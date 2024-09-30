This season, gear up with some fantastic workwear at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. Look for discounts of at least 40 percent on smart trousers in the elegant flared cut or sleek slim-fit manner.

Here are some of the picks including Vero Moda Women Flared High-Rise Parallel Trousers, which would complement your office look, plus WORX Women Olive Green Pleated Trousers as something to bring in more sophistication for the deal. Try these great deals among others and refresh your wardrobe with unbeatable prices in a sleek and professional style.

1. plusS WORX Women Olive Green Solid Pleated Trousers

Price: ₹459

Upgrade your office wardrobe with these stylish olive green pleated trousers from PlusS WORX. Designed for comfort and versatility, these mid-rise, regular-fit trousers are perfect for professional settings. The pleated design adds a touch of sophistication, while the solid pattern ensures easy pairing with formal tops. Made from a blend of polyester and lycra, they offer a relaxed fit that stays comfortable throughout the day.

Good for Office:

-Professional pleated design with a solid, plain finish

-Comfortable regular fit for all-day wear

-Easy-to-style mid-rise trousers, ideal for work environments

Features:

-Mid-rise waist

-Slip-on closure, no fly

-2 functional pockets

-Durable woven fabric

-Easy-care, machine-washable

2. SASSAFRAS Women Beige Mid-Rise Slim Fit Trousers

Price: ₹521

Sleek and stylish, these beige mid-rise trousers from SASSAFRAS are a versatile addition to your office wardrobe. The slim fit and cropped length provide a modern, tailored look, while the flat-front design ensures a smooth silhouette. Perfect for professional settings, these trousers are easy to pair with a variety of worktops. Crafted from a comfortable blend of nylon, rayon, and spandex, they offer flexibility and durability for daily wear.

Good for Office:

-Sleek, slim-fit design for a polished, professional look

-Cropped length and flat front for a modern silhouette

-Comfortable mid-rise with a secure button and zip closure

Features:

-Mid-rise waist

-Flat-front, slim fit

-2 functional pockets

-Button and zip closure

-Easy-care, machine-washable

3. CHIC BY TOKYO TALKIES Women Straight Fit Wide Leg Trousers

Price: ₹699

Elevate your workwear with these off-white wide-leg trousers from CHIC BY TOKYO TALKIES. Featuring a regular fit and mid-rise waist, these trousers combine comfort with a stylish, modern silhouette. The wide-leg design offers a sophisticated yet relaxed look, perfect for the office. Made from a durable polyester-spandex blend, they ensure flexibility and comfort throughout the day.

Good for Office:

-Wide-leg, straight fit for a chic, professional look

-Comfortable mid-rise waist with a secure button and zip closure

-Versatile off-white color to pair with various work blouses

Features:

-Mid-rise waist

-Wide-leg, regular fit

-Flat-front, solid design

-2 functional pockets

-Button and zip closure

-Machine washable for easy care

4. FNOCKS Women Urban Slim High-Rise Cotton Trousers

Price: ₹899

Stay sharp and stylish in the office with these navy blue high-rise cotton trousers from FNOCKS. Designed with a slim, flattering fit and cropped length, these trousers offer a modern, polished look. The high-rise waist adds a touch of elegance, making them perfect for formal or business settings. Made from breathable cotton, they provide comfort and durability throughout the day.

Good for Office:

-High-rise, slim-fit design for a tailored, professional appearance

-Cropped length for a contemporary, sleek look

-Breathable cotton fabric, ideal for long hours at work

Features:

-High-rise waist

-Slim, urban fit

-Flat-front, solid pattern

-2 functional pockets

-Button and zip closure

-Machine washable for easy maintenance

5. Vero Moda Women Flared High-Rise Parallel Trousers

Price: ₹1199

Add a touch of elegance to your office wardrobe with these black-flared high-rise parallel trousers from Vero Moda. Featuring a sleek, flat-front design and a high-rise waist, these trousers offer a sophisticated, elongated silhouette. The flared fit enhances your professional look, making them perfect for formal meetings or everyday office wear. Crafted from a blend of polyester and elastane, they provide both comfort and flexibility.

Good for Office:

-Flared, high-rise design for a polished, professional appearance

-Comfortable fabric blend for all-day wear

-The versatile black color pairs well with various worktops

Features:

-High-rise waist

-Flared fit with regular length

-Flat-front, solid pattern

-2 functional pockets

-Hook and bar closure with zip fly

-Easy-care, machine-washable

Conclusion

Get the chance to refresh your set of office-going trousers with such innovative, versatile trousers at marked prices. Shop now before the offers are gone, and this never be a missed chance to be trendy and comfortable at work while saving pounds on affordable trousers.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.