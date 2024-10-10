Dussehra Festive Sale: Get up to 50-80% OFF on the Ethnic Kurta Collection

This Dussehra makes your wardrobes full of vibrancy and festivity with incredible ethnic kurtas at unbeatable prices. Myntra has what is in store for you during its Festive Vibes Sale, discounts being as high as between 50-80% with an additional ₹400 off on your first purchase, making it a perfect time to let your ethnic style reach a new height. To look great on any day or for the festival, these kurtas promise an amalgamation of elegance, comfort, and exquisite craftsmanship.

1. Sangria Ethnic Motif-Printed A-Line Kurta

Price: ₹639

Elevate your everyday ethnic wardrobe with the Sangria Ethnic Motif-Printed A-Line Kurta. This blue kurta features beautifully crafted ethnic motifs that add a touch of tradition to your daily wear. With its A-line shape, calf-length design, and round neckline, this kurta effortlessly combines style and comfort. The three-quarter regular sleeves and side slits ensure a relaxed fit, making it perfect for both casual outings and festive occasions.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motif-printed with a regular A-line shape.

-Neckline: Round neck for a comfortable and classic look.

-Sleeve Length: Three-quarter regular sleeves, providing ease and flexibility.

-Length & Hem: Calf length with a straight hemline for a balanced and flattering silhouette.

-Material: Made from 100% polyester with a machine weave, ensuring durability and ease of care.

-Occasion: Ideal for daily wear with its blend of elegance and comfort.

-Care Instructions: Hand wash recommended for maintaining fabric quality.

2. Anouk Ethnic Motifs Yoke Design Zari Work Kurta

Price: ₹639

Step into the festive season with elegance by wearing the Anouk Ethnic Motifs Yoke Design Zari Work Kurta. This red and gold-toned kurta boasts a stunning ethnic motif yoke design with intricate zari work, adding a luxurious touch to your traditional wardrobe. Featuring an A-line shape with a flared hem, this calf-length kurta offers both comfort and style, making it perfect for celebrations and special occasions. The round neckline and three-quarter regular sleeves enhance its classic appeal.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs on the yoke with detailed zari work for a rich, festive look.

-Neckline: Round neck, offering a simple and elegant design.

-Sleeve Length: Three-quarter regular sleeves for a comfortable fit.

-Length & Hem: Calf-length with a flared hem, adding a graceful flow to the kurta.

-Material: Crafted from 100% polyester with a machine weave for easy maintenance and durability.

-Ornamentation: Zari detailing enhances the ethnic charm, perfect for festive occasions.

-Care Instructions: Machine wash for easy care and long-lasting use.

3. Varanga Women Pink Yoke Design Gotta Patti Crepe Kurta

Price: ₹685

Elevate your everyday ethnic style with the Varanga Women Pink Yoke Design Gotta Patti Crepe Kurta. This stunning pink kurta features intricate yoke embroidery and Gotta Patti ornamentation, adding a touch of elegance to a daily wear outfit. Made from soft and breathable crepe fabric, it provides a regular fit with a straight shape, ensuring both comfort and style. The round neck and three-quarter sleeves make this calf-length kurta a versatile choice for any occasion.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Beautiful yoke design with Gotta Patti embellishments for a refined ethnic look.

-Neckline: Simple round neck for a classic and comfortable fit.

-Sleeve Length: Three-quarter sleeves, offering a balanced and stylish appearance.

-Fit & Length: Regular fit with a calf-length cut and straight hem, perfect for everyday wear.

-Material: Crafted from crepe fabric, known for its unique texture and light feel.

-Slit Detail: Side slits for easy movement and added style.

-Care Instructions: Dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the kurta’s quality and intricate details.

4. Libas Women Maroon Yoke Design Embellished Kurta

Price: ₹890

Add a festive flair to your wardrobe with the Libas Women Maroon Yoke Design Embellished Kurta. Featuring a rich maroon hue and an elegantly embellished yoke with sequinned detailing, this kurta is perfect for special occasions. The round neck and full sleeves give it a refined look, while the straight shape and scalloped hem add a modern touch. Made from a silk blend, it offers a luxurious feel and graceful flow, ideal for festive gatherings.

Key Features:

-Design: Maroon kurta with an embellished yoke and sequinned details for a festive appeal.

-Neckline: Classic round neck for timeless elegance.

-Sleeve Length: Full regular sleeves, offering modesty and style.

-Shape & Length: Straight shape with a calf-length cut and scalloped hem for a chic silhouette.

-Material: Crafted from a silk blend, providing a soft and smooth texture.

-Slit Detail: Side slits for added comfort and style.

-Care Instructions: Machine washable for easy maintenance.

5. Rain & Rainbow Floral Printed A-line Calf-Length Kurta

Price: ₹998

Bring a touch of elegance to your daily wear with the Rain & Rainbow Floral Printed A-line Calf-Length Kurta. This pink kurta features vibrant floral prints, adding a lively charm to your wardrobe. Designed with a round neck and long sleeves, it offers a modest yet stylish look. The A-line shape and calf-length straight hem ensure a flattering silhouette that suits various body types. Crafted from pure cotton, it promises comfort and breathability, perfect for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-Design: Pink floral printed kurta for a fresh and vibrant look.

-Neckline: Classic round neck for a simple and elegant touch.

-Sleeve Length: Long sleeves for a chic, modest style.

-Shape & Length: A-line shape with a calf-length straight hem for a flattering fit.

-Material: Made from pure cotton, ensuring comfort and breathability.

-Slit Detail: Side slits for ease of movement.

-Care Instructions: Hand wash recommended to maintain fabric quality.

Conclusion

Celebrate Dussehra in the best way possible with Myntra. Get an exclusive sale on ethnic kurtas with up to 80% off along with a special deal of ₹400 off your first purchase. Have a close look into it, it's live now from the 10th to the 13th of October.

