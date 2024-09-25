50-80% off on casual shirts: Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE

As the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 approaches, it's a great opportunity to update your wardrobe with some trendy and cozy clothes. Casual shirts are an essential part of every man's wardrobe, as they can be worn for both casual outings and smart-casual professional contexts. Enhance your work-from-home attire with our special collection of WFH casual apparel, currently offered at an unbelievable 50-80% savings! Whether you're looking for comfy tops, versatile bottoms, or toasty loungewear, we have everything you need to keep trendy and comfortable at work. Plus, select bank deals include an additional 10% savings. Don't pass up the opportunity to update your home dress and increase your productivity with our stylish and affordable selections.

1. HIGHLANDER Men Opaque Checked Casual Shirt

Price: ₹620

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with stylish essentials, and the HIGHLANDER Men Opaque Checked Casual Shirt is a must-have addition. Designed in a fashionable navy blue with vertical stripes, this shirt effortlessly combines comfort and style, making it perfect for laid-back outings or casual office days.

Crafted from a blend of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, it offers a breathable feel while maintaining durability. The oversized fit provides a relaxed silhouette, ensuring you look effortlessly fashionable. With features like a spread collar, button placket, and two patch pockets, this shirt is not just about looks—it’s practical too!

Key Features:

-Design: Navy blue with vertical stripes for a modern, stylish look

-Fit: Oversized for a relaxed and comfortable silhouette

-Collar: Spread collar for a polished appearance

-Sleeves: Long sleeves with button cuffs

-Pockets: Two patch pockets for added functionality

-Hem: Curved hem for a contemporary finish

-Material: Made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester for breathability and durability

-Care: Easy to maintain—machine washable

-Occasion: Perfect for casual outings or relaxed office wear

-Transparency: Opaque fabric for complete coverage

-Main Trend: Part of the New Basics collection, blending style with everyday practicality

2. HERE&NOW Men Opaque Casual Shirt

Price: ₹827

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is here, bringing you the perfect opportunity to update your style with the HERE&NOW Men Opaque Casual Shirt. This timeless piece, crafted in a classic white solid design, is the epitome of versatility and elegance, making it ideal for casual outings or smart casual office wear.

Featuring a spread collar, button placket, and two convenient pockets, this shirt combines functionality with style. The long regular sleeves and curved hem add to its contemporary charm, while the opaque fabric ensures a polished appearance.

Key Features:

-Design: Classic white solid for a timeless, versatile look

-Fit: Regular fit for comfortable wear

-Collar: Spread collar for a sophisticated touch

-Sleeves: Long sleeves without cuffs for a sleek profile

-Pockets: Two functional pockets for convenience

-Hem: Curved hem for a modern finish

-Material: Easy to maintain—simply machine wash

-Occasion: Perfect for casual outings or smart-casual office wear

-Transparency: Opaque fabric for a refined appearance

-Weave Pattern: Corduroy for added texture

-Main Trend: Part of the New Basics collection, blending simplicity with style

3. Bewakoof Men Textured Oversized Casual Shirt

Price: ₹1019

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe, and the Bewakoof Men Textured Oversized Casual Shirt is an essential addition. Crafted in a vibrant blue with a unique textured design, this shirt adds a touch of flair to your casual attire while ensuring maximum comfort.

The oversized fit provides a relaxed silhouette, making it ideal for warm weather or laid-back outings. With features like a spread collar, button placket, and short regular sleeves, this shirt perfectly balances style and functionality. Its straight hem completes the modern look, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.

Key Features:

-Design: Bold blue with a textured pattern for a standout style

-Fit: Oversized for a relaxed and comfortable silhouette

-Collar: Spread collar for a stylish touch

-Sleeves: Short sleeves without cuffs for a breezy feel

-Hem: Straight hem for a contemporary finish

-Material: Made from durable polyester, easy to maintain

-Care: Machine washable as per care tag for convenience

-Occasion: Perfect for casual outings, vacations, or relaxed gatherings

-Transparency: Opaque fabric for a polished appearance

-Weave Pattern: Regular weave for added texture

-Main Trend: Part of the New Basics collection, combining simplicity with style

4. Powerlook Men's Opaque Striped Casual Shirt

Price: ₹1099

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is here, offering the perfect chance to refresh your wardrobe with stylish essentials like the Powerlook Men Opaque Striped Casual Shirt. Featuring a chic off-white base adorned with vertical stripes, this shirt brings a touch of sophistication to your casual attire.

Designed for comfort, the regular fit ensures ease of movement, while the long sleeves and spread collar add a smart touch. With a classic button placket and a straight hem, this shirt is versatile enough for casual outings or relaxed office wear.

Key Features:

-Design: Elegant off-white with vertical stripes for a stylish appearance

-Fit: Regular fit for comfortable, everyday wear

-Collar: Spread collar adds a refined touch

-Sleeves: Long sleeves with button cuffs for a polished look

-Pockets: No pocket for a streamlined design

-Hem: Straight hem for a classic finish

-Material: Made from a blend of 60% cotton, 36% polyester, and 4% viscose for durability and comfort

-Care: Easy to maintain—machine washable

-Occasion: Perfect for casual outings or relaxed office environments

-Transparency: Opaque fabric for a clean and refined look

-Weave Pattern: Regular weave for added texture

-Main Trend: Part of the New Basics collection, emphasizing timeless style

5. WROGN Men Textured Casual Shirt

Price: ₹1124

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is the perfect opportunity to elevate your wardrobe with the WROGN Men Textured Casual Shirt. Designed in a striking blue with a textured finish, this shirt seamlessly blends style and comfort, making it an essential piece for your casual collection.

Featuring a regular fit, this shirt offers a relaxed yet polished look, perfect for various occasions. The spread collar and button placket provide a sophisticated touch, while the two flap pockets add practicality. The long sleeves and curved hem complete the contemporary design, ensuring you look effortlessly stylish.

Key Features:

-Design: Striking blue with a textured pattern for a modern appeal

-Fit: Regular fit for comfortable all-day wear

-Collar: Spread collar for a sophisticated look

-Sleeves: Long sleeves with button cuffs for a polished finish

-Pockets: Two flap pockets for added functionality

-Hem: Curved hem for a contemporary silhouette

-Material: Crafted from 78% cotton and 22% polyester for durability and comfort

-Care: Easy to maintain—machine washable

-Occasion: Ideal for casual outings, gatherings, or relaxed office settings

-Transparency: Opaque fabric for a clean and refined appearance

-Weave Pattern: Regular weave for added texture

-Main Trend: Part of the New Basics collection, focusing on timeless style

Conclusion

Do not miss the great chance to upgrade your work-from-home wardrobe at unbeatable prices. From 50% to 80%, with an extra 10% through bank offers, it is now the perfect time to invest in comfort and style. Shop today and make your home office a more enjoyable place to work.

