your living space will improve the atmosphere and show off your unique sense of style. With Myntra's exclusive sale offering 50–70% off, now is the ideal opportunity to invest in stunning décor pieces that will impress your guests and give your celebrations even more unique touches.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.