Up to 80% Off on Top Branded Smartwatches – Shop Now at Myntra!

Are you looking for a smartwatch that combines design, functionality, and incredible value? Don't look anywhere else! Myntra's latest smartwatch collection takes functionality to new heights with remarkable features, all available at up to 80% discount. These smartwatches have you covered in every manner, whether you're tracking your fitness goals, staying connected, or simply adding a touch of elegance to your wrist. Check out the top brands and models, from the sleek Noise Evolve 3 to the rugged Cultsport Ranger, to find your perfect smartwatch fit.

1. NOISE Evolve 3 1.43 Smartwatch

Price: ₹2199

The NoiseFit Evolve 3 is Noise's first round AMOLED calling smartwatch, featuring a 1.43” display with 500 nits brightness and Always On functionality. Make calls directly from your wrist and manage them hands-free. With a lightweight design and stainless steel ring, it’s perfect for workouts, offering 100+ sports modes and the Noise Health Suite™ for tracking health. Enjoy up to 7 days of battery life, 150+ customizable watch faces, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Key Features:

-1.43" AMOLED Always On Display with 466x466px resolution

-Tru Sync technology for smooth performance

-Noise Health SuiteTM for SpO2, heart rate, stress, sleep, and breath monitoring

-Fitness tracking and outdoor sports modes

-Call function and touchscreen for easy navigation

-Upto 7 days of battery life

-1-year brand warranty

2. Cultsport Ranger Amoled Outdoor Rugged

Price: ₹2999

The Cultsport Ranger is built for those who need a rugged smartwatch for outdoor adventures. Featuring a high-resolution 1.52” AMOLED display with 700 nits brightness and 466x466 pixels, it offers crystal-clear visuals even under bright sunlight. Its 300mAh battery provides up to 8 days of power, making it ideal for active lifestyles. With Ultra Sync technology, you can seamlessly pair your device for Bluetooth calling, while advanced sensors track your heart rate, SpO2, steps, and more. The IP67 water resistance ensures durability, and the silicone strap adds comfort and style.

Key Features:

-1.52” AMOLED display with 700 nits brightness

-Up to 8 days of battery life

-Ultra Sync technology for Bluetooth calling

-Continuous heart rate and SpO2 monitoring

-Integrated with Strava, Google Fit & Apple Health

-IP 67 water resistance and rugged design



3. Timex FitGen Smart Smartwatch

Price: ₹3497

The Timex FitGen Smart Smartwatch combines a sleek design with advanced features to keep you connected and on top of your health. Its round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels ensures vibrant visuals, while the rotating crown provides easy access to all its functions. Enjoy HD Bluetooth calling with a single sync Bluetooth chip, and stay updated with smart notifications, camera control, and music control right from your wrist. The 220mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance, and the Timex Fit 2.0 app allows seamless syncing with your phone.

Key Features:

-AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution

-HD Bluetooth calling with a single sync chip

-Rotating crown for easy navigation

-Timex Fit 2.0 app for synchronization

-Smart notifications, camera, and music control

4. Helix Metalfit 5.0 Smart Watch

Price: ₹ 3995

The Helix Metalfit 5.0 Smart Watch is designed to enhance your daily activities with its advanced features and durable build. It features a full-touch display with a 240x240 pixel resolution, providing clear visuals for all your interactions. Track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and stay active with multiple sports modes. With up to 7 days of battery life and IP68 water and dust resistance, it’s built to keep up with your busy lifestyle. The smartwatch includes essential functions like call capabilities, notifications, and GPS tracking, making it a versatile companion.

Key Features:

-Full touch display with 240x240 resolution

-Heart rate monitor and auto sleep tracking

-Up to 7 days of battery life

-IP68 dust and water resistance

-Multiple sports modes and GPS tracking

-Call function, notifications, and voice recognition

-Compatible with Android devices

5. Pebble Royale Legend

Price: ₹3999

Discover the Pebble Royale Legend, a smartwatch that blends sophistication with functionality. Its 1.43" AMOLED display delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, while the always-on feature ensures you never miss a notification. The slim design and premium leather strap offer a stylish look for both men and women.

Stay connected with Bluetooth calling, monitor your health with continuous heart rate and SpO2 tracking, and track your activities with multiple sports modes. The step tracker and sleep monitoring feature helps you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Additional features include a smart calculator, alarms, and notifications. Built with high-quality materials, the Pebble Royale Legend combines durability with elegance.

Key Features:

-1.43" AMOLED display with 320x320 resolution

-Bluetooth calling and smart calculator

-Continuous heart rate and SpO2 monitoring

-Multiple sports modes and step tracking

-Detailed sleep monitoring

-Premium leather strap and IP67 water resistance

-Compatibility with Android and iOS

Conclusion

Do not be left behind in this chance to raise your smartwatch fashion while saving big. With Myntra's exclusive discounts of up to 80% off, there has never been a better time to invest in a smartwatch that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Shop now and experience advanced technology mixed with a stylish design that keeps you miles ahead.

