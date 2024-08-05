Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Deals On Home And Kitchen Appliances

Amazon’s yearly Great Freedom Festival sale is back for Independence Day 2024. It is expected to include great deals and discounts on popular categories including laptops, home appliances, earbuds, cellphones, and more. To make the bargains as alluring as possible, customers will be able to take advantage of bank discounts and coupons. Having said that, here's all the information you require regarding the deals on kitchen and home appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

For Amazon Prime members, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 will start on August 6 at 12:00 AM (IST). Prime memberships are available to all Amazon account holders and begin at Rs 299,.



1. Faber 1300W, 2Liter Hot Air Fryer

The Faber 1300W, 2Liter Hot Air Fryer is a fantastic kitchen appliance that allows you to cook and fry with almost no oil, making it a healthier option.



Features

- Power: 1300W

- Capacity: 2Liters

- Cooking Options: 8 distinct cooking options

2. Usha Electric Kettle 1200W

Quickly boil water with the Usha Electric Kettle 1200W, a convenient and efficient kitchen appliance. Its powerful 1200W motor and stainless steel body ensure fast and safe boiling. Perfect for making tea, coffee, instant noodles, and more.



Features

- Power: 1200W for fast boiling

- Material: Stainless Steel body for durability and safety

- Capacity: 1.8 Liters

- Automatic Shut-off: Turns off when boiling is complete

3. AO Smith 5 Liter Instant Water Heater

Enjoy instant hot water with the AO Smith EWS-5 White, a 5-liter capacity water heater powered by a 3KW heating element. Its compact design and sleek white finish make it a perfect fit for modern bathrooms.



Features

- Capacity: 5 Liters

- Power: 3KW for fast heating

- Material: Durable and corrosion-resistant metal body

- Temperature Control: Adjustable temperature settings

4. Bajaj Ivora 800W Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Ivora 800W Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient kitchen appliance designed to make cooking easier. With its 800W motor and 3-speed control, it can handle tough grinding and mixing tasks with ease.

Features

- Power: 800W for efficient grinding and mixing

- Speed Control: 3-speed settings for various tasks

- Jars: 3 stainless steel jars (wet grinding, dry grinding, and chutney making)

- Blade: High-quality stainless steel blades for durability

5. Aquaguard Sure Delight Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT Water Purifier has a 5-stage purification process, which includes RO, UV, and UF technologies, and is suitable for municipal water only.



Features

- 6-Stage Purification

- Removes larger particles and extends the life of the RO membrane.

- 6.2 liters of purified water storage.

- 1-year warranty on the product.

- RO, UV, UF Technology

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to transform your daily routine and elevate your home's comfort and style. This Great Freedom Festival, Amazon is offering unparalleled deals on home and kitchen appliances that will revolutionize your living space. Head to Amazon now to explore the vast array of deals and discounts. For Amazon Prime members, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 will start on August 6 at 12:00 AM (IST). For non-Prime members, the deal begins on August 6 at noon, twelve hours after early access. So get your prime membership now to get ahead in the race.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.