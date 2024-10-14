India’s biggest festival is just around the corner, and it's time to dress up and celebrate in style! Myntra’s Diwali Sale brings you 50-80% off on a wide range of stunning sarees. Whether you're prepping for seasonal gatherings, traditional celebrations, or weddings, Myntra has it all. From timeless Kanjeevarams to dazzling, extravagant designs, there's something for everyone.

If you're looking for simple elegance, the Satrani Woven Design Zari Kanjeevaram Saree is a classic choice, while the ASISA Satin Solid Saree adds a touch of understated glamour. With high-quality fabrics, intricate designs, and unbeatable prices, you can find the perfect outfit for the festive season without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on these incredible deals! Elevate your wardrobe this Diwali and make it your best one yet. Shop now and shine bright with Myntra.

1. Satriani Woven Design Zari Kanjeevaram Saree

Price: ₹1278

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Make a statement at any traditional event with the Satrani Woven Design Zari Kanjeevaram Saree. This beautiful gold-toned and maroon saree is adorned with an intricate woven design and features a rich zari border, adding an elegant touch. This saree radiates timeless grace and sophistication, perfect for weddings, festive celebrations, or any special occasion. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to tailor it to your preference.

Key Features:

-Design: Gold-toned and maroon Kanjeevaram saree with woven design and zari details.

-Saree Fabric: Silk blend, offering a luxurious feel and sheen.

-Blouse Fabric: Matching silk blend for a coordinated look.

-Fit: Length: 5.5 metres; Width: 1.06 metres, plus 0.8 metres for the unstitched blouse.

-Care Instructions: Handwash to maintain the fabric’s integrity and shine.

-Occasion: Ideal for traditional events, weddings, and festive occasions.

2. Kasee Embellished Silk Blend Saree

Price: ₹1392

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enhance your festive wardrobe with the stunning Kasee Embellished Silk Blend Saree. This elegant blue saree is designed with delicate embellishments, offering a subtle yet eye-catching appearance. Perfect for celebratory occasions, the saree exudes a refined, modern look with no border, allowing the embellishments to stand out. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, enabling you to customise it as per your style.

Key Features:

-Design: Blue embellished saree with a clean, borderless design for a sleek finish.

-Saree Fabric: Soft silk blend for a luxurious feel.

-Blouse Fabric: Silk blend, unstitched, for tailored customization.

-Fit: Length: 5.5 metres; Width: 1.06 metres, plus 0.8 metres for the unstitched blouse.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to preserve the fabric’s quality and embellishments.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive gatherings and celebratory events.

3. Mitera Bandhani Gotta Patti Pure Chiffon Saree

Price: ₹1439

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Celebrate tradition with the Mitera Bandhani Gotta Patti Pure Chiffon Saree, a vibrant combination of yellow and pink that embodies festive elegance. The saree features a classic Bandhani print complemented by an intricately embroidered border with stunning gotta Patti details, making it perfect for special occasions. Crafted from pure chiffon, it offers a lightweight and graceful drape, while the art silk blouse piece allows you to customize your look.

Key Features:

-Design: Yellow and pink Bandhani saree with an embroidered border and gotta patti detailing for a festive, traditional appeal.

-Saree Fabric: Pure chiffon, known for its lightweight, flowy texture.

-Blouse Fabric: Art silk, unstitched, allowing for personalized tailoring.

-Fit: Length: 5.5 metres; Width: 1.06 metres, plus 0.8 metres for the unstitched blouse.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to preserve the delicate fabric and embroidery.

-Occasion: Perfect for traditional ceremonies and festive celebrations.

4. all about you Embroidered Satin Saree

Price: ₹1449

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Turn heads at your next festive event with the luxurious All About You Embroidered Satin Saree. This stunning maroon and gold-toned saree is designed with a solid satin finish, creating a sleek and elegant look. The embroidered border and delicate detailing elevate its sophistication, making it ideal for special occasions. Paired with an unstitched satin blouse piece, this saree is perfect for a custom fit.

Key Features:

-Design: Maroon and gold-toned solid saree with an embroidered border and intricate embroidered details for added elegance.

-Saree Fabric: Smooth, glossy satin that offers a luxurious drape.

-Blouse Fabric: Unstitched satin blouse piece for personal customization.

-Fit: Length: 5.5 metres, plus 0.8 metres for the unstitched blouse.

-Care Instructions: Hand wash to maintain the rich texture and detailing.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive occasions, weddings, and special events.

5. ASISA Satin Solid Saree

Price: ₹1507

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Embrace simplicity and elegance with the ASISA Satin Solid Saree. This navy blue saree, featuring a minimalistic design with a solid border, offers a sleek and modern look perfect for festive occasions. The satin fabric gives the saree a luxurious sheen, while the lycra blouse piece ensures a comfortable fit when customized. This saree is ideal for those who prefer understated elegance and is a timeless addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Design: Navy blue solid saree with a matching solid border for a clean, sophisticated appearance.

-Saree Fabric: Satin, offering a smooth, glossy finish.

-Blouse Fabric: Lycra, unstitched, for a flexible and tailored fit.

-Fit: Length: 5.5 metres; Width: 1.06 metres, plus 0.8 metres for the unstitched blouse.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to preserve the fabric’s shine and texture.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive occasions and celebrations.

Conclusion

This Diwali, make sure you look great for less as Myntra rolls out the 'Diwali Sale', and it brings a wide range of sarees between 50% to 80% off. From intricately woven Kanjeevarams to sleek satin sarees, a perfect piece will be there for each of your festive moments. The promises clear here not only let one feel great but also shine in design and fabric quality. Shop today and do not forget to take those unbeatable deals!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.