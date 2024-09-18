Enhance Your Formal Look with Arrow’s Classic Trousers Line

Do you sometimes find it challenging to decide on the most appropriate formal wear for work? Here are some of the best-fitted and stylish trousers from Arrow that will make you look professional and feel comfortable. These classy trousers are not only affordable but also suitable for any business setting or even casual office wear.

Big Sale Alert! Get up to 90% discount on Arrow trousers at Myntra with 2-day delivery. Myntra Insiders get access to it one day early, so add it to your wishlist now! Plus, get a 7. Instant 5% off on every transaction, and an additional 5% off with your Myntra Kotak credit card. They are all authentic products; exchange or return is possible with no questions asked. Do not lose out – shop these great offers today.

1. Men Mid-Rise Plain Regular Fit Formal Trousers Trousers

Price: ₹1034

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your formal wardrobe with Arrow's Men Mid-Rise Plain Regular Fit Trousers. Designed for the modern professional, these blue woven trousers offer a sleek, solid pattern with a flat-front, no-pleat design that ensures a polished look. Made from durable polyester, they combine comfort with timeless style, perfect for daily office wear or formal occasions.

Key Features:

-Regular fit for a comfortable yet tailored look

-Mid-rise waist with a snap button and zip closure

-Four functional pockets for added convenience

-Solid pattern with flat front, no pleat design

-Easy-care polyester material, machine washable

2. Men Solid Tailored Fit Formal Trousers

Price: ₹1079

Image source: Myntra.com



Step up your formal attire with Arrow's Men Solid Tailored Fit Formal Trousers in a sleek grey hue. These woven trousers feature a mid-rise waist and a tailored fit, providing a sharp, refined silhouette perfect for office or formal events. Made from a blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane, these trousers offer both durability and comfort, making them a versatile wardrobe staple.

Key Features:

-Tailored fit for a sharp, structured look

-Mid-rise waist with hook and bar closure

-Four functional pockets for practicality

-Solid pattern with a flat front, no pleat design

-Comfortable and stretchable fabric blend (77% Polyester, 22% Viscose, 1% Elastane)

-Machine washable for easy care

3. Men Regular Fit Tailored Trousers

Price: ₹1079

Image source: Myntra.com



Upgrade your formal wardrobe with Arrow’s Men Regular Fit Tailored Trousers in classic grey. These woven formal trousers are designed with a mid-rise waist and flat-front, providing a sleek, clean silhouette. The tailored fit ensures comfort and style, making them ideal for the office or any formal occasion. Crafted from a durable blend of polyester, viscose, and spandex, these trousers offer just the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort.

Key Features:

-Regular fit with a tailored cut for a refined look

-Mid-rise waist with a secure hook and bar closure

-Flat-front, no-pleat design for a sleek appearance

-Four pockets for convenience and practicality

-Comfortable fabric blend (79% Polyester, 20% Viscose, 1% Spandex)

-Machine washable for easy maintenance

4. Men Textured Tapered Fit Trousers

Price: ₹1124

Image source: Myntra.com



Add a modern touch to your formalwear with Arrow's Men Textured Tapered Fit Trousers. These grey woven trousers feature a stylish tapered fit and a textured solid pattern, offering a contemporary look perfect for formal settings. The mid-rise waist and flat-front design enhance the sleek appearance, while the durable polyester blend fabric ensures comfort throughout the day.

Key Features:

-Tapered fit for a modern silhouette

-Mid-rise waist with snap button and zip closure

-Textured solid pattern for a stylish finish

-Flat-front, no-pleat design for a streamlined look

-Four practical pockets

-Made from a comfortable polyester blend

-Machine washable for easy care

5. Men's Cotton Mid-Rise Regular Trousers

Price: ₹1124

Image source: Myntra.com



Keep your formal wardrobe comfortable and stylish with Arrow's Men Cotton Mid-Rise Regular Fit Trousers. These grey woven trousers are crafted from breathable cotton, offering all-day comfort with a clean, flat-front design. The mid-rise and regular fit ensure a timeless silhouette, making these trousers perfect for both work and formal events.

Key Features:

-Regular fit with a classic mid-rise waist

-Flat-front, no-pleat design for a polished look

-Four functional pockets for everyday convenience

-Made from soft, breathable cotton fabric

-Secure snap button and zip closure

-Machine washable for easy care

Conclusion

If you are looking for elegant trousers that can be worn for formal occasions and are of good quality that can fit the price range and your workplace, then Arrow is an ideal choice for you. Myntra sale is currently on with up to 50-90% discounts and express 2-day delivery making it the right time to shop. Remember, Myntra Insiders get early access by a day along with special offer codes, including 7. Instant 5% discount plus, an extra 5% off on using Myntra Kotak credit cards. Also, all the items bought are authentic and the exchange and return policies are simple. Upgrade your office wear today with Arrow’s excellent collection, do not miss these amazing deals!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.