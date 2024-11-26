Ethnic Wear for Women: Add Traditional Charm in your Style only on Myntra

Whether you're attending a wedding, festival, or special celebration, we have a stunning range of outfits that blend traditional charm with modern elegance. Choose from intricately embroidered lehengas, beautifully designed sarees, flowy kurtas, and stylish salwar kameez sets that promise to make you shine.

1. Sangria Embroidered Unstitched Kurta & Trouser With Dupatta Dress Material

The Sangria Embroidered Unstitched Kurta & Trouser with Dupatta Dress Material is an elegant ensemble perfect for any occasion. The intricate embroidery on the kurta adds a touch of sophistication, making it ideal for festive or formal events. The rich colors and fine detailing make this dress material an elegant addition to your wardrobe. Create a stunning outfit that reflects your personal style and enjoy wearing it on any special occasion.

Price: 692

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Soft and smooth texture of fabric.

Rich color options to suit different tastes.

Fine detailing in embroidery for a premium look.

Lightweight and easy to drape.

Comfortable to wear during warm or cooler weather.

2. GoSriKi Women Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta set

The GoSriKi Women Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta set is an elegant and versatile ensemble that adds a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe. This set includes a beautifully designed kurta, matching trousers, and a dupatta, all crafted from comfortable and breathable fabric. The kurta features intricate patterns and vibrant colors, making it perfect for both casual and festive occasions. Whether you're attending a celebration or enjoying a family gathering, this set ensures you stand out with ease.

Price: 953

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Can be worn for office wear or casual outings.

Simple yet elegant look suitable for any occasion.

Drapes gracefully, offering a flattering silhouette.

Traditional yet modern design for contemporary fashion.

Ideal for gifting during festivals or celebrations.

3. Shae by Sassafras Velvet Lace Detail Dupatta

Made from soft, rich velvet fabric, this dupatta features delicate lace detailing along the edges, enhancing its elegance. Perfect for pairing with both traditional and contemporary outfits, it effortlessly elevates your look for festive, formal, or casual occasions. The velvety texture feels smooth against the skin, providing comfort while exuding style.

Price: 1469

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Can be paired with matching or contrasting outfits.

Enhances your personal style with minimal effort

Available in various colors to suit your preferences.

Lightweight and breathable for comfortable wear.

Easy to carry and store when not in use.

4. Sangria Foil Printed V-Neck Dolman Sleeves Ready to Wear Lehenga Choli

Features intricate foil prints that add a touch of glamour to the ensemble. The V-neck design and dolman sleeves of the choli create a flattering silhouette, while the lehenga offers a graceful flow. The ready-to-wear feature makes it incredibly convenient and easy to slip into, while the vibrant colors make it ideal for weddings, parties, or festive occasions.

Price: 2159

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Ideal for those who appreciate fine craftsmanship in ethnic wear.

Timeless style that can be worn year after year.

Offers a flattering and graceful appearance for any occasion.

Luxurious fabric with a fine finish.

A versatile piece suitable for multiple occasions.

Conclusion: Elevate your festive and daily wear wardrobe with stunning ethnic pieces from Myntra’s exclusive sale. Don't wait too long. The best deals on the finest traditional wear for women are just a click away. Shop now and make a statement at every occasion.

Get ready for the FWD Sale Haul Days from November 24–26. Enjoy up to Rs. 400 off, an extra 5% savings with the FWD Pass, and daily surprises with our "Haul of the Day" offers. Score incredible deals like Buy 1 Get 2 Free and exclusive discounts on combos. On November 26, the grand finale brings extra savings: Buy 2 to get an additional 10% off (up to Rs. 100) or Buy 3+ to enjoy an extra 20% off (up to Rs. 150). Don’t miss. Shop your favorites now.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.