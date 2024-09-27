Get Festive-Ready for Dandia Nights: Lehenga Cholis for Navratri at 50-70% Off

The BIG FASHION FESTIVAL is here, and it's your chance to get into the dandia nights with stunning lehengas and cholis! With a minimum of 70% off on exquisite styles from top brands like Libas, Kalini, and Fabcartz, it's the perfect time to get your Navratri night attire. Enjoy exclusive perks for Insiders, such as additional savings when paying with SuperCoins and an extra 10% off on over 5 lakh styles. Get ready for Navratri and other festive celebrations with beautiful lehenga cholis that blend tradition with modern flair.

1. DIVASTRI Navy Blue & Off-White Woven Design Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse with Dupatta

Price: ₹1299

Get ready to dazzle this Navratri night with the stunning DIVASTRI Navy Blue & Off-White Woven Design Lehenga Choli Set. This outfit blends traditional charm with a modern twist and is perfect for Garba nights and festive celebrations. The rich zari work and flared lehenga will have you twirling in style, while the comfortable silk fabric ensures you can easily dance the night away. Paired with a beautifully woven dupatta, this ensemble makes you feel like a queen during the festivities. Complete the Look: Pair this outfit with statement earrings and bold makeup, and get ready to dance your heart out at Garba, letting your outfit sparkle with every move.

Key Features:

-Material: Lehenga and blouse made from luxurious silk with intricate zari designs; dupatta crafted from Banarasi silk with tassel border.

-Comfort: The lehenga is lined with cotton for breathability, ensuring comfort while dancing.

-Fit: Semi-stitched lehenga with adjustable drawstring waist (up to 38 inches) and flared hem for ease of movement. Unstitched blouse for custom fitting.

-Dimensions: Lehenga length: 41 inches, Dupatta: 2.1 meters long, Blouse length: 0.7 meters.

-Ornamentation: Elegant zari work throughout for a rich, festive look.

2. Kaizen TEXO FAB Black & Grey Printed Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1599

Embrace elegance with the Kaizen TEXO FAB Black & Grey Printed Lehenga Choli Set. Featuring a stunning bandhani technique, this semi-stitched lehenga and blouse combo is perfect for festive occasions. The vibrant prints, flared hem, and exquisite silk dupatta with a tassel border create a stylish and comfortable look that will make you the center of attention at any celebration.

Key Features:

-Material: Crafted from luxurious satin for the lehenga, raw silk for the blouse, and silk for the dupatta, ensuring a refined finish.

-Fit Semi-stitched lehenga with a flared hem and comfortable fit; blouse features a v-neck design and three-quarter sleeves.

-Dimensions: Lehenga Length: 41 inches, Waist: 41 inches, Flair: 4 meters; Dupatta Length: 2.20 meters, Width: 1 meter.

-Design: Beautiful black and grey printed patterns across all pieces, complemented by a tassel border on the dupatta.

-Care: Dry clean only to preserve fabric quality and intricate designs.

3. DDRS FASHION Printed Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1600

Step into the festive season with flair in the DDRS FASHION Pink, Blue & Green Printed Lehenga Choli Set. This vibrant semi-stitched lehenga, unstitched blouse, and matching dupatta make for a stylish and comfortable choice for Navratri nights and traditional events. The bold prints and flared hem ensure you stand out, while the lightweight fabric keeps you at ease throughout the celebrations.

Key Features:

-Material: Silk blends lehenga and blouse with poly crepe lining; silk dupatta with tassel border.

-Fit: Semi-stitched lehenga with a flared hem and adjustable waist; unstitched blouse for custom fitting.

-Dimensions: Lehenga Waist: 1.06m, Length: 1.01m, Dupatta Length: 2.4m, Blouse Length: 0.80m.

-Design: Vibrant pink, blue, and green prints on all three pieces.

-Care: Dry clean only for fabric longevity.

4. KALINI Printed Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1947

Make a bold statement this festive season with the KALINI Black and Red Woven Design Lehenga Choli Set. The luxurious combination of silk blend and jute silk fabrics, paired with intricate zari work, offers a striking balance of traditional elegance and modern style. Whether you're dancing through Navratri nights or attending a special event, this semi-stitched lehenga with a matching unstitched blouse and dupatta will have you looking your best.

Key Features:

-Material: Lehenga and blouse crafted from a silk blend with poly crepe lining; jute silk dupatta with a taping border.

-Fit: Semi-stitched lehenga with a flared hem and zip closure for easy adjustment; unstitched blouse for custom tailoring.

-Dimensions: Lehenga: 1.06 meters, Blouse: 0.80 meters, Dupatta: 2.2 meters.

-Design: Black and red woven design with intricate zari detailing on all pieces for a rich, festive look.

-Care: Dry clean only to maintain the fabric and design quality.

5. Fabcartz Embroidered Sequinned Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1999

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Fabcartz Embroidered Sequinned Lehenga Choli Set in stunning purple and green. This ensemble features a semi-stitched lehenga, an unstitched blouse, and a beautifully adorned dupatta, all embellished with exquisite embroidery and sequins. Perfect for celebrations, this outfit combines traditional charm with a contemporary flair, ensuring you stand out at any event.

Key Features:

-Material: Crafted from luxurious art silk with a soft cotton lining for added comfort.

-Fit: Semi-stitched lehenga with a flared hem and adjustable drawstring closure; unstitched blouse allows for custom fitting.

-Design: Features intricate embroidery and sequins, with a v-neck blouse and a printed dupatta adorned with a tassel border.

-Includes: Comes with a stylish waist belt for a polished look.

-Care: Dry clean only to maintain quality and design.

Conclusion

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.