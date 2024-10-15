Best Stoles to Keep You Warm: Get Up to 50-80% Off Winter Essentials During Myntra Diwali Sale 2024

As winter is approaching, the chill of the mornings and evenings will tend to make it hard to be comfortable while traveling or sitting in some office with central air conditioning on. This warmth we all so secretly crave sometimes makes it difficult to work as focused as intended. A stylish stole is then what is needed – comfort and warmth with an elegant touch on the outfit. We have kept some of the best stoles for you to keep you snug and fashionable, making them the best remedy when it gets chilly. So here are some cozy picks to help you remain warm and still look great while doing so.

1. SASSAFRAS Women Pink & Navy Blue Striped Stole

Price: ₹237

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a touch of chic elegance to your outfit with the SASSAFRAS Women's Pink & Navy Blue Striped Stole. This trendy stole, made from 100% polyester fabric, offers a soft, lightweight feel that makes it perfect for layering during the cooler autumn-winter season. The striking combination of pink and navy blue stripes enhances its modern appeal, making it a versatile accessory for casual occasions. Featuring raw edge detailing at the sides and a straight hemline, this stole adds a stylish, contemporary flair to any ensemble. With no closure, it’s easy to drape and wear, offering both comfort and effortless style.

Key Features:

-Bold Striped Design: Eye-catching pink and navy blue stripes create a vibrant, fashionable look.

-Lightweight Polyester Fabric: Made from 100% polyester, offering a soft and breathable feel for all-day comfort.

-Raw Edge Detailing: Features raw edge details along the sides for a trendy, casual vibe.

-Straight Hemline: A clean and modern straight hemline adds to its minimalist design.

-Versatile Styling: Easy to drape over various outfits, making it a perfect accessory for casual and semi-formal occasions.

2. J Style Women Pink & Blue Abstract Printed Cotton Stole

Price: ₹419

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casual look with the J Style Women Pink & Blue Abstract Printed Cotton Stole. Featuring a vibrant abstract print in pink and blue, this stylish stole adds a pop of color to any outfit. Crafted from breathable cotton, it’s perfect for everyday wear, providing comfort and style. The frayed border lends a touch of bohemian charm, making it a versatile accessory for both casual and semi-formal occasions. With its generous length and width, it offers ample coverage, allowing for multiple styling options to suit your personal style.

Key Features:

-Abstract Print Design: Pink and blue abstract patterns make this stole a statement piece.

-Pure Cotton Fabric: Made from soft and breathable cotton for a comfortable feel.

-Frayed Border: Adds a trendy, boho-chic touch with a frayed border detail.

-Generous Size: Measuring 180 cm in length and 70 cm in width, offering versatile styling options.

-Easy Care: Simple hand wash care instructions ensure longevity and easy maintenance.

3. Style Shoes Women Ethnic Motifs Printed Stole

Price: ₹479

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add an ethnic touch to your ensemble with the Style Shoes Women Ethnic Motifs Printed Stole. This white and blue stole showcases beautiful ethnic motifs, offering a traditional yet contemporary vibe. Made from soft and lightweight viscose rayon, it’s comfortable for all-day wear. The printed border adds an extra layer of charm, making it a versatile accessory for both casual and ethnic outfits. With its easy machine wash care and stylish design, this stole is a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Ethnic Motifs Print: Features traditional white and blue ethnic motifs for a classic, cultural touch.

-Viscose Rayon Fabric: Crafted from soft and breathable viscose rayon for added comfort.

-Printed Border: Enhances the overall look with a complementing printed border design.

-Generous Dimensions: Measuring 1.9 meters in length and 55 cm in width, providing ample coverage.

-Easy Care: Machine washable, offering convenience for regular use and maintenance.

4. Sangria Floral Printed Modal Stole

Price: ₹679

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Brighten up your outfit with the Sangria Floral Printed Modal Stole. This white and orange stole features a beautiful floral print, adding a lively touch to your look. Made from premium modal fabric, it offers a soft and smooth feel, perfect for any season. The fringed border adds playful detail to this elegant piece, making it a versatile accessory for both casual and semi-formal attire. Its lightweight design and stylish print make it ideal for adding a pop of color to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Floral Print Design: Features a vibrant white and orange floral print for a fresh and chic look.

-Modal Fabric: Crafted from luxurious modal for a soft and comfortable feel.

-Fringed Border: The fringed border adds a trendy and fun element to the stole’s design.

-Ample Size: Measuring 2 meters in length and 70 cm in width, it provides generous coverage and versatility.

-Dry Clean Only: Easy care instructions to maintain the fabric’s quality and print vibrancy.

5. Alexvyan Checked Lightweight Fringed Wool Stole

Price: ₹699

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay warm and stylish with the Alexvyan Checked Lightweight Fringed Wool Stole. Featuring a classic brown and grey checked pattern, this stole is crafted from soft wool, offering both warmth and comfort. The fringed ends add a trendy touch, making it a fashionable accessory for colder seasons. Its lightweight design makes it easy to drape, while the versatile color scheme complements a variety of outfits, whether you're dressing up or down.

Key Features:

-Checked Pattern: A timeless brown and grey checkered design that adds sophistication to any outfit.

-Lightweight Wool Fabric: Made from high-quality wool, providing warmth without being too heavy.

-Fringed Ends: Stylish fringed ends give the stole a modern and chic look.

-Generous Size: Measuring 1.80 m in length and 70 cm in width, offering ample coverage and versatility in styling.

-Dry Clean Only: Requires dry cleaning to maintain the quality and softness of the wool fabric.

Conclusion:

Do not let the chills this winter melt away your style. Cozy yet chic stoles to keep you warm and stylish, Myntra's Diwali Sale is waiting for you whether you are stepping out or working with your most-wanted must-haves at 50-80% off. Stay warm, stay stylish!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.