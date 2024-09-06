Upgrade your professional wardrobe with our top selection of formal shoes, tailored for everyday office wear. From classic Oxfords to contemporary Derbys, each pair offers exceptional style and comfort, ensuring you make a statement in any professional setting. Whether you prefer the timeless elegance of leather or the practical benefits of PU, our range includes options that suit both formal and casual occasions, blending fashionable designs with functional features.

1. Metro Men Textured Leather Formal Derbys

Price: ₹1674

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Elevate your office look with the Metro Men Textured Leather Formal Derbys. Perfectly crafted for the modern professional, these Derbys blend classic design with contemporary comfort. Ideal for daily office wear, they provide a refined touch to your formal attire while ensuring all-day ease.

Features:

-Material: Premium leather upper for durability and a sleek appearance.

-Cushioned Footbed: Enhanced comfort for extended wear throughout busy workdays.

-Textured TPR Outsole: Offers excellent grip and traction on various office surfaces.

-Lace-Ups: Classic central lace-up design for a secure, adjustable fit.

-Round Toe Shape: Timeless round toe for a polished and professional look.

-Pattern: Textured finish adds a sophisticated touch to your formal ensemble.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height suitable for a wide range of office outfits.

-Sole Material: PU sole provides lightweight comfort and flexibility.

-Warranty: 1-month warranty against manufacturing defects provided by the brand.

2. Liberty Men Lace-Up Derby Formal Shoes

Price: ₹1299

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Elevate your formal wardrobe with the Liberty Men Lace-Up Derby Formal Shoes. Featuring a sleek black synthetic upper and a contemporary square toe, these Derbys combine classic styling with modern comfort. Ideal for office wear or formal events, they offer a cushioned footbed and a textured PU outsole for all-day ease and reliable grip. The traditional lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the solid pattern adds a refined touch to your professional attire.

Features:

-Material: Synthetic upper for a sleek and polished appearance.

-Cushioned Footbed: Ensures superior comfort for extended wear.

-Textured and Patterned PU Outsole: Provides excellent grip and traction.

-Lace-Ups: Classic lace-up closure for a secure and adjustable fit.

-Square Toe Shape: Adds a modern, sophisticated edge.

-Pattern: Solid design for a versatile and timeless look.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height for a balanced fit.

3. House of Pataudi Men Lace-Up Formal Oxfords

Price: ₹1438

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Upgrade your formal footwear collection with the House of Pataudi Men Lace-Up Formal Oxfords. Crafted in a versatile tan-brown hue, these Oxfords feature a round toe and classic lace-up closure. Ideal for both office wear and formal occasions, they offer a refined look with a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. The textured and patterned TPR outsole ensures excellent traction, making these Oxfords both stylish and practical.

Features:

-Material: PU upper for a sleek and durable finish.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides exceptional comfort for prolonged wear.

-Textured and Patterned TPR Outsole: Offers superior grip and stability.

-Lace-Ups: Classic lace-up closure for a secure and adjustable fit.

-Round Toe Shape: Ensures a timeless and sophisticated appearance.

-Pattern: Solid design for a versatile and elegant look.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height for a balanced and comfortable fit.

4. Mochi Men Tan Brown Textured Leather Formal Oxfords

Price: ₹1943

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Step up your formal attire with the Mochi Men Tan Brown Textured Leather Formal Oxfords. These distinguished Oxfords in tan brown feature a square toe and a classic lace-up closure. Crafted from premium leather, they offer a sophisticated look and exceptional durability. With a cushioned footbed for comfort and a textured PU outsole with a stacked heel, these Oxfords are designed to keep you stylish and comfortable through long office hours or formal events.

Features:

-Material: Leather upper for a refined and durable finish.

-Cushioned Footbed: Ensures superior comfort for extended wear.

-Textured and Patterned PU Outsole: Provides excellent traction and stability.

-Central Lace-Ups: Classic lace-up design for a secure and adjustable fit.

-Square Toe Shape: Adds a modern and sophisticated edge.

-Stacked Heel: Enhances style and provides additional support.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height for a balanced and versatile fit.

-Warranty: 1-month warranty against manufacturing defects provided by the brand.

5. Bata Men Black Solid Formal Oxfords

Price: ₹ 1299

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Refine your professional wardrobe with the Bata Men Black Solid Formal Oxfords. These classic black Oxfords feature a round toe and central lace-up closure, offering a polished and versatile look suitable for any formal occasion. The synthetic upper ensures durability, while the cushioned footbed and PU outsole with a stacked heel provide all-day comfort and support. Perfect for pairing with a suit, these Oxfords add a touch of sophistication to your corporate attire.

Features:

-Material: Synthetic upper for durability and a sleek finish.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides exceptional comfort for long hours.

-PU Outsole: Offers reliable grip and stability with a stylish stacked heel.

-Central Lace-Ups: Classic lace-up closure for a secure and adjustable fit.

-Round Toe Shape: Ensures a timeless and elegant appearance.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height for a versatile and comfortable fit.

Conclusion

Give your office wear a makeover with our selected list of formal shoes at unbeatable prices. Time to own high-quality footwear showcasing elegance, combined with comfort, as the products are available at up to 60% off. Find the perfect pair that speaks volumes with your office attire and ramps up your everyday look with Myntra today.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.