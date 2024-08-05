NewsTop Deals
TABLETS

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: A Sneak Peak

The highly anticipated Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is scheduled to begin at 6 August 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 10:15 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: A Sneak Peak Image Credit- The Economic Times

The highly anticipated Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM August 6 for Prime Members . Amazing bargains and discounts on a variety of goods are promised during this event. Anticipate sales and discounts on a variety of items, ranging from state-of-the-art computers to necessary household appliances and more. This deal offers something for everyone, whether your goal is to update your home or upgrade your technology.

The non Prime Members will get access at noon on August 6. Amazon and SBI have partnered to offer an immediate 10% discount on credit card and EMI purchases. Prime members will receive free delivery and easy returns in addition to early access to the deal. Get ready for the largest Amazon sale to date, and think about becoming a Prime member for early access and additional benefits.

- Up to 65% off on tablets at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Tablets are up to 65% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This is a great chance to upgrade your technology at an incredible savings. Check out the offers right now and put your preferred tablets in your wishlist to make sure you don't pass on these fantastic discounts.

 

1. Realme Pad 2 Wifi 17,999 Buy now 
2. Honour Pad 9 24,999 Buy now 
3. Oneplus Pad Go 21,999 Buy now 
4. Lenovo M11 21,999 Buy now 
5. Apple iPad 10th Gen 34,900 Buy now 

- Up to Rs.45000 off on laptops at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Up to Rs. 45,000 off computers and amazing discounts on TVs, washing machines, kitchen and household appliances, tablets, smartwatches, and more are available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. To ensure you get the greatest bargains when the sale begins, preview the offers now and add things to your wishlist.
 

1. Dell (Smartchoice) 15 Thin & Light Laptop  37,999 Buy now 
2. ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6 Thin & Light Laptop  64,990 Buy now 
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Thin & Light Laptop   52,890 Buy now 
4. HP Laptop 15s Thin & Light Laptop  51,799 Buy now 
5. Acer Aspire Lite Laptop  32,990 Buy now 

- Up to 55% off on refrigerators at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival

At the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, refrigerators are discounted by up to 55%. Discover a variety of premium models and brands at amazing savings. Now is a great time to upgrade your kitchen equipment because of the significant discounts being offered during this special event.

1. Whirlpool 235 L2 Double door Refrigerator  21,990 Buy now 
2. LG 242 L3 Star Doble Door Refrigerator  25,990 Buy now 
3. Samsung 256 L Double Door Refrigerator  29,990 Buy now 
4. Samsung 653 L Double door Refrigerator  81,990 Buy now 
5. LG 655 L Double Door Refrigerator  72,990 Buy now 

- Top deals on Amazon gadgets at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Visit the Amazon Great Freedom Festival to find the best prices on Amazon devices. Get discounts on well-liked products like the Firestick, Kindle, Echo, and Amazon Fire TV Cube. This is the ideal moment to upgrade your tech setup because it offers exceptional deals.
 

1. Amazon Fir TV Stick 4,499 Buy now 
2. All New Fire TV Cube  12,999 Buy now 
3. Amazon Echo Pop  3,999 Buy now
4. Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen  5,499 Buy now 
5. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) 13,999 Buy now 

The countdown to Amazon's Great Freedom Festival has begun, and we've given you a sneak peek into the incredible deals and discounts that await! From electronics to fashion, home decor to kitchen essentials, get ready to shop till you drop with unbeatable offers. Mark your calendars, set reminders, and make a wishlist. 

 

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 