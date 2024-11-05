Elevate Your Festive Style This Chhath Puja with Elegant Nehru Jackets

As the festive season of Chhath Puja approaches, it's a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with stylish Nehru jackets. These versatile pieces blend tradition with contemporary chic, making them ideal for family gatherings, festive celebrations, and even formal events. Crafted from high-grade fabrics, each jacket boasts unique details, from mandarin collars to intricately woven patterns, ensuring a sophisticated and stylish look.

1. Jompers Men Woven Design Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹3199

Elevate your style with the Jompers Men Woven Design Nehru Jacket, a sophisticated addition to any wardrobe. Crafted from a luxurious blend of 70% silk and 30% cotton, this waistcoat features an elegant woven design that exudes class. The mandarin collar and full button placket add a touch of tradition, while the sleeveless silhouette ensures comfort and versatility. With three pockets, it combines functionality with a refined aesthetic.

Features:

-Material: 70% Silk & 30% Cotton

-Fit: Regular Fit

-Design: Woven pattern with a mandarin collar

-Pockets: 3 functional pockets

-Care: Easy machine wash

-Weave Type: Satin for a luxurious finish

2. HERE&NOW Men Woven Design Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹3099

Step into sophistication with the HERE&NOW Men Woven Design Nehru Jacket. This stylish piece features a contemporary woven design and is tailored from premium poly-viscose for a comfortable fit. The mandarin collar, button closure, and sleeveless style create a modern silhouette, while side slits enhance mobility. Complete with a pocket square, this jacket is perfect for making a statement at any event.

Features:

-Material: Polyviscose for comfort and durability

-Fit Regular fit, the model is 6' tall and wearing size M

-Design: Woven pattern with mandarin collar and button closure

-Pockets: One pocket plus pocket square included

-Care: Dry clean only

-Weave Type: Woven for a refined finish

3. Inddus Printed Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹1839

Elevate your style with the Inddus Printed Nehru Jacket in classic black. This sophisticated piece features a mandarin collar and a sleek button placket, combining comfort with modern elegance. The sleeveless design allows for ease of movement, while three pockets provide ample storage for your essentials. Perfect for dressing up or down, this versatile jacket is a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

Features:

-Material: Cotton blend for breathability and comfort

-Fit Regular fit, the model is 6' tall and wearing size S

-Design: Printed pattern with mandarin collar and button placket

-Pockets: Three functional pockets for convenience

-Care: Dry clean only

-Weave Type: Woven for durability and style

4. Ode by House of Pataudi Coral Woven Design Mandarin Collar Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹1589

Embrace the perfect fusion of tradition and modernity with the Ode by House of Pataudi Coral Woven Design Nehru Jacket. This striking pink jacket features a mandarin collar and a button closure, offering a stylish yet comfortable fit. With side slits for ease of movement and three functional pockets, it combines practicality with elegance. Complete with a chic pocket square, this jacket makes a bold statement in any wardrobe.

Features

-Material: Silk blend for a luxurious feel

-Fit Regular fit, the model is 6' tall and wearing size S

-Design: Woven pattern with mandarin collar and button closure

-Pockets: Three pockets for practicality, including a pocket square

-Care: Dry clean only

-Weave Type: Satin for a refined finish

5. Arrow Mandarin Collar Self-Design Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹1999

Step out in style with the Arrow Mandarin Collar Self-Design Nehru Jacket in a rich olive green. This sophisticated piece features a sleek mandarin collar and a full-button placket, blending classic design with contemporary flair. The sleeveless silhouette and straight hem create a polished look, while the attached lining ensures comfort and durability. With three pockets for added functionality, this jacket is perfect for making a lasting impression.

Features:

-Material: Shell: 70% Polyester, 28% Rayon, 2% Spandex; Lining: 100% Polyester

-Design: Self-design pattern with mandarin collar and full button placket

-Pockets: Three functional pockets for convenience

-Care: Dry clean only

-Weave Type: Woven for durability

Conclusion:

As Chhath Puja approaches, now is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with these stunning Nehru jackets. Each jacket beautifully combines tradition with a modern touch, ensuring you're dressed stylishly for every festive event. Embrace the season like never before with these timeless pieces that add sophistication to any occasion. Buy Nehru Jackets for up to 50% off. Enjoy additional discounts and early access to new arrivals exclusively on the Myntra app. Plus, get a 10% discount on Axis, Kotak, ICICI, and other bank credit cards. Embrace the festive look with these stylish Nehru jackets and save big.

