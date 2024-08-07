Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Deals On Home Vacuum Cleaner

Get ready to sweep away the dirt and dust with amazing deals on home vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! For a limited time, enjoy unbeatable discounts of up to 50% off on top-rated vacuum cleaners from leading brands like Eureka, Philips, Panasonic, and more. Whether you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, a sleek handheld device, or a cutting-edge robot vacuum, Amazon's got you covered. Upgrade your cleaning game and make your home shine with these incredible offers.

Don't miss out - shop now and take advantage of these fantastic deals. Additionally offers like cashback, free delivery, and no-cost EMI options, you can save up to Rs. 50,000 on exchanges. Plus, SBI cardholders can get an extra 10% discount, up to Rs. 3,000.

1. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful canister vacuum cleaner designed for daily cleaning needs. It features a 1200W motor, 3 reusable dust bags, and a dust bag full indicator. This vacuum cleaner is suitable for various surfaces, including carpets and upholstery, and comes with five accessories for different cleaning needs.

Features

- 1200W motor with 1700 mm suction power for effective cleaning

- 3 reusable dust bags for cost-effective maintenance

- 5-in-1 Accessories

- 1-Year Warranty

2. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and efficient cleaning tool. It features an 800W motor that provides powerful 6.5 kPa suction, making it highly effective for various cleaning tasks. The vacuum cleaner has a durable ABS and compact body, ensuring long-lasting performance and easy handling.

Features

- Efficient 800W motor with 6.5 kPa suction

- Durable ABS and compact body

- Multiple cleaning brushes for different surfaces and types of dirt

- 1 Year Warranty



3. INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and powerful cleaning tool that can handle both wet and dry messes with ease. This vacuum cleaner is suitable for various surfaces, including floors, carpets, upholstery, and curtains.

Features

- Powerful 1200W motor for efficient cleaning

- Wet and dry functionality for cleaning liquids, dirt, and debris

- Large 10L tank capacity for extended cleaning sessions

- 1-year warranty

4. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek and powerful cleaning tool that offers advanced features for efficient cleaning.

Features

- Powerful 1900W motor for strong suction and efficient cleaning

- Compact design for easy storage and maneuverability

- 5-year warranty on the motor and 2-year warranty on the product

- Bagless design with a 1.5L dust container for cost-effective maintenance



5. ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek and powerful cleaning tool that offers advanced features for efficient cleaning.

Features

- 6500 PA of suction power for effective surface cleaning

- Up to 320 minutes of run time

- Suitable for tiles, marble, wood, and carpets

- Creates multiple maps to customizes cleaning for to your needs

Don't miss out on the incredible deals on home vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Upgrade your cleaning game with top-notch vacuum cleaners from renowned brands like Eureka, Philips, ECOVACS, and more. Enjoy massive discounts plus additional cashback and exchange offers. Prime Members get additional advantages like next day delivery, cashbacks, prime offers and more. Whether you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, a sleek handheld device, or a cutting-edge robot vacuum, Amazon's got you covered. Hurry and grab your favorite vacuum cleaner before the stock runs out.

