Elevate Your Ethnic Look with Ruban Exquisite Jewellery Sets

Step into the limelight of glamour with these brilliant sets of jewellery from Rubans, providing you with elegant touches on your ethnic wardrobe. At 24K gold plating or rose gold with gorgeous, bold black cubic zirconia combinations, these handmade sets offer something for every occasion. Suitable for your wedding day, any festive celebration or a marked personal achievement, this jewellery by Rubans serves up a combination of both elegance and tradition with a touch of modern flair to make you feel amazing.

1. Ruban White Rose Gold-Plated AD Stone-Studded Jewellery Set

Price: ₹1116

Come royal with the Rubans White Rose Gold Plated AD Stone Studded Jewellery Set. Make you feel like a queen. The diamond-studded set is on an exquisitely designed necklace with matching earrings, cast in high-quality brass with American Diamonds adornment and rose gold plating for occasions.

Key Features:

-Premium Material: Crafted from brass with rose gold plating for a luxurious finish.

-Stone Detailing: Studded with American Diamonds for a sparkling look.

-Set Includes A necklace (37 cm) with hook closure and matching drop earrings (2.5 cm).

-Occasion: Perfect for ethnic wear and special celebrations.

-Care Instructions: Store in an airtight box, avoid water and perfume, and clean with a soft cloth after use.

2. Rubans 24K Gold Plated Ruby & Emerald CZ Studded Handcrafted Traditional Jewellery Set

Price: ₹1386

Experience classy, time-honoured elegance with Rubans 24K Gold Plated Ruby & Emerald CZ Studded Handcrafted Traditional Jewellery Set. This intricately designed set boasts of gold-plated necklace and matching drop earrings studded with ruby and emerald American Diamonds. Suitable for all ethnic occasions, the set puts you on even with royalty while celebrating events like a wedding or a festive get-together.

Key Features:

-Luxurious Design: 24K gold-plated brass with ruby and emerald American Diamond detailing.

-Handcrafted Elegance: Features silk thread-wrapped wooden balls and jhumkas for a traditional touch.

-Set Includes Necklace (15 cm) with hook closure and matching drop earrings (2 cm) with post-and-back closure.

-Occasion: Ideal for ethnic wear, weddings, and special festivities.

-Care Instructions: Store in a flat box, avoid water and perfume, and clean with a soft cloth after use.

3. Rubans Gold-Plated CZ-Studded Handcrafted Jewellery Set

Price: ₹1872

There will be some classy added to your ethnic occasion by the Rubans Gold-Plated CZ-Studded Handcrafted Jewellery Set. The beauty of this intricately handcrafted set is characterized by a gold-plated necklace and a match-up ear stud with shining cubic zirconia stones. The fully secured gold-plated necklace will get fastened with a lobster hook, and secure post and back closure at the earrings, making this jewellery set a beautiful addition to your party wear.

Key Features:

-Elegant Design: Gold-plated brass with white cubic zirconia-studded detailing.

-Handcrafted Excellence: A meticulously crafted necklace (42 cm) and earrings (3.2 cm) for a timeless look.

-The Set Includes a Necklace with lobster hook closure and matching earrings with post and back closure.

-Occasion: Ideal for ethnic wear, celebrations, and festive events.

-Care Instructions: Store flat to avoid scratches, keep away from water and perfume, and clean with a soft cloth after use.

4. Rubans Silver-Plated Handcrafted Cubic Zirconia Studded in Blackish Tone Jewellery Set

Price: ₹1881

Presently, have the best out of your ethnic wardrobe with this statement-making Rubans Silver-Plated Handcrafted Cubic Zirconia Jewellery Set. This striking jewellery set comes with a necklace and matching drop earrings in silver plating, along with beading work in heavy black-toned cubic zirconia stones. Anything: Handcrafted creates elegance and striking cubicle design.

Key Features:

-Stylish Design: Silver-plated brass with cubic zirconia embellishments in a blackish tone.

-Handcrafted Detail: Necklace (28 cm) and matching drop earrings (4.2 cm) with post-and-back closure.

-The Set Includes a Necklace with hook closure and coordinating earrings.

-Occasion: Ideal for ethnic wear, festive celebrations, and special events.

-Care Instructions: Store flat, avoid water and perfumes, and clean with a soft cloth after every use.

5. Rubans Oxidized Silver Plated Blue & White Enamel Blue Beaded Jhumka Earrings

Price: ₹1898

This pair of earrings- Rubans Oxidized Silver Plated Blue & White Enamel Blue Beaded Jhumka is sure to make you stand out. The ear jewellery is an exceptionally beautiful amalgamation of oxidised silver plating, intricate enamel work, and blue bead accents. Very perfect for ethnic occasions, the handcrafted jhumkas add a charming rubric of tradition to any look and make you shine in every crowd.

Key Features:

-Elegant Design: Oxidized silver-plated with blue and white enamel detailing and blue bead accents.

-Handcrafted Excellence: Jhumka earrings (4.3 cm) with post-and-back closure for a secure fit.

-Material: Made from high-quality brass, ensuring durability and a vintage finish.

-Occasion: Ideal for ethnic wear and festive occasions.

-Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a cotton swab and avoid water or chemicals for long-lasting shine.

Conclusion

Make the ethnic ensemble even more beautiful with a lot of dashing sparkle and sophistication. Rubans' handmade jewellery sets are perfect for festivals, but also timeless pieces that can turn things up for you instantly. Treat yourself to elegance and make every moment unforgettable while revelling in the capture of these amazing designs.

