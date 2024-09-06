Want to upgrade your style with a stylish new handbag? Now is the perfect time, for up to 60% off on Caprese women's handbags that are available only on Myntra. From spacious totes to stylish slings and elegant shoulder bags, Caprese has just the accessory you need to complement your attire. So, do not let these fashion deals slip by. Shop now and upgrade the look!

1. Caprese Women Solid Tote Bag

Price: ₹811

The Caprese Women Solid Tote Bag in navy blue is a multipurpose accessory ideal for women on the go, particularly teachers who must carry a variety of items throughout the day. Its roomy form is great for storing books, planners, and other teaching materials, making it a functional yet fashionable option. Whether you're going to school, running errands, or seeing friends, this bag seamlessly blends fashion and practicality. The exquisite tasseled accent gives a touch of refinement, making you look smart no matter the event.

Key Features:

-Spacious Design: Designed with one main compartment with a button closure that provides ample room for books, notebooks, and teaching supplies.

-Additional Storage: 1 inner pocket and a mobile pouch for easy organization.

-Durable Handles: It features two sturdy handles that will be comfortable to carry all day.

-Material: It is synthetic leather, giving it a sleek, polished appearance.

-Size: 44 cm high, 29 cm wide, and 8 cm deep - ideal to carry along with all daily requirements in terms of essentials and documents.

-Warranty: 6 months warranty from the brand owner/manufacturer to give extra peace of mind.

2. Caprese Orange Solid Sling Bag

Price: ₹767

The Caprese Orange Solid Sling Bag is the perfect blend of style and convenience for women who prefer a compact yet functional accessory. With its vibrant orange color and structured design, this sling bag is ideal for casual outings, shopping trips, or even a stylish lunch date. Its sleek size makes it easy to carry just the essentials, while the multiple pockets ensure organized storage. Whether you're pairing it with casual wear or dressing up for a fun occasion, this sling bag is a must-have for your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Compact Size: Perfect for carrying your everyday essentials without the bulk (Height: 19 cm, Width: 18.5 cm, Depth: 6.5 cm).

-Multiple Compartments: 1 main compartment, 2 inner pockets, and 1 external pocket for easy organization.

-Convenient Closure: Button closure for quick access to your belongings.

-Stylish Sling Strap: Non-detachable sling strap for comfortable hands-free carrying.

-Material: Made from PU, ensuring durability and a sleek finish.

-Trendy Design: The structured shape and solid color add a touch of modern elegance to your casual look.

3. Caprese Peach-Coloured Floral Embroidered Shoulder Bag

Price: ₹1780

The Caprese Peach-Coloured Floral Embroidered Shoulder Bag is a chic accessory designed for women who love adding a touch of elegance to their everyday look. With its beautiful floral embroidery and soft peach hue, this shoulder bag effortlessly elevates any casual outfit. It offers ample space to carry your essentials while maintaining a stylish, structured appearance. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or meeting friends, this versatile bag will add sophistication to your ensemble.

Key Features:

-Elegant Floral Design: The peach-colored bag features intricate floral embroidery, adding a feminine touch.

-Spacious Storage: One main compartment with zip closure, 2 inner pockets, and 1 external pocket for organizing your belongings.

-Comfortable to Carry: Two sturdy handles make it easy to carry throughout the day.

-Material: Crafted from synthetic leather, combining durability with a polished look.

-Size: Height: 20 cm, Width: 29 cm, Depth: 12 cm – perfect for daily essentials and more.

-Warranty: Comes with a 6-month warranty from the brand owner/manufacturer.

4. Caprese Women Peach-Coloured Solid Handheld Bag

Price: ₹1147

The Caprese Women Peach-Coloured Solid Handheld Bag is a perfect blend of style and practicality, making it an ideal accessory for women who appreciate both fashion and function. With its structured design and sleek peach color, this bag is suitable for casual outings or even semi-formal occasions. The bag offers ample storage with its multiple pockets, making it easy to organize your essentials. Featuring two handles and a detachable sling strap, this versatile bag gives you the option to carry it by hand or over your shoulder for added convenience.

Key Features:

-Spacious and Organized: 1 main compartment, 2 external pockets, and 3 inner pockets provide plenty of space for your belongings.

-Versatile Carrying Options: Comes with two handles and a detachable sling strap for comfortable handheld or crossbody use.

-Secure Closure: Zip closure keeps your items safe and secure.

-Material: Made from durable synthetic material for a long-lasting, polished finish.

-Size: Height: 21 cm, Width: 27 cm, Depth: 15 cm – perfect for carrying your daily essentials in style.

-Warranty: Comes with a 6-month warranty from the brand/manufacturer.

5. Caprese Structured Shoulder Bag

Price: ₹1259

The Caprese Pink Structured Shoulder Bag is a chic and versatile accessory designed to add a touch of sophistication to your everyday style. Its spacious design, combined with a sleek structured shape, makes it ideal for women who need both style and practicality. Whether you're heading to work or enjoying a casual day out, this bag provides ample storage and comfort. The detachable sling strap offers flexibility, allowing you to wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody for hands-free convenience.

Key Features:

-Spacious and Functional: Features 1 main compartment with a zip closure, 1 external pocket, and 2 inner pockets for easy organization.

-Versatile Carrying Options: Two sturdy handles and a detachable sling strap provide multiple ways to carry.

-Durable Material: Made from synthetic leather, combining durability with a sleek and polished look.

-Size: Height: 33 cm, Width: 46 cm, Depth: 17 cm – perfect for carrying daily essentials with style.

-Warranty: Comes with a 6-month warranty from the brand owner/manufacturer for added peace of mind.

Conclusion

Renew your accessory wardrobe without losing any further time. The gorgeous Caprese handbags are up for sale, with up to 60% off, adding an element of style and functionality to your everyday look. Head over to Myntra today and get the best deals on handbags before they get sold out. Your next fashion statement is just a click away!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.