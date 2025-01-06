Anarkali Affair: Anarkali For Every Occasion

Anarkali kurtas are very famous for their flattering cuts and intricate craftsmanship. From floral prints to zari detailing, or plain shades with elegant dupattas, there is a kurta for every outing. Be it teamed with shararas, trousers, or worn as is, design features such as round necks, V-necks, and tie-ups make sure to give a different style to each of them. Anarkali kurtas are very comfortable and chic, made from light and breathable fabrics such as viscose rayon, georgette, or silk blends.

1. Sa Rasa Women Floral Embroidered Anarkali Kurta

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Adorn your everyday look with this magenta-colored Anarkali kurta enhanced with heavy floral embroidery and a round-neck design. The ankle-length, flared hem of this kurta with zari detailing perfectly balances comfort and grace.It is a perfect choice for your next event or even lightens your worries for everyday fit.

Key Features:

Sleeve Style: Three-quarter, regular sleeves for balanced coverage.

Fabric: Viscose rayon for light and comfortable wear.

Occasion Friendly: For everyday wear with earthy tones.

Care: Hand washable for long-lasting durability.

Fit: Less versatility in layering due to a fitted Anarkali silhouette.

2. House of Pataudi U-Neck Anarkali Kurta & Sharara With Dupatta

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Level up your party style with this magenta and gold-toned three-piece kurta set. The charming set exemplifies party grace in this solid U-Neck anarkali-style kurta, complete with a flowy sharara and intricate embroidery on an embroidered dupatta with taping borders. This piece truly brings out the best look and so the confidence is boosted. You shine!

Key Features:

Dupatta: Embroidered organza dupatta with fine taping at the borders.

Waist Ease: Sharara with partially elasticated waist.

Premium Fabric: Georgette outer with crepe inner lining.

Length & Fit: Calf-Length Kurta with flared-hem for easy movement.

Wash: Requires dry cleaning, which may add to maintenance costs.

3. Sangria Zari & Sequence Embroidered Anarkali Kurta With Trousers & Dupatta

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Dazzle at festivities with this pink and gold-toned Anarkali kurta set. The outfit, ornamented with zari and sequin embroidery and coupled with solid trousers and a matching embroidered dupatta, promises easy sophistication. The set of anarkali lets you carry a polished look.

Key Features:

Decorative Details: Zari and sequence embellishments for added sparkle.

Co-ordinated Trousers: Elasticated waistband in silk blend fabric for comfort.

Dupatta Appeal: Embroidered silk blend dupatta with taping border.

Versatility: Knitted and woven construction for durability and style.

Note: May feel hot in humid weather since it is made of silk blend material.

4. Kipek Women Pink Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This pink floral-printed Anarkali kurta is a celebration of charm and comfort. Its V-neck with tie-up details and flared ankle-length hem makes it stylish and functional for any festive outing. Why wait when you can look this stunning all at once.

Key Features:

Unique Neckline: V-neck with elegant tie-up accents.

Breathable Material: Made of machine-woven viscose rayon.

Length & Coverage: Ankle-length design with long sleeves.

Print: Vibrant floral pattern for a cheerful aesthetic.

Note: Floral prints may not be ideal for formal events.

Anarkali kurtas are the ultimate choice in embracing tradition with a hint of modern appeal. They are detailed and versatile in design, hence making them a favorite among all ages and occasions. Whether going to some festive occasion or trying to look sophisticated every day, the Anarkali kurta will definitely elevate your style with full grace and charm. This is your chance to shine, don’t miss it!

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.