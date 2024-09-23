Get Branded Polo T-shirts Under Rs.1000 at Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale

Refresh your wardrobe this festive season with a great collection of polo t-shirts designed to perfectly combine the elements of comfort and style. Whether it is brunch or a day out, this selection has all that's required. Of course, these tees include the iconic U.S. Polo Assn., ADIDAS, Puma, Park Avenue, and Red Tape. Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale will bring you such wonderful discounts get up to 80% off on men's clothing. So, check out the vibrant colors, premium materials, and modern fits—all at unbeatable prices. Do not miss the chance to revamp your casual look with these must-have polo tees. Here are our top picks:

1. Red Tape Polo Collar Melange T-shirt

Price: ₹679

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This casual wardrobe elevator Red Tape Polo Collar Melange T-shirt has a 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend. This means it's not only stylish but also comfy for everyday use. It's traditional enough with its polo collar, but the short sleeve makes it perfect for every kind of movement. Its knit fabric makes sure there's perfect breathability and movement.

Features:

-Material: Soft and durable knitted cotton fabric for all-day comfort.

-Design: Solid beige color with a classic polo collar for a refined casual style.

-Fit: Regular fit, perfect for a relaxed silhouette (model is 6' tall and wearing size M).

-Care: Easy machine wash for hassle-free maintenance.

-Occasion: Ideal for casual outings or relaxed weekends.

-Length: Regular length that pairs well with jeans or shorts.

2. Park Avenue Play Collection Polo Collar Pure Cotton T-shirt

Price: ₹776

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Get your mix of comfort and sophistication with the Park Avenue Play Collection Polo Collar Pure Cotton T-shirt. This baby blue-colored t-shirt boasts an embroidered brand logo on the chest giving your casual outfit a class touch. This is a 100 percent pure cotton-made product for better breathability and a soft feel that would work perfectly for daily wear.

Features:

-Material: Premium 100% pure cotton for unmatched comfort and durability.

-Design: Classic navy blue with a polo collar and a stylish embroidered logo.

-Fit: Regular fit, ideal for a relaxed yet polished look (model is 5'8" and wearing size 40).

-Care: Convenient machine wash for easy upkeep.

-Occasion: Perfect for casual outings or laid-back weekends.

-Length: Regular length that pairs effortlessly with various bottoms.

3. Puma Men Brand Logo Printed Slim Fit Polo Collar Cotton T-shirt

Price: ₹798

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

It has been given a style boost with the Puma Men Brand Logo Printed Slim Fit Polo Collar Cotton T-shirt. It stands out more in pink color with a unique PUMA wordmark rubber print on the chest. This polo is perfect for sports and casual wear. Its breathable cotton fabric always gives you cool and comfortable, so it must find its place in your wardrobe.

Features:

-Material: Soft and breathable cotton for all-day comfort.

-Design: Eye-catching pink color with a graphic PUMA logo for a sporty touch.

-Fit: Slim fit, designed to accentuate your physique (model is 6" tall and wearing size M).

-Details: Ribbed collar and front button placket for a classic look.

-Care: Easy to maintain; machine wash with similar colors.

4. ADIDAS Men Charcoal Grey ESS Core Polo Collar Solid Pure Cotton Sustainable T-shirt

Price: ₹881

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The ADIDAS Men Charcoal Grey ESS Core Polo Collar T-shirt. Made from 100 percent pure cotton, the fashionable tee ensures that air can pass through so you stay cool and comfortable both in and out of the gym. Charcoal gray is versatile with an appliqué brand logo and that sporty touch. Designed to perform and stylishly wear, this t-shirt will blend in easily with the quality and sustainability that makes your wardrobe close to you. Style it with well-fitted jeans to create a refined look, while your lounge shorts keep the weekends free and easy. Use comfort and style. Comfort and style merge seamlessly with this ADIDAS essential when moving seamlessly from the gym to the street!

Features:

-Material: Made from 100% pure cotton for breathability and comfort.

-Design: Solid charcoal grey with a classic polo collar and button closure for a refined look.

-Fit: Regular fit, ideal for both athletic and everyday wear (model is 6' tall and wearing size M).

-Warranty: 3-month warranty against manufacturing defects.

-Care: Easy machine wash for hassle-free maintenance.

5. U.S. Polo Assn. Men Mustard Yellow Brand Logo Embroidered Polo Collar Pure Cotton T-shirt

Price: ₹974

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The U.S. Polo Assn. Bring some brightness into your casual wardrobe with this Men Mustard Yellow Brand Logo Embroidered Polo Collar T-shirt. Add some style along with comfort for the bright tee. The rich mustard yellow boasts an embroidered brand logo in a bold bright color. Pure cotton makes sure it is soft so that you can wear it daily or at an evening event. This t-shirt can be great for a casual weekend brunch as well as for a casual stroll around, teamed up with jeans or chinos. With U.S. Polo Assn., step into comfort and style.

Features:

-Material: Crafted from 100% cotton for a lightweight and breathable experience.

-Design: Eye-catching mustard yellow color with a stylish embroidered brand logo on the chest.

-Fit: Slim fit that flatters your silhouette (model is 6' tall and wearing size M).

-Details: Classic polo collar and button closure for a timeless look.

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance.

Conclusion

The Big Fashion Festival Sale by Myntra has something for you, whether it is updating your wardrobe with pretty polo tees from the best brands in the world. Up to 80% off plus the first purchase offer plus bank this is the time to splurge on quality fashion for once! Don't let these deals pass by-Upgrade your casual style today and enjoy unbeatable comfort and style! Shopping just got a whole lot better!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.