Up to 70% Off on Top 5 Stylish and Functional Lunch Box Sets, Only on Myntra

Find the best ways to meet your lunchtime requirements with our best lunch box set selections. From elegant glass to stainless steel, to convenient plastic, we have them all. Whether it's style or convenience, each set keeps your meals fresh and secure so you can enjoy your daily dining experience hassle-free. Let's find the ideal lunch box set that would just go well with your style and needs.

1. Treo Transparent & Grey All Fresh Square 3Pcs Glass Lunch Containers With Bag 320ml Each

Price: ₹699

The Treo All Fresh Glass Lunch Containers offer a perfect solution for carrying fresh meals to work, school, or any outing. With their transparent and grey solid design, these containers combine style and functionality. Made from high-quality glass, they are fridge, freezer, and dishwasher-safe, ensuring convenience and easy maintenance. Each container holds 320ml, making it ideal for portioned meals, while the included bag allows for effortless portability. Whether you're packing salads, snacks, or cooked dishes, this set ensures your food stays fresh and well-preserved.

Key Features:

-Set of 3 glass containers with a stylish bag

-320ml capacity each, perfect for portion-controlled meals

-Fridge, freezer, and top-rack dishwasher safe

-Durable and eco-friendly glass material

-Convenient and portable for daily use

2. Pexpo Blue & Silver Toned 5 Pieces Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Lunch Box With Bag

Price: ₹775

Elevate your lunchtime experience with the Pexpo Stainless Steel Lunch Box set, featuring a sleek blue and silver-toned design. This 5-piece set includes three sturdy containers, a handy spoon, and a durable bag, perfect for carrying and enjoying meals on the go. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, these lunch boxes are dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze. With their robust construction and practical design, these containers are ideal for keeping your food fresh and secure throughout the day.

Key Features:

-5-piece set: 3 containers, 1 spoon, and 1 carrying bag

-Elegant blue and silver-toned solid design

-Made from durable stainless steel

-Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

-Dimensions: 15.5 cm x 15.5 cm x 19.5 cm

3. BOROSIL 4-Pcs Black Printed Glass Lunch Box With Insulated Lunch Bag

Price: ₹859

Upgrade your lunchtime routine with the Borosil Glass Lunch Box set, designed for durability and convenience. Crafted from premium borosilicate glass, these lunch boxes offer exceptional temperature resistance and toughness, making them ideal for daily use and commutes. The sleek black design and leak-proof lids ensure that your meals stay fresh and secure, whether you're heading to the office or college. This set includes four containers and a stylish insulated lunch bag, combining practicality with elegance.

Key Features:

-The set includes 4 containers and 1 insulated lunch bag

-Black printed design with leak-proof lids

-Made from borosilicate glass, known for its extreme temperature resistance

-Microwave safe for easy reheating

-Large containers: 320 ml each (2 pcs)

-Medium containers: 240 ml each (2 pcs)

-Dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning

4. SOPL-OLIVEWARE Blue 4 Pieces Stainless Steel Lunch Boxes With Water Bottle

Price: ₹875

Elevate your lunch experience with the SOPL-OLIVEWARE stainless steel lunch box set, featuring a stylish blue finish and a comprehensive range of containers. This set includes everything you need for your meals on the go: a large, medium, and small container, a chutney dabba, and a steel water bottle, all housed in a high-quality bag. Made from durable stainless steel, these lunch boxes are dishwasher and microwave-safe, ensuring easy maintenance and convenience. Perfect for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish lunch solution.

Key Features:

-The set includes 4 containers (large, medium, small, chutney dabba), a steel water bottle, and a bag

-Made from durable stainless steel

-Dishwasher and microwave-safe

-Spill-proof design to prevent leaks

-Freezer safe for versatile storage

-High-quality bag with dimensions: 21.5 cm x 14.5 cm x 25 cm

-Container capacities: Large - 600 ml, Medium - 450 ml, Small - 300 ml, Chutney dabba - 130 ml, Water bottle - 750 ml

5. Milton Grey Arista Lunch Box 3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Tiffin Bottle & Jacket

Price: ₹999

Upgrade your meal prep with the Milton Grey Arista Lunch Box, designed for those who value both style and functionality. This set includes three practical lunch boxes with stainless steel tiffin bottles, perfect for keeping your meals fresh and hot. The sleek grey plastic exterior is complemented by microwave-safe steel interiors, making it ideal for convenient reheating. Whether you're heading to work or school, this lunch box set ensures your meals are well-protected and easy to access.

Key Features:

-The set includes 3 lunch boxes with microwave-safe steel tiffin bottles

-Durable grey plastic exterior with stainless steel interiors

-Dimensions: 22.5 cm x 12.5 cm x 21 cm

-Lunch box capacity: 320 ml per container

-Bottle capacity: 475 ml

-Lightweight at 0.855 kg

-Hand wash recommended for maintenance

Conclusion

Have fun daily with a mix of style, convenience, and functionality from these top lunch box sets. Each listed below points to some form of unique characteristics to go around and hit the inclinations and preferences of every person for them to find the perfect fit for their meal prep routine. Upgrade your lunch experience today and make every meal a delightful occasion.

