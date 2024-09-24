Discover the perfect comfort with Myntra's special range of loungewear for him. Now, get up to 30-60% off on this fabulous collection! Such must-haves for lounging around at home or on a casual short trip, these style and breathable pieces would keep you relaxed without compromising on the style. Whether you are in the mood for classic printed lounge pants or modern styles of athleisure, Myntra has all that one may desire! Don't miss the best deals during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024.

1. Peter England Men White Printed Pure Cotton Lounge Pants

Price: ₹467

Upgrade your comfort with these stylish Peter England white printed lounge pants. Designed for relaxed days, these mid-rise pants come with an inner elasticated waistband and drawstring closure, ensuring a snug fit. Perfect for lounging or casual outings, they offer the right blend of comfort and style.

Key Features:

-100% pure cotton fabric for breathable comfort

-Mid-rise with inner elastic waistband and drawstring

-Three pockets for added convenience

-Classic printed design, woven fabric

-Machine washable for easy care

2. Pepe Jeans Men Black Solid Regular Fit Athleisure Cotton Lounge Pants

Price: ₹559

Experience comfort with a sporty edge in these black athleisure lounge pants from Pepe Jeans. Made from lightweight, breathable cotton, they feature a tapered design for mobility and zip pockets for added functionality. Perfect for workouts or lounging, these versatile pants blend comfort with style.

Key Features:

-Soft, breathable 100% cotton fabric for all-day comfort

-High-quality elastic waistband with drawcord for a snug fit

-Anti-microbial finish prevents unpleasant odors and rashes

-Two zip pockets for convenience

-Tapered fit with side stripes for a sporty look

-Easy care with machine-washable fabric

3. Jack & Jones Men Olive Green Solid Lounge Pants

Price: ₹839

These Jack & Jones Men Olive Green Solid Lounge Pants offer a stylish and relaxed option for your downtime. Made from soft, breathable cotton, they feature a comfortable mid-rise fit with an inner elastic waistband and drawstring closure, ensuring a snug yet flexible fit. With two pockets for practicality, these woven joggers perfectly blend comfort with functionality, making them ideal for lounging or casual wear.

Product Highlights:

-Material: Cotton

-Fit: Mid-rise joggers with inner elastic waistband

-Design: Solid olive green, drawstring closure

-Care: Machine washable

-Additional Features: 2 pockets, woven fabric

4. U.S. Polo Assn. Men Brand Logo Embroidered Pure Cotton Lounge Pants

Price: ₹850

Elevate your relaxation wardrobe with these U.S. Polo Assn. Men Brand Logo Embroidered Pure Cotton Lounge Pants. Designed for easy wear, these lightweight and practical lounge pants are crafted from 100% breathable cotton, ensuring all-day comfort. The mid-rise fit, combined with an inner elastic waistband and drawstring closure, offers a perfect fit around the waist. Pair these lounge pants with your favorite graphic t-shirt and flip-flops for a relaxed yet stylish look, whether you're lounging at home or stepping out for a casual outing. With a versatile design and practical features, they’re a reliable addition to your bottom wear collection.

Product Highlights:

-Material: 100% Cotton for a soft and breathable feel

-Design: Stylish black lounge pants featuring the brand logo print

-Fit: Mid-rise with a straight-leg silhouette

-Pockets: Two side pockets and one back pocket for convenience

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance

5. Van Heusen Athleisure Smart Tech Easy Stain Release Track Pants

Price: ₹851

Upgrade your activewear collection with the Van Heusen Athleisure Smart Tech Easy Stain Release Track Pants. These black solid lounge pants combine contemporary style with innovative technology, making them a must-have for anyone seeking both comfort and performance. The cotton-rich fabric features an elasticated waistband with an outer drawstring closure, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit. With their combination of style, comfort, and practical features, these track pants are perfect for workouts, casual outings, or lounging at home. Pair them with your favorite tee and sneakers for a fashionable yet functional look.

Product Highlights:

-Material: 100% Cotton for a soft and breathable experience

-Fit: Slim fit with a mid-rise design

-Design: Solid black with two side pockets for convenience

-Smart Tech+: Keeps you cool and dry by drawing perspiration away from the skin.

-Easy Stain Release: Facilitates effortless removal of tough stains.

-Anti-Stat Technology: Reduces cling by neutralizing electrostatic charges.

-Wicking Property: Helps maintain dryness and comfort throughout the day.

-Care Instructions: Machine wash on a cold-gentle cycle; tumble dry on low; avoid bleach and ironing directly on prints.

Conclusion

Refresh your loungewear game with Myntra's sartorially stylish collection of men's lounge pants that will serve you right for relaxation and casual outings alike. With discounts starting from 30% to 60% off, get ready to refresh your wardrobe and bask in unparalleled comfort. Get set for the biggest-ever sale on high-quality, fashionable pieces as part of the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. Don't let comfort and style wait; make every day a weekend affair.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.