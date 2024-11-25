Exclusive Women’s Shrug Sale on Myntra

Myntra brings you an exclusive collection of women’s shrugs at jaw-dropping discounts. Whether you love longline styles or classic ribbed designs, there’s a shrug to complement every outfit and occasion.

1. Everyday by ANI Plus Size Abstract Printed Longline Shrug

The Everyday by ANI Plus Size Abstract Printed Longline Shrug is the perfect blend of style and comfort. Designed for plus-size fashion enthusiasts, it features a chic abstract print that adds a modern touch to any outfit. Crafted from lightweight and breathable fabric, it ensures all-day comfort. This shrug is versatile and can be layered over dresses, tops, or jeans for a trendy look. With its open-front style, it’s easy to wear and enhances your wardrobe with elegance.

Price: 485

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Breathable material for comfort in all seasons. Soft texture for a luxurious feel. Easy to pair with dresses, tops, and jeans. Elegant drape for a polished look. Ideal for creating a chic, layered style.

2. Rustorange Women Maroon & Black Printed Tie-Up Shrug

The Rustorange Women Maroon & Black Printed Tie-Up Shrug is a chic and stylish layering piece that adds sophistication to your wardrobe. Designed with a beautiful maroon and black print, this shrug features a unique tie-up style, allowing you to customize the fit and look. The lightweight and breathable fabric ensures comfort. Perfect for casual outings or special occasions, it pairs effortlessly with dresses, tops, or jeans. The versatile design makes it a standout addition to your wardrobe, combining contemporary fashion with timeless appeal.

Price: 719

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Wrinkle-resistant and travel-friendly. Flattering for all body types. Modern and trendy printed pattern. Perfect for day-to-night transitions. Easy to maintain and care for.

3. Sassafras Basics Women Ribbed Open Front Longline Shrug

The Sassafras Basics Women Ribbed Open Front Longline Shrug is the perfect blend of minimalism and elegance. Designed with a ribbed texture, this longline shrug adds a subtle yet stylish layer to any outfit. The open-front design makes it easy to wear, while the lightweight fabric ensures comfort throughout the day. Ideal for both casual and semi-formal occasions, it pairs effortlessly with dresses, tops, or jeans. Its versatile and timeless design enhances your wardrobe, making it a must-have for year-round fashion.

Price: 949

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Perfect for layering in transitional weather. Flattering for all body types. Versatile and timeless wardrobe staple. Adds a chic touch to basic outfits. Comfortable for extended wear.

4. Soch Geometric Self Design Acrylic Open-Front Longline Shrug

The Soch Geometric Self Design Acrylic Open-Front Longline Shrug is a stylish layering piece crafted for comfort and elegance. Featuring a striking geometric self-design, this shrug adds a modern touch to any ensemble. The longline silhouette offers a flattering fit and versatile styling options. Made from high-quality acrylic fabric, it provides warmth while remaining lightweight and breathable. The open-front design ensures easy wear, making it perfect for casual outings, office wear, or special occasions.

Price: 1178

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Sleek and modern geometric pattern. Suitable for layering during cooler seasons. Easy to pack and travel with. Complements both neutral and bold colors. Designed for style and practicality.

Conclusion:

Myntra’s women’s shrug sale is the ultimate opportunity to redefine your style with effortless layering options. From casual outings to office wear and special occasions, these shrugs are designed to enhance your wardrobe with ease. Shop today and enjoy unbeatable deals on the trendiest designs. Your next fashion upgrade is just a click away.

Get ready for FWD Sale Haul Days from November 24–26, packed with incredible offers you can’t miss! Enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 400 off, an extra 5% with the FWD Pass, and irresistible "Haul of the Day" deals. From extra discounts on combos to Buy 1 Get 2 Free offers, there’s something for everyone. Plus, on November 26, unlock even more savings: Buy 2 and get an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) or Buy 3 or more to enjoy an extra 20% off (up to Rs. 150). These deals are only here for a limited time, so shop now and save big.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.