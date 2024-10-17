Upgrade Your Living Space This Diwali with the Best Ottomans at Myntra Diwali Sale 2024

This Diwali make your home look elegant and comfortable by adding these perfect pieces of furniture in the form of stylish ottomans. If you need more chairs, footstools, or any additional furniture, these ottomans will make great additions to your home. Made from premium materials such as velvet and faux leather with wooden construction, this furniture will complement any home interior style, with prints, and patterns included. The Myntra Diwali Sale has started now – home furnishings are up to 45% off – perfect for prepping your home for Diwali.

1. RIANCE CREATIONS Teal Green Round Wooden Velvet Ottomans

Price: ₹1999

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your living space with the RIANCE CREATIONS Teal Green Round Wooden Velvet Ottoman. This stylish and functional seating stool combines a modern aesthetic with plush comfort, making it the perfect accent piece for any room. With its soft velvet upholstery and solid wooden base, this ottoman delivers both durability and elegance. The tufted surface adds a contemporary touch, making it suitable for various decor styles.

Key Features:

-Premium Velvet Upholstery: The 100% velvet seat offers a luxurious and soft feel.

-Sturdy Wooden Base: Designed with strong wooden legs for long-lasting support.

-Compact Dimensions: 16x16 inches, making it a versatile option for any space.

-Tufted Design: Adds a touch of sophistication and style to your room.

-Weight Capacity: Supports up to 150 kg, ensuring both functionality and durability.

2. GLOBALLY INDIAN Green Floral Print Rectangular Wooden Ottoman

Price: ₹2008

Image source: Myntra.com



Add a touch of Indian craftsmanship to your home with the GLOBALLY INDIAN Green Floral Print Rectangular Wooden Ottoman. Perfectly blending style, comfort, and quality, this ottoman is designed with a striking green floral print and soft velvet seating that elevates any living space. Its bohemian-inspired design and sturdy wooden frame make it a practical yet fashionable addition to your home.

Key Features:

-Floral Velvet Upholstery: Luxurious velvet fabric with a vibrant green floral print brings an artistic flair to your decor.

-Durable Wooden Base: Built from strong wood for stability and long-lasting support.

-Rectangular Shape: Compact size (38.1 cm X 45.72 cm X 30.48 cm) ideal for versatile use, from extra seating to a footrest.

-Tufted Surface: Adds a plush, textured feel to the seat for enhanced comfort.

-Bohemian Style: Embraces a unique and free-spirited design trend.

-Weight Capacity: Holds up to 100 kg, offering strength without compromising style.

3. Wooden Twist Set Of 2 Printed Beige Wooden Ottomans

Price: ₹2999

Image source: Myntra.com



Upgrade your living space with the Wooden Twist Set of 2 Printed Beige Wooden Ottomans. This stylish duo combines functionality with contemporary design, making it the perfect addition to your home. The soft velvet seats and floral printed patterns offer both comfort and visual appeal, while the sturdy wooden base ensures durability for everyday use. Whether used for extra seating, as footrests, or as accent pieces, these ottomans will bring charm to any room.

Key Features:

-Set of 2: Includes two ottomans, perfect for versatile seating and decor options.

-Printed Floral Design: Beige velvet upholstery with a printed floral pattern adds a sophisticated touch.

-Durable Wooden Frame: Crafted from high-quality wood for reliable strength and support.

-Round Shape: Compact (30 cm X 30 cm X 37 cm) design that fits seamlessly into small spaces.

-No Assembly Required: Ready to use straight out of the box for hassle-free setup.

-Weight Capacity: Supports up to 100 kg per ottoman, ensuring long-lasting durability.

4. Nestroots Set of 2 Beige & Grey Round Shape Wooden Sitting Ottomans

Price: ₹3995

Image source: Myntra.com



Enhance your living space with the stylish and versatile Nestroots Set of 2 Beige & Grey Round Wooden Ottomans. Perfectly suited for modern and traditional interiors, these ottomans are designed for both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Crafted from high-quality cotton canvas and mango wood, these ottomans feature a thicker cushion for enhanced comfort and durability. Whether you use them as footrests, extra seating, or side tables, they add a chic touch to any room.

Key Features:

-Set of 2: Includes two ottomans, perfect for additional seating or decor.

-Printed Design: A beige and grey color combination with ethnic motifs adds a stylish and quirky element.

-Durable Construction: Made from cotton canvas and sturdy mango wood, ensuring long-lasting use.

-Versatile Use: Can be used as a footrest, small center table, side table, or extra seating in various settings.

-Perfect Gift: Ideal for housewarming, Diwali, or special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

-Weight Capacity: Supports up to 120 kg per ottoman, suitable for everyday use.

Conclusion

In this festive session, why not give your home a perfect Ottoman that is stylish, comfortable, and built to last? These ottomans come in every style, from modern to artful, and with a youthful bohemian flair. Remember, the Myntra Diwali Sale is on now— get up to 45% off on home fashion and decorate your home to suit the festival.

