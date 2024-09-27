Get Festive Ready Ethnic Wear for Men at 50-70% off at Myntra

The festive season is here, and it's time for a wardrobe-refreshing session with the vibrant spirit of celebrations! The MYNTRA BIG FASHION FESTIVAL SALE 2024 is live, and you get the most amazing deals on the top festive styles. You can elevate your wardrobe with premium ethnic wear from brands like Amodh and Vastramay, all for at least a 70% markdown. Choose from over 5 lakh+ styles. And, of course, there's the ideal opportunity to update your festival look with some of our insider benefits. Enjoy up to 25% discount and an additional 10% off with SuperCoins. Check out stunning ensembles such as Amodh's Cream Self-Design Kurta with Churidar Vastramay's Black Solid Kurta with Pyjamas among others. Use MYBFF at checkout for an added advantage! You are going to attend family functions, celebrating festivals, or some other cultural events; thus, you want to look nice and beautiful this October.

1. Amodh by Kisah Men Cream Self Design Kurta with Churidar

Price: ₹755

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Amodh by Kisah Men Cream Self-Design Kurta with Churidar. This traditional ensemble combines comfort and style, featuring a cream-coloured, solid self-design kurta paired with a matching churidar. Crafted from a soft cotton blend fabric, it ensures breathability and ease of movement for long hours during festive celebrations.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Solid self-design with a straight shape, regular styling, and a mandarin collar for a polished look.

-Comfortable Fit: Calf-length kurta with a straight hem, complemented by long sleeves and two pockets for functionality.

-Churidar: The solid churidar comes with a convenient drawstring closure for a secure fit.

-Material & Care: Made from a durable cotton blend, this ensemble is best maintained with dry cleaning to preserve its quality.

-Versatile Wear: Ideal for festive occasions, this outfit effortlessly blends traditional elegance with modern comfort.

2. VASTRAMAY Mandarin Collar Straight Kurta With Pyjamas

Price: ₹959

Add timeless sophistication to your festive wardrobe with the VASTRAMAY Black Solid Kurta with Pyjamas. This elegant ensemble features a straight-cut black kurta paired with matching pyjamas, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. Designed with a comfortable cotton blend, it offers both style and ease for extended wear.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Solid black, straight-cut kurta with a mandarin collar, long sleeves, and two pockets for added convenience.

-Elegant Fit: Knee-length kurta with a straight hem for a clean and polished look.

-Pyjamas: Solid black pyjamas with a secure button closure, providing a snug and comfortable fit.

-Material & Care: Crafted from a cotton blend for comfort, this outfit requires dry cleaning to maintain its quality and longevity.

-Versatile Style: Perfect for festive occasions, this classic black kurta and pyjama set is ideal for creating a refined, traditional appearance.

3. Jompers Geometric Self-Design Sequinned Pure Cotton Straight Kurta With Pyjamas

Price: ₹989

Step up your festive fashion with the Jompers Purple Embroidered Kurta with Pyjamas. Featuring an intricate geometric self-design and subtle sequinned detailing, this pure cotton ensemble delivers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. The kurta’s comfortable fit and eye-catching design make it a standout choice for special occasions.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Geometric self-design with sequinned details, a straight shape, and a mandarin collar for a sophisticated touch.

-Comfortable Fit: Above-knee length kurta with a straight hem, long sleeves, and two pockets for practicality.

-Pyjamas: Solid pyjamas with a drawstring closure, offering adjustable comfort.

-Material & Care: Made from 100% pure cotton, this set ensures breathability and comfort. Easy to maintain with machine wash care.

-Festive Ready: Ideal for festive gatherings, the sequinned detailing adds a hint of sparkle, making it an elegant choice for celebrations.

4. SOJANYA Ethnic Motifs Printed Regular Kurta With Churidar

Price: ₹1209

Add a touch of tradition to your festive wardrobe with the SOJANYA Maroon Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta with Churidar. This elegant ensemble features a rich maroon kurta adorned with ethnic motifs, paired with a comfortable solid churidar, making it a stylish and timeless choice for special occasions.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs printed on a straight-cut kurta with a mandarin collar and long sleeves, offering a classic yet modern look.

-Comfortable Fit: Knee-length kurta with a straight hem and two pockets for added convenience.

-Churidar: Solid churidar with a drawstring closure, providing a secure and adjustable fit.

-Material & Care: The kurta is crafted from a cotton blend (80% cotton, 20% linen) for breathability, while the 100% cotton churidar ensures all-day comfort. Both pieces are easy to maintain with machine washing.

-Festive Elegance: Perfect for festive gatherings, the ethnic motifs and rich maroon colour make this kurta-churidar set ideal for creating a sophisticated and traditional look.

5. Jompers Regular Kurta With Churidar & Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹1259

Stand out on any festive occasion with the Jompers Mustard Yellow Solid Kurta, Churidar, and Nehru Jacket set. This 3-piece ensemble combines a rich mustard yellow kurta with a sleek Nehru jacket, creating a sophisticated and traditional look. Crafted from luxurious Dupion silk, this outfit is perfect for making a statement at celebrations.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Solid mustard yellow kurta with a straight shape, long sleeves, mandarin collar, and two pockets for added convenience.

-Nehru Jacket: Comes with a stylish Nehru jacket, elevating the overall look with a refined, formal touch.

-Churidar: Matching solid churidar with a drawstring closure for a secure and comfortable fit.

-Material & Care: Made from premium Dupion silk, this set offers a luxurious feel and appearance. Dry clean only to maintain the fabric’s quality.

-Festive Ready: Ideal for festive occasions, the rich colour and elegant Nehru jacket make this ensemble a standout choice for any celebration.

Conclusion

Get exclusive deals and insider benefits, it's time to style up with a BIG FASHION FESTIVAL. Unbeatable offers and a massive variety of ethnic styles have something or the other for you. Shop now and celebrate this festive season in a style that turns heads and gets you all the attention at a fraction of the cost.

