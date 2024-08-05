Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Deals On Dinnerware

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is back, offering significant discounts and promotions on various product categories, including dinnerware, to commemorate India's Independence Day 2024. The Sale will start on 6 August noon till 10 August. Shoppers can expect exciting deals, coupon savings, and bank discounts, making it an ideal time to upgrade their dinnerware at unbeatable prices.



The Prime members will get access to The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 12 hours before. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the dinnerware deals during the sale.

1. Artysta Beautifying Lives 'Sea Swirls' Dinner Set Ceramic

Elevate your dining experience with the Artysta Beautifying Lives 'Sea Swirls' Dinner Set Ceramic. This stunning dinner set features a beautiful green and grey swirl pattern, reminiscent of the ocean's waves. Made from high-quality ceramic material, this set is both durable and stylish.



Features

- 18-piece dinner set includes 6 dinner plates, 6 side plates, and 6 bowls

- Made from high-quality ceramic material

- Microwave and dishwasher safe for easy care

- Perfect for everyday dining or special occasions

- Gentle washing with mild detergent recommended

2. Yourowndcor Ribbed Ceramic Dinner Set

Add a touch of modern elegance to your table setting with the Yourowndcor Ribbed Ceramic Solid Plates. These stylish plates feature a sleek ribbed design and a solid color scheme, making them perfect for both everyday dining and special occasions. On this Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale get this dinner set on amzaing price drop.



Features

- Ribbed design adds a touch of modern style to any table setting

- Set includes 6 dinner plates (10.5 inches diameter)

- Microwave and dishwasher safe for easy care

3. Freakway Premium Moroccan Ceramic Dinner Set

Experience the vibrant beauty of Moroccan craftsmanship with the Freakway Premium Moroccan Hand Glazed Ceramic Dinner Set. This exquisite dinner set features intricate hand-glazed designs and vibrant colors, adding a touch of global elegance to your table setting.

Features

- 18-piece dinner set includes 6 dinner plates, 6 side plates, and 6 bowls

- Hand-glazed by skilled artisans in Morocco for unique, one-of-a-kind designs

- Microwave and dishwasher safe for easy care

4. Serve n Style Round Melamine Dinner Set

Enjoy effortless dining with the Serve n Style Round Melamine Dinner Set. This durable and stylish dinner set is perfect for everyday meals, outdoor gatherings, or special occasions. The round shape and sleek design make it easy to serve and add a touch of modern elegance to your table setting. On this Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale get this dinner set on amzaing price drop.

Features

- The set includes 40 pieces ( 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 bowls and 6 cups)

- It is microwave safe

- BPA-free and food-grade material for safe use

5. PRAAHI LIFESTYLE Ceramic Handmade Dinner Set

This exquisite, handcrafted ceramic dinner set is perfectly suited for presenting Indian cuisine's rich flavors and aromas to loved ones, making every meal a delightful experience.



Features

- Unique and personalized design

- It includes 4 Full ceramic Plates, 4 Quarter Plates and 4 Bowls

- The set is Microwave & Dishwasher Safe

Don't miss out on the incredible dinnerware deals available during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Upgrade your table setting with stylish and durable dinnerware sets from top brands at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for modern melamine sets, elegant ceramic collections, or vibrant glassware, there's something for everyone. Get your prime memberships now to get early access and grab the offers before time.

