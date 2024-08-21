Transform Your Living Space with Stunning Cushion Covers

Bring some grace and sophistication into your home with this collection of cushion covers that is a perfect combination of style, comfort and practicality. Whether you need a touch of class in your bedroom or a splash of colour in your living room – our range of superior cushion covers has it all. Treat your home decor with our outstanding collection of cushion covers—high on style, high on comfort, and functional. Be it the suave BePlush Satin, soft Lushomes Chenille, vibrant Encasa XO Polyester, or lavish Kuber Industries Floral Velvet, each one lends individuality to any space. Add flair to your living room with top-notch choices, exclusively priced for you. Check out the range and find your perfect match on Amazon today! Find the ideal complement to your home from our selected range of luxurious fabrics.

1. BePlush Satin Pillow Cover Set Of 2

Price: ₹409

Bring finesse to your bed with the BePlush Satin Pillow Cover Set. These luxurious satin, standard-sized pillow covers guarantee that soft, smooth feel to add elegance to any bedroom. The classically solid white design and envelope closure of these pillow covers will bring style while their functionality of feathered pillow protection with a tasteful appearance will provide style.

Features

Brand: BePlush

Pillow Type: Bed Pillow

Material: Satin

Size: Standard

Product Dimensions: 70L x 40W cm

Colour: White

Recommended Uses For Product: Feathered Pillow Protection

Closure Type: Envelope

Style: Classic

Pattern: Solid

2. Lushomes Throw Pillow Covers

Price: ₹556

Add warmth and texture to any house with this plush Chenille, cream sand-coloured Lushomes Throw Pillow Covers. Great for refreshing your living space, the covers will complement any living space with their solid pattern throw style and 45.7 cm measurement on each side. It's an ideal addition for both comfort and style.

Features

Brand: Lushomes

Pattern: Solid

Material: Chenille

Colour: Cream Sand

Product Dimensions: 45.7L x 45.7W cm

Style: Throw

3. Encasa XO Polyester Cushion Covers

Price:₹628

Bring home these beautiful Encasa XO Polyester Cushion Covers to refresh your setting. These 50 cm square covers in bright Chintz Red Print will add more colour and charisma to your cushions. Crafted in hard-wearing polyester with attractive digital print, they will add a touch of modern age to any room.

Features

Brand: Encasa

Pattern: Print

Material: Polyester

Colour: Chintz Red

Product Dimensions: 50L x 50W cm

Style: Digital Print

4. Kuber Industries Floral 5 Piece Velvet Cushion Cover

Price:₹895

Bring charm into your living room with the Kuber Industries Floral Velvet Cushion Covers. This pack of five comes in plush velvet and features a beautiful rich brown floral pattern. Measuring 40.6 cm square, these modern-style covers spell utmost luxury and comfort, adding class to any interior with a hint of sophistication.

Features

Brand: Kuber Industries

Pattern: Floral

Material: Velvet

Colour: Brown

Product Dimensions: 40.6L x 40.6W cm

Style: Contemporary

Bring luxury into your very abode with our wide range of plush cushion covers that bring in a gorgeous collection of style and comfort. Whether you fancy the satin feel of BePlush Satin, the chenille comfort of Lushomes Chenille, the prints of Encasa XO Prints or the velvety touch of Kuber Industries Floral Velvet, there is something for you. Bring any living space in your home into the modern age with minimal effort. To buy these beautiful cushion covers, click the links below and order them from Amazon at a special discount.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.