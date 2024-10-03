Get Navratri-Ready with Lehenga Cholis at Up to 90% Off

Prepare to stun with Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival this Navratri at the best prices of up to 90% off on Lehenga Choli! Whether you are in the mood for a classic look or a modern updated one, Myntra has got you covered to look fabulous on your festive nights. With extra bank offers and discounts, now is the time to get the perfect outfit at the cheapest prices. It’s time to add a pop of colors and masterpieces to your Navratri wardrobe, shop now and make every Garba night fabulous.

1. Sangria Printed Ready to Wear Lehenga & Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1324

Create an eye-catching look with this marvelous ready-to-wear Lehenga & Blouse set in Sangria prints. It's really impressive, an elegant and charming dress which is worn in a bright shade of teal and fine prints. The ready-to-wear blouse includes impressive features such as the V-neck and short sleeves, which are further complemented by a zip closure for a perfect fit. Along with a flared lehenga and a drawstring closure, this will not only ensure comfort but also a traditional appeal. The matching dupatta with its taping border and Gotta Patti ornamentation add that finishing touch to any festive or wedding occasion.

Features:

-Fabric: Polyester blouse and lehenga, with a poly chiffon dupatta for a light and flowy feel.

-Ornamentation: Elegant Gotta Patti's work on the ensemble enhances the festive charm.

-Blouse: Ready-to-wear with a V-neckline, short regular sleeves, and zip closure.

-Lehenga: Flared hem and drawstring closure for a customizable fit.

-Dupatta: Teal printed dupatta with a taping border for a complete traditional look.

-Design: Coordinated printed patterns on blouse, lehenga, and dupatta for a cohesive, eye-catching ensemble.

2. Kaizen TEXO FAB Printed Satin Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1585

This Kaizen TEXO FAB Printed Satin Lehenga Choli set is intricately printed with grey and subtle blue. It can be worn at the most festive occasions and weddings. Semi-stitched satin lehenga comes with the flared hem, giving the required flowy and elegant feel to the suit, and the unstitched raw silk blouse can be customized to suit the suitable fit, hence also coming from the beautiful undergarments at Ormston House. A silk dupatta bordered with tassels would give an extremely traditional and stylish appeal to the overall outfit.

Features:

-Fabric: Satin lehenga, raw silk blouse, and silk dupatta provide a luxurious feel.

-Lehenga: Semi-stitched with a flared hem, measuring 4 meters in flair for a stunning silhouette.

-Blouse: Unstitched raw silk blouse, sleeveless with a V-neck, allowing customization to your style.

-Dupatta: Coordinated grey and blue printed silk dupatta with a tassel border for added elegance.

-Size & Fit: The Lehenga length is 1.06 meters, the waist is 1.06 meters, and the flair is 4 meters, while the dupatta is 2.2 meters.

3. PURVAJA Woven Design Ready to Wear Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1739

PURVAJA Woven Design Lehenga Choli is set to create a beautiful impact in teal and magenta. Crafted with intricate ethnic motifs in fine Zari of beautiful woven designs, this lehenga is truly for all the festivity-filled events and wedding season. It boasts a flared hem as well as an easy zip closure for both style and comfort. The unstitched blouse has a sweetheart's neck, which enables the fit that one desires. Dressed in the dupatta which carries a tassel border that suits well with the overall look.

Features:

-Fabric: Crafted from luxurious art silk for the lehenga, blouse, and dupatta, with a poly crepe lining for added comfort.

-Lehenga: Ready-to-wear with a flared hem, zip closure, and customizable waist up to 42 inches.

-Blouse: Unstitched art silk blouse with a sweetheart neckline and sleeveless design, allowing customization.

-Dupatta: Ethnic motifs are woven designs with a tassel border for a traditional yet stylish touch.

-Size & Fit: Lehenga length is 44 inches, flare is 2.50 meters, and dupatta length is 2.20 meters.

4. Shae by SASSAFRAS Printed Ready to Wear Lehenga & Choli set

Price: ₹1799

With the stylish, bold, Shae by SASSAFRAS Printed Ready to Wear Lehenga Choli set, you are sure to make a statement at any event. This traditional bright red lehenga choli boasts a printed design that speaks of elegance and contours of contemporary charm. The ready-to-wear blouse comes along with a V-neckline and short sleeves. The matching lehenga contains a flared hem along with a convenient slip-on closure that will suit the requirements of comfort and ease. With the dupatta coordinating with a taping border, the entire outlook is well-set for be-studded festivities and casual celebrations.

Features:

-Fabric: Lightweight poly georgette fabric for the lehenga and blouse, with a poly crepe lining for added comfort.

-Blouse: Ready-to-wear with a V-neck, short sleeves, and slip-on closure for a fuss-free fit.

-Lehenga: Flared hem and slip-on closure for a graceful, flowy silhouette.

-Dupatta: Red dupatta with a taping border, adding a simple yet elegant touch to the ensemble.

-Design: Coordinated red printed patterns on the lehenga and blouse for a cohesive and striking look.

5. HOUSE OF JAMOTI Printed Ready to Wear Lehenga & Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹2069

Embrace old-world craftsmanship with HOUSE OF JAMOTI Printed Ready to Wear Lehenga Choli. The beautiful blue and white bandhani print and elegant Gotta Patti work adorn this ensemble, well suited for festive occasions and celebrations. The ready-to-wear blouse is available in a V-neck and short sleeves with the classic comfort style. This outfit combines with a matching lehenga featuring a straight hem and comes with a coordinating dupatta bordered by taping.

Features:

-Fabric: Made from lightweight and flowy poly georgette fabric for the lehenga, blouse, and dupatta, with a shantoon lining for added comfort.

-Design: Bandhani technique with Gotta Patti ornamentation enhances the traditional aesthetic.

-Blouse: Ready-to-wear with a V-neck and short regular sleeves for an easy, stylish fit.

-Lehenga: Straight hem for a sleek, modern silhouette.

-Dupatta: Blue and white printed dupatta with a taping border, completing the coordinated look.

Conclusion

It’s Navratri time and here’s your chance to perform like never before! Visit Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale and make sure you get the lehenga choli sets of your choice at throwaway prices. What’s better than up to 90% off and additional bank discounts to help you stock up on new festive clothes and enjoy the festivities? Don’t wait for your favorite offer to run out—order now and look stunning this Navratri.

