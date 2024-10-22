Upgrade Your Lunch Experience This Diwali with Airtight Lunch Boxes from Myntra – Enjoy Up to 60% Off

Invest in better-quality, tight, airtight lunch boxes that serve every day at work or school this Diwali through the Myntra Diwali Sale 2024. The stylish, functional lunch boxes will make sure your meals remain fresh and delicious. Avail up to 60 percent and an extra 10 percent off using bank offers. It is a great time to upgrade one's lunch routine. Let's explore the ideal airtight lunch boxes available on Myntra this Diwali, featuring top brands such as SOPL-OLIVEWARE, Borosil, Pexpo, and Milton. Each lunch box is crafted to perfection to keep your food fresh and safe from being dropped from your hands, thereby perfect for daily use either in the office or school.

1. SOPL-OLIVEWARE Black Stainless Steel Lunch Box

Price: ₹792

The SOPL-OLIVEWARE Black Stainless Steel Lunch Box is designed for those who value quality and convenience. Perfect for office executives and college students alike, this lunch box features BPA-free airtight containers that keep your meals fresh and secure. Made from premium stainless steel, it combines durability with a sleek design, making it an ideal companion for your daily meals.

Features:

-High-Quality Construction: Made from durable stainless steel, ensuring longevity and reliability.

-Airtight Containers: Includes BPA-free airtight lids to keep food fresh and prevent spills.

-Versatile Sizes: Comes with three stainless steel containers (290ml, 450ml, and 600ml) and a 750ml water bottle to accommodate various meal sizes.

-Dishwasher and Microwave Safe: Convenient for easy cleaning and reheating without compromising on quality.

-Additional Accessories: Includes a steel pickle box (130ml), plastic spoon, and fork for a complete meal solution on the go.

2. BOROSIL 3 Pieces Teal Blue & Transparent Round Glass Lunch Box 400 ml With Bag

Price: ₹799

The BOROSIL 3 Pieces Teal Blue & Transparent Round Glass Lunch Box is the perfect solution for those who prioritize freshness and health in their meals. Crafted from high-grade borosilicate glass, this lunch box set ensures your food remains as delicious and aromatic as when it was freshly prepared. With its leak-proof design and airtight seal, you can enjoy your meals without worrying about spills. The accompanying fabric carry bag adds a stylish touch, making it easy to take your lunch wherever you go.

Features:

-Premium Borosilicate Glass: Made from 100% borosilicate glass, capable of withstanding temperatures up to 350°C, making it microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe.

-Airtight & Leak-Proof: The airtight seal keeps odors out and maintains freshness, ensuring your food stays delicious and mess-free.

-Chemical-Free: Unlike plastic containers, this glass lunch box does not leach harmful chemicals into your food, promoting healthier eating habits.

-Scratch-Resistant: The durable glass construction is tougher than ordinary glass, resisting scratches and maintaining clarity over time.

-Versatile Usage: Safe for use in the microwave, oven, fridge, freezer, and dishwasher, providing convenience for all your meal prep and storage needs.

3. Pexpo Blue & Silver Toned 5 Pieces Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Lunch Box With Bag

Price: ₹809

The Pexpo Blue & Silver Toned 5 Pieces Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Lunch Box is designed for those who value both functionality and style in their meal prep. This eco-friendly lunch box set includes three airtight containers and a convenient carrying bag, perfect for keeping your meals fresh and flavorful. Made from 100% food-grade materials, this durable stainless steel lunch box is ideal for office, school, or outdoor adventures.

Features:

-Durable Construction: Crafted from high-quality 201-grade stainless steel, this lunch box is corrosion-resistant and built to last, ensuring long-term use.

-Leak-Proof Design: The airtight lids prevent leaks and spills, allowing you to carry a variety of foods without worrying about messes.

-Odor-Free Freshness: Keeps your food fresh and free from odors, ensuring that each meal tastes just as good as it should.

-Compact & Portable: Lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for lunch at work, snacks on a road trip, or meals during picnics.

-Easy to Clean: The stainless steel design makes it easy to clean and maintain, ensuring hassle-free use for the entire family.

4. Milton Legend Deluxe Silver Toned & Black 5 Pieces Thermosteel Tiffin Box 800 ml

Price: ₹949

The Milton Legend Deluxe Silver Toned & Black 5 Pieces Thermosteel Tiffin Box is the ultimate solution for carrying your favorite home-cooked meals with style and convenience. Designed for everyday use, this thermos-teel tiffin box ensures your food stays warm and fresh, making it perfect for busy professionals and students alike. With its elegant design and durable construction, this tiffin box is not just functional but also a statement piece for meal transport.

Features:

-Insulated Design: The stainless steel tiffin containers are encased in an insulated outer body, keeping your meals hot or cold for hours, perfect for any time of day.

-Durable Construction: Made from virtually unbreakable stainless steel, this tiffin box is designed to withstand daily use, ensuring it lasts for years.

-Stylish and Functional: The elegant exterior adds a touch of sophistication to your lunch routine while the built-in carry strap offers easy portability without the need for an extra bag.

-Easy to Clean: Its durable design allows for hassle-free cleaning; just use a simple detergent solution and a soft sponge to maintain its pristine look.

-Generous Capacity: The set includes four 200 ml containers, providing ample space for all your favorite meals while staying compact and convenient.

Conclusion:

Make your Diwali food fresh and delicious with any of these premium airtight lunchboxes. Enjoy shopping smart during Myntra Diwali Sale 2024, with up to 60% off, plus exclusive bank discounts on offers. Celebrate the festival with delicious home-cooked food and convenience and style. Do not miss the Myntra Diwali Sale 2024 and get up to 60% off, along with an additional 10% off using bank offers.

