Flat 50-90% Off on Women Blazers at Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024

Refresh your wardrobe with the latest trends in women's blazers. Get all of it at unbeatable prices during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024, where you get up to 50-90% off on cool-looking and stylishly contemporary blazers that offer the perfect blend of sophistication and comfort for every possible occasion. Whether you look to don the perfect professional look or a ravishing casual look, Myntra has got all of that in its stores.

But that is not all! And to make it more special, the first-time buyer would enjoy an extra discount of ₹400 in case of shopping through the Myntra app. And to make your shopping experience one notch higher, the hot bank offers to create a 10% discount that makes your experience much sweeter. So don't miss these deals to make your wardrobe look better and stay within the budget.

1. SASSAFRAS working Shawl Collar Comfort Fit Front Open Blazer

Price: ₹1024

Upgrade your professional attire with the SASSAFRAS Worklyf Shawl Collar Comfort Fit Front Open Blazer. This chic pink blazer features a sophisticated shawl collar and an open front design, making it perfect for any formal occasion. With a comfortable fit, it allows for easy movement while keeping you looking polished and stylish.

Features

-Color and Style: Elegant pink solid design.

-Comfort Fit: Relaxed fit for easy movement.

-Shawl Collar: Adds sophistication to your look.

-Long Sleeves: Provides warmth and style.

-Durable Fabric: 97% polyester and 3% Lycra for comfort and durability.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to maintain quality.

-Versatile Occasion: Ideal for office settings and formal events.

-Regular Length: Flattering length suitable for various body types.

2. DressBerry Bizwear 4WRD by Shawl Collar Casual Blazer

Price: ₹1174

Elevate your casual wardrobe with the DressBerry Bizwear 4WRD by Shawl Collar Casual Blazer. This stylish pink blazer features a chic shawl collar and a single-breasted design, making it a versatile addition to any outfit. With its oversized fit, long sleeves, and functional pockets, this blazer effortlessly combines comfort and sophistication.

Features

-Color and Style: Eye-catching pink solid design.

-Oversized Fit: Relaxed silhouette for all-day comfort.

-Shawl Collar: Adds a touch of elegance to your look.

-Button Closure: Secure and stylish front fastening.

-Functional Pockets: Two exterior pockets and one built-in pocket for added convenience.

-Durable Fabric: Made from 100% polyester for easy care and longevity.

-Care Instructions: Machine washable for hassle-free maintenance.

-Versatile Occasion: Perfect for casual outings and everyday wear.

-Regular Length: Flattering fit that pairs well with various outfits.

3. Trendyol Regular-Fit Notched Lapel Collar Single-Breasted Blazers

Price: ₹2069

Step into sophistication with the Trendyol Regular-Fit Notched Lapel Collar Single-Breasted Blazer. This elegant white blazer is designed for the modern professional, featuring a classic notched lapel and a sleek single-breasted front with a button closure. Its tailored fit and minimalist design make it a must-have for any formal occasion.

Features

-Color and Style: Timeless white solid design suitable for various formal settings.

-Regular Fit: Tailored to provide a flattering silhouette for different body types.

-Notched Lapel: Classic collar style adds a refined touch.

-Single-Button Closure: Elegant fastening for a streamlined look.

-Welt Pocket: One practical pocket for easy access to essentials.

-Quality Fabric: Made from 100% polyester for durability and a polished finish.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to maintain its pristine appearance.

-Versatile Occasion: Ideal for business meetings, events, or formal gatherings.

-Unlined: Lightweight design for comfortable wear without bulk.

4. The Label Life Single Breasted Ruched Sleeve Blazer

Price: ₹2434

Elevate your smart-casual wardrobe with The Label Life Single Breasted Ruched Sleeve Blazer. This chic black blazer features a stylish shawl collar and ruched three-quarter sleeves, making it a versatile choice for both casual outings and semi-formal events. With its contemporary design and tailored fit, this blazer is sure to become a staple in your collection.

Features

-Color and Style: Sleek black solid design perfect for any smart-casual occasion.

-Regular Fit: Designed to provide a flattering fit for various body types.

-Shawl Collar: Adds a sophisticated touch to the overall look.

-Single-Button Closure: Offers a streamlined appearance while ensuring ease of wear.

-Flap Pockets: Two convenient flap pockets for carrying essentials.

-Ventless Hem: Maintains a clean silhouette without vents for a polished finish.

-Quality Fabric: Made from 100% polyester for durability and easy maintenance.

-Care Instructions: Machine washable for hassle-free care.

-Versatile Occasion: Ideal for casual gatherings, brunches, or even relaxed office settings.

5. H&M Single-Breasted Blazer

Price: ₹ 2699

Step up your fashion game with the H&M Single-Breasted Blazer. This timeless piece features a sophisticated woven fabric with notch lapels, making it the perfect addition to your casual wardrobe. With its structured design and elegant detailing, this blazer effortlessly transitions from day to night, ensuring you look polished and stylish on any occasion.

Features

-Classic Design: A single-breasted blazer with notch lapels for a refined look.

-Shoulder Pads: Adds structure and enhance the silhouette.

-Functional Details: Long sleeves with a slit and button at the cuffs for a tailored finish.

-Practical Pockets: Two jetted front pockets with flaps for convenient storage.

-Single Back Vent: Provides ease of movement and a tailored appearance.

-Quality Fabric: Crafted from a blend of 70% polyester and 30% viscose for comfort and durability.

-Care Instructions: Easy to maintain with machine wash care.

-Versatile Occasion: Suitable for casual outings, work events, or relaxed gatherings.

Conclusion

Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024: Upgrade your wardrobe with unbelievable women's blazers at cheap prices. Buy from 50% to 90% off and enjoy double discounts if you are a first-time shopper. Shop for different looks, boost your style and feel self-assured about stepping into a new season in style.

