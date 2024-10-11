Get Festive Vibes and Fab Discounts at Myntra: Celebrate Diwali in Style with Stunning Lehenga Cholis at Up to 80% Off

Get ready to shine in the most gorgeous lehenga choli sets before the main festive season this Diwali. And, in case you are going for family ceremonies or grand celebrations, these intricately designed outfits will help you be in a league. Myntra is also hosting its Dussehra Sale starting live from 10 to 13th of October, where one can grab up to 50% to 80% discounts. Also, one will get ₹400 off on the first purchase. From bright prints to royalty-driven embellishments, there is everything for a fashionable festival look.

1. Sangria Printed Ready to Wear Lehenga & Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1748

Elevate your festive style with the Sangria Printed Ready-to-Wear Lehenga & Blouse with Dupatta set. This stunning teal ensemble is adorned with intricate prints and Gotta Patti detailing, perfect for any traditional occasion. The ready-to-wear blouse features a flattering V-neck, short sleeves, and a secure zip closure, while the flared lehenga offers comfort with its drawstring waist. Complete with a matching printed dupatta with a taping border, this set combines elegance and ease for a seamless festive look.

Key Features:

-Lehenga & Blouse Fabric: Soft and durable polyester for all-day comfort

-Dupatta Fabric: Lightweight poly chiffon with a printed taping border

-Gotta Patti Detailing: Adds a traditional, elegant touch

-Ready-to-Wear: Convenient zip closure on the blouse and drawstring closure on the lehenga

-Flared Hem: Provides a graceful silhouette

-Printed Design: Trendy yet traditional printed patterns throughout the outfit

-V-neck Blouse: Stylish neckline with short, regular sleeves

2. KALINI Embellished Thread Work Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1768

Unveil your elegance with the KALINI Embellished Thread Work Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse with Dupatta. This exquisite ensemble features a stunning purple and gold-toned lehenga adorned with intricate thread work, perfect for making a statement at any festive occasion. The semi-stitched lehenga boasts a flared hem for graceful movement, while the unstitched blouse with a flattering sweetheart neck and sleeveless design allows for customizable styling. Complete the look with a solid purple dupatta featuring a taping border, making this outfit a true embodiment of traditional beauty and contemporary flair.

Key Features:

-Lehenga & Blouse Fabric: Luxurious silk blend for a soft and elegant finish

-Dupatta Fabric: Lightweight net with a stylish taping border for added charm

-Embellished Design: Exquisite thread work enhances the beauty of the lehenga and blouse

-Semi-Stitched Lehenga: Offers comfort with a flared hem for graceful movement

-Unstitched Blouse: Customizable with a sweetheart neck and shoulder straps for a flattering fit

-Flared Hemline: Adds a touch of sophistication to your overall look

-Versatile Styling: Perfect for weddings, parties, and festive celebrations

3. Ahalyaa Printed Ready to Wear Lehenga & Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1799

Embrace effortless elegance with the Ahalyaa Printed Ready-to-Wear Lehenga & Blouse with Dupatta. This beautiful green ensemble, adorned with vibrant prints and delicate gotta patti work, is the perfect pick for festive celebrations or special occasions. The sleeveless blouse features a chic boat neck, while the flared lehenga offers ease with a slip-on closure. The matching printed dupatta with a printed border completes the look, giving you a graceful, coordinated appearance.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Made from lightweight and breathable poly crepe for all-day comfort

-Chic Design: Features vibrant green prints on the lehenga, blouse, and dupatta

-Ready-to-Wear: Both the lehenga and blouse come pre-stitched for easy wear

-Boat Neck Blouse: A modern sleeveless design with a flattering boat neck and zip closure

-Flared Hem: Adds volume and movement to the lehenga for a stylish silhouette

-Gotta Patti Ornamentation: Adds a traditional touch to the modern design

-Complete Set: Includes a printed dupatta with a matching border for a cohesive look

4. Jompers Printed Beads & Stones Ready to Wear Lehenga & Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1799

Step into timeless elegance with the Jompers Printed Beads & Stones Ready-to-Wear Lehenga & Blouse with Dupatta. Featuring a stunning brown and off-white printed design, this lehenga choli set is embellished with intricate beads and stones, making it a perfect choice for festive and formal occasions. The sleeveless blouse has a classic square neck, paired with a flared lehenga for a graceful silhouette. The georgette dupatta with a printed border completes the set, offering a chic and coordinated ensemble.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Top and skirt made from a breathable 70% linen and 30% polyester blend, with a lightweight georgette dupatta

-Stylish Design: Brown and off-white printed pattern with delicate bead and stone embellishments

-Ready-to-Wear: Pre-stitched lehenga and blouse for hassle-free dressing

-Elegant Neckline: Square neck blouse with sleeveless styling and a secure zip closure

-Flared Lehenga: Adds a dramatic and flowy effect to your outfit

-Complete Set: Includes a matching printed dupatta with a stylish printed border for a polished look

5. Inddus Stylish Multi-Woven Design Unstitched Lehenga Choli with Dupatta

Price: ₹3125

Embrace a royal look with the Inddus Stylish Multi-Woven Design Unstitched Lehenga Choli with Dupatta. This lehenga choli set is crafted from a luxurious silk blend with intricate woven patterns that exude elegance. Featuring a flared, tiered lehenga and a coordinating woven choli, this ensemble is perfect for festive occasions. The set is completed with a solid net dupatta, offering a chic and classic finish.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Luxurious silk blend for both lehenga and choli, with a comfortable shantoon lining

-Elegant Design: Woven patterns on both lehenga and choli for a regal look

-Flared Lehenga: Offers a tiered silhouette for added grace and movement

-Unstitched Choli: Customizable fit with the unstitched blouse

-Complete Set: Includes a solid net dupatta with a refined taping border

Conclusion

Diwali is around the corner, and what better time than this to renew your festive wardrobe? Get the fabulous lehenga cholis at throwaway prices during Myntra Dussehra Sale. Get as much as 80% off and extra ₹400 on your first purchase.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.