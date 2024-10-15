Get Ready for Winter in Style with Myntra Diwali Sale: Best Tracksuits Available at Up to 50% Discount

Festival time is approaching, and winter is also beginning to make an appearance. You have to keep yourself warm and stylish during this time. The most appropriate thing that can provide you with comfort and functionality simultaneously is when you buy a quality tracksuit during this season. Whether you are to be ready for outdoor festivals or your gym, or you are staying indoors for some warmth, a tracksuit is something that would aptly suit you.

Enjoy our widest, highest-quality tracksuit, which performs well and looks great to keep you warm this winter. Tracksuits that are moisture-wicking, fashionable, as well as perfect for any activities and occasions, are going to take your activewear game to the next level this winter. A few of the most wonderful options to consider:

1. Slazenger Mock Collar Brand Logo Printed Ultra-Dry Sports Tracksuit

Price: ₹1418

Elevate your activewear collection with the Slazenger Mock Collar Brand Logo Printed Ultra-Dry Sports Tracksuit. This stylish ensemble includes a zip-up jacket and joggers, designed to provide both comfort and performance for your workouts and casual outings. Crafted with Ultra Dry Technology, this tracksuit effectively wicks away moisture, ensuring you stay cool and dry during your activities. Whether you're hitting the gym, going for a run, or lounging at home, this tracksuit offers the perfect blend of style and functionality.

Key Features

-Ultra Dry Technology: Wicks away moisture for cool, dry comfort.

-Stylish Design: Navy blue jacket with a mock collar and logo print; solid joggers.

-Comfortable Fit: Regular fit for easy movement.

-Functional Pockets: Multiple pockets for convenient storage.

-Quality Fabric: Durable blend of polyester and elastane for optimal comfort.

2. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Colourblocked Lifestyle Tracksuit

Price: ₹1627

Step into style and comfort with the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Colourblocked Lifestyle Tracksuit. This modern tracksuit features a chic color-blocked design in olive green and grey, making it perfect for both casual outings and workouts. The versatile jacket boasts a mock collar, zip closure, and practical pockets, while the joggers provide a relaxed fit with a drawstring closure. Made from a high-quality blend of polyester and spandex, this tracksuit ensures you look and feel great, whether you’re hitting the gym or relaxing at home.

Key Features

-Stylish Colourblock Design: Olive green and grey combination for a modern look.

-Comfortable Fit: Regular fit for ease of movement during activities.

-Functional Pockets: Multiple pockets for convenient storage.

-Quality Fabric: Durable 95% polyester and 5% spandex blend for lasting comfort.

-Versatile Use: Ideal for casual outings or workouts, perfect for any occasion.

3. Nike Sportswear Club Lined Woven Mock Collar Tracksuit

Price: ₹2582

Elevate your activewear collection with the Nike Sportswear Club Lined Woven Mock Collar Tracksuit. This stylish ensemble features a grey solid sweatshirt adorned with the iconic Nike brand logo, complemented by matching joggers for a cohesive look. Designed with both comfort and functionality in mind, the soft, swishy fabric offers a classic tracksuit feel while the mesh lining ensures breathability, making it perfect for workouts or casual outings. Whether you’re warming up or simply enjoying leisure time, this tracksuit is your go-to choice for sporty elegance.

Key Features

-Iconic Branding: Features a prominent Nike logo for a stylish touch.

-Comfortable Design: Made from soft polyester for all-day wearability.

-Breathable Mesh Lining: Keeps you cool and comfortable during workouts.

-Mock Collar: Adds a sleek look while providing extra neck coverage.

-Elasticated Joggers: Mid-rise joggers with an elasticated waistband for a secure fit.

4. Puma Clean Slim Fit Brand Logo Printed Sports Tracksuits

Price: ₹3499

Step out in style with the Puma Clean Slim Fit Brand Logo Printed Sports Tracksuit. This sleek and sporty ensemble combines a classic look with modern design elements for a fashionable fit. The olive green jacket, featuring the Puma brand logo, is complemented by black slim-fit joggers, making it a versatile choice for both workouts and casual outings. With a comfortable fit and practical details, this tracksuit is perfect for those who value both performance and style.

Key Features

-Stylish Design: Features a chic olive green jacket and black joggers for a trendy look.

-Comfortable Fit: Regular-fit jackets and slim-fit joggers provide comfort without compromising style.

-Mock Collar: Offers extra coverage and a refined appearance.

-Functional Pockets: Two pockets on both the jacket and joggers for convenient storage.

-Elasticated Waistband: Joggers feature an elastic waistband with inner drawstrings for a secure and adjustable fit.

5. ADIDAS Men Sereno Zip-Front Mock Collar Long Sleeve Sports Tracksuit

Price: ₹4409

Elevate your athletic wardrobe with the ADIDAS Men Sereno Zip-Front Mock Collar Long Sleeve Sports Tracksuit. Crafted for both performance and style, this tracksuit features a sleek black and grey design, ideal for any occasion, from heading to the pitch to lounging at home. Engineered with AEROREADY technology, it keeps you feeling fresh and dry while ensuring a distraction-free fit. Made with Primegreen, this tracksuit showcases high-performance recycled materials, making it a sustainable choice for the environmentally conscious athlete.

Key Features

-Premium Fabric: Made from 100% recycled polyester for a sustainable choice.

-AEROREADY Technology: Keeps you dry and comfortable during workouts.

-Mock Collar Design: Offers extra coverage while enhancing style.

-Functional Pockets: Two side pockets on both the jacket and pants for convenient storage.

-Versatile Style: Perfect for sports activities or casual wear, ensuring you look good anywhere.

Conclusion

When it is winter and festival time, which has reached its climax, it is the best time to refresh your wardrobe with a comfortable and fashionable tracksuit when you are working out casually or lounging at home. Myntra Diwali Sale 2024 should never be missed because the site brings in the best deals on top brands with discounts of up to 50% off.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.