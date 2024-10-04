Get ready to upgrade your fashion statement and protect your eyes with up to 80% off on eyewear from the biggest sale at Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024! From sleek, trendy designs to everything you need to protect your peepers from UV rays, top-rated branded sunglasses keep you in vogue and ensure safe seeing. And not to forget, these exclusive offers are followed by an additional full 10 per cent bank offer discount! Find the perfect sunglasses for yourself at a great quality while browsing through a wide variety, considering your face shape and style. Scroll below for the hottest picks and get the best deals before they are gone.

1. WROGN Unisex Lens & Square Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens

Price: ₹509

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Upgrade your style with these WROGN Unisex Square Sunglasses. This features green UV-protected lenses and a brown full-rim frame. Ideal for an oval face, these sunglasses are lightweight yet durable with plastic as well as metal frame options. A WROGN hard case has also been included to store these safely.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Green, UV-protected.

-Frame Colour: Brown.

-Style: Full-rim square design.

-Material: Plastic and metal.

-Best For Oval face shapes.

-Includes: Hard case for protection.

2. H&M Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses

Price: ₹ 699

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Retro glamour is paired up with these H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses. They flaunt broad, bold plastic frames and wide temples within black-tinted lenses for UV protection. These will suit oval-shaped face shapes. Chic sunglasses are sure shots to lighten up those sunny days.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Black, UV-protected.

-Frame Colour: Black.

-Style: Bold cat-eye design.

-Material: Durable plastic.

-Best For Oval face shapes.

3. Vincent Chase by Lenskart Women Round Sunglasses With UV Protected Lens

Price: ₹859

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your accessory game with the fashionable Vincent Chase Round Sunglasses. To give a stylish look, pink UV-protected lenses are set in a luxurious gold-toned metal frame; these complete-rim sunglasses take care of protecting the eyes. Best for round face shapes, they come with a hard case to safely store and a one-year warranty.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Pink, UV-protected for enhanced eye safety.

-Frame Colour: Elegant gold-toned metal.

-Style: Full rim, trendy round design.

-Material: Durable metal frame.

-Best For Round face shapes.

-Warranty: 1 year, provided by the brand.

4. Carlton London Unisex Oval Sunglasses B80-336

Price: ₹898

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Carlton London comes up with a range of Unisex Oval Sunglasses. These are not only stylish and trendy but are also very functional. The set features a brown-coated UV-protected lens along with a gold-toned full-rim frame made of plastic and metal. Packed within a soft pouch, it is Carlton London Unisex Oval Sunglasses, perfectly suitable for those with oval faces.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Brown, UV-protected for optimal sun protection.

-Frame Colour: Stylish gold-toned frame.

-Style: Full rim, elegant oval design.

-Material: Durable plastic and metal construction.

-Best For Oval face shapes.

-Case: Comes with a soft pouch for safekeeping.

5. Voyage Women Square Sunglasses With UV-Protected Lens

Price: ₹810

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Sleekly infuse your style with Voyage Women's Square Sunglasses. Featuring UV-protected black lenses, these stylish sunglasses are accentuated with a steel-toned half-rim metal frame, thus protecting and elegancing you, but perfect for oval shapes. Packaged in a sturdy Voyage hard case, they won't cause trouble in safekeeping either.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Black, UV-protected for sun safety.

-Frame Colour: Chic steel-toned.

-Style: Half-rim, square design.

-Material: Durable metal frame.

-Best For Oval face shapes.

-Case: Includes a hard case for protection.

Conclusion

Don't miss the opportunity to upgrade your style and become eye-safe with these trendy sunglasses. Incredible savings and a wide variety of designs on Myntra - the best time to shop. Get your favourite pairs today and stroll into the sun in confidence.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.