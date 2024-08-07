Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Offers On Induction Cooktops

Revolutionize your kitchen with the latest Induction Cooktops at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. For a limited time, enjoy massive discounts of up to 50% off on top-rated Induction Cooktops from leading brands like Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, and more. Whether you're looking for a compact single burner or a spacious multi-burner cooktop, Amazon's got you covered. Upgrade your cooking experience with energy-efficient, fast, and safe Induction Cooktops.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals, valid up to August 11.



1. Philips Viva 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop

The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop is a high-quality induction cooker that offers a range of features for easy and efficient cooking.

Features

- Electromagnetic induction technology: high heating efficiency and cooks food faster

- 2100W power: Enables fast cooking and is suitable for a variety of cooking tasks

- Customized programs: Includes preset programs for making Indian dishes

- Touch start: Allows for easy operation and convenience

- Automatic shut-off: Ensures safe cooking and prevents accidents

2. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop is a high-performance kitchen appliance designed for modern cooking needs. With a robust 1800-watt induction system, this cooktop ensures quick and efficient cooking, reducing both time and energy consumption.

Features

- 7 Segments LED Display: Provides clear and intuitive control

- Auto Switch-Off Feature: Adds an extra layer of safety

- Powerful Induction System: Ensures fast and efficient cooking

- Digital Timer Control: Ensures that your dishes are cooked to perfection

- Cool-Touch Feature: Ensures that you can handle the appliance without risk

3. Prestige 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

The Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop is a reliable and efficient kitchen appliance designed for everyday cooking needs.

Features

- 1600W Induction Motor: Ensures fast and energy-efficient cooking

- Push Button Controls: Easy to use and navigate

- Automatic Shut-Off: Turns off the cooktop when not in use

- Durable Glass Surface: Easy to clean and maintain

- 1 Year Warranty

4. iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop

The iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop is a compact and efficient kitchen appliance designed for modern cooking needs.

Features

- 1800W Induction Motor: Ensures fast and energy-efficient cooking

- Touch Control Panel: Easy to use and navigate

- Overheat Protection: Prevents damage from excessive heat

- Compact Design: Suitable for small kitchens or countertops

- Automatic Shut-Off: Turns off the cooktop when not in use

5. Bajaj Splendid 120TS 1200 Watts Induction Cooktop

The Bajaj Splendid 120TS 1200 Watts Induction Cooktop is a reliable and efficient kitchen appliance designed for everyday cooking needs.

Features

- 1200W Induction Motor: Ensures fast and energy-efficient cooking

- Touch Control Panel: Easy to use and navigate

- Overheat Protection: Prevents damage from excessive heat

- Durable Glass Surface: Easy to clean and maintain

- 6 Preset Cooking Modes: Includes settings for specific dishes like curry, rice, and more

The incredible deals on Induction Cooktops during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 are not the one to miss out on. Upgrade your kitchen with top-notch Induction Cooktops from renowned brands like Philips, Pigeon, Prestige, iBELL, and Bajaj, available at unbeatable prices. Amazon provides additional financial incentives, including exclusive bank promotions, attractive exchange offers, and interest-free installment plans (no-cost EMI), making it even more convenient and affordable for customers to maximize their shopping experience. The sale ends on August 11, so grab your favorite Induction Cooktop before the stocks run out

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.