Festive Vibes, Fab Discounts: Save Big on Boys’ Ethnic Wear During Myntra’s Dussehra Sale

Dress up your little one this festival season with Myntra on this Dussehra! Get into ethnic wear for your boys between October 10th to 13th at an unbelievable deal of 50-80% off and get a ₹400 discount extra on your first purchase from the Myntra app. The beautifully designed kurta sets and stylish sherwani with great artistry will make your child present themselves beautifully at every family gathering, festival, or wedding.

1. Cutiekins Boys Geometric Printed Band Collar Straight Kurta With Trousers

Price: ₹494

Let your little boy stand out this festive season with the stylish Cutiekins Boys Geometric Printed Band Collar Straight Kurta with Trousers. The black and white geometric prints add a modern touch to traditional attire, making it perfect for any celebration or gathering. The kurta is crafted from a comfortable cotton blend fabric, offering a straight fit with long sleeves and a band collar, while the solid-coloured trousers feature an elasticated waistband for easy wear. This two-piece set blends comfort, tradition, and style effortlessly.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Geometric printed, straight shape with a band collar and long sleeves.

-Trousers Design: Solid trousers with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure.

-Material: Cotton blend fabric for both kurta and trousers, ensuring breathability and comfort.

-Top Length: Above knee with a straight hem for a sharp and neat appearance.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only for long-lasting fabric quality.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive events, offering a stylish and modern look for boys.

2. VASTRAMAY Boys Green Ethnic Motifs Printed Regular Kurta with Pyjamas

Price: ₹599

Give your little one a touch of elegance this festive season with the VASTRAMAY Boys Green Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta with Pyjamas. The kurta features beautiful ethnic motifs that add a traditional flair, while its straight shape and Mandarin collar lend a classic, refined look. Paired with solid pyjamas for a complete outfit, this set is crafted from premium silk blend fabric, offering a soft and luxurious feel. Ideal for any celebration, this ensemble combines tradition with comfort.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs printed, straight in shape with a Mandarin collar and long sleeves.

-Pyjamas Design: Solid pyjamas with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure.

-Material: Silk blend fabric for the kurta and viscose rayon for the pyjamas, ensuring a soft and luxurious feel.

-Top Length: Above knee with a straight hem for a traditional yet stylish appearance.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to maintain the fabric’s quality and sheen.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive occasions, offering a sophisticated ethnic look for boys.

3. BAESD Boys Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Straight Thread Work Kurta With Pyjama

Price: ₹759

Make your little one shine this festive season with the BAESD Boys Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta with Pyjama. The black kurta, adorned with intricate ethnic motifs and threadwork detailing, offers a sophisticated and stylish look. Its straight shape and Mandarin collar add a refined touch, while the knee-length cut provides a traditional yet trendy appearance. Paired with solid pyjamas featuring a partially elasticated waistband, this ensemble ensures both comfort and elegance.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Embroidered ethnic motifs, straight shape with a Mandarin collar and long sleeves. Includes two pockets with threadwork details for added flair.

-Pyjamas Design: Solid design with a partially elasticated waistband and button closure for a secure fit.

-Material: Crafted from a cotton blend for both the kurta and pyjama, providing comfort and breathability.

-Top Length: Knee length with a straight hem, ideal for festive occasions.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to preserve the fabric and detailed embroidery.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive events, combining tradition with modern style through its detailed threadwork and classic design.

4. Pro-Ethic STYLE DEVELOPER Boys Printed Pure Cotton Straight Kurta with Pyjamas

Price: ₹734

Brighten up your child’s festive wardrobe with the Pro-Ethic STYLE DEVELOPER Boys Printed Kurta with Pyjamas. This lime green and white set features a beautifully printed kurta with ethnic motifs, crafted from pure cotton handloom fabric for a soft, breathable feel. The straight-cut kurta with a Mandarin collar and two pockets pairs perfectly with solid pyjamas, offering a stylish yet comfortable option for any occasion.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs printed, straight shape with a Mandarin collar and long sleeves, along with two functional pockets.

-Pyjamas Design: Solid design with an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure for a secure, adjustable fit.

-Material: Kurta is made from pure cotton, while the pyjamas are crafted from organic cotton for maximum comfort and breathability.

-Top Length: Knee-length kurta with a straight hem for a traditional look.

-Care Instructions: Hand wash to maintain the softness and durability of the cotton fabric.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive events, offering a blend of comfort and ethnic charm.

5. Ahhaaaa Boys Embroidered Sherwani Set

Price: ₹1039

Add elegance to your child’s wardrobe with the Ahhaaaa Boys Embroidered Sherwani Set, perfect for festive occasions and weddings. This three-piece set includes a pink embroidered sherwani, a solid kurta, and matching pyjamas. The sherwani features intricate stone, pearl, and gota work, along with a Mandarin collar and stylish button closures, creating a royal and sophisticated look.

Key Features:

-Sherwani Design: Embroidered with stones, pearls, and gota work, sleeveless design with a Mandarin collar and button closures.

-Kurta Design: Solid pink kurta with long sleeves and a matching Mandarin collar.

-Pyjamas Design: Solid pink pyjamas for a complete ethnic look.

-Material: Made from a silk blend for a soft, luxurious feel, ensuring comfort during long festive events.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to preserve the delicate embroidery and fabric quality.

-Occasion: Ideal for weddings, festive celebrations, temple visits, and special occasions like Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and birthdays.

Conclusion

The festive season has finally reached its peak, and Myntra has finally brought about the Dussehra Sale to refresh the wardrobe of your child. These stylish ethnic pieces, to be sure, will be a perfect target for celebrating Navratri, Diwali, or other family events. Grab your favourites before they are gone along with the fabulous discounts and extra savings.

