Get Up to 80% Off Casual Jeans for Men at Myntra Big Fashion Festival sale

Ever felt you want to change your wardrobe? Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is now here from Myntra, with a variety of offers for an upgrade to your denim. Use up to 80% off on the best casual men's jeans from such top brands as Highlander, Roadster, Levi's, Urbano Fashion, and U.S. Polo Assn. Whether a slim-fit, regular-fit, or loose-fit style is to your preference, there are one or more up for grabs. Do not miss these great offers; claim your favorites now.

1. HIGHLANDER Men Tapered Fit Mid-Rise Clean Look Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹589

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with these stylish and comfortable HIGHLANDER Men’s Tapered Fit Jeans. Featuring a light blue shade with heavy fade, these jeans offer a modern look that perfectly balances style and comfort. The mid-rise waist ensures a snug fit, while the stretchable fabric provides flexibility for all-day wear. With a clean design and 5-pocket layout, these jeans are perfect for casual outings or relaxed weekends.

Key Features:

-Light shade with heavy fade for a trendy look

-Tapered fit with a mid-rise waist for a tailored appearance

-Stretchable fabric for enhanced comfort and mobility

-5-pocket design for practicality

-Button and zip closure for a secure fit

-Machine washable for easy maintenance

2. Roadster denim jeans

Price: ₹611

Elevate your everyday style with these Roadster Men’s Regular Fit Jeans. Featuring a dark wash with a heavy fade, these mid-rise jeans offer a rugged yet polished look. Designed with a clean aesthetic and stretchable fabric, they provide both comfort and flexibility. The 5-pocket design, paired with whisker and chevron effects, adds a touch of modern flair, making these jeans perfect for casual outings.

Key Features:

-Dark wash with heavy fade for a stylish, worn-in look

-Regular fit and mid-rise waist for a classic, comfortable fit

-Stretchable fabric for added ease of movement

-Whisker and chevron effects for added texture and design

-Button and zip closure with belt loops for a secure fit

-5-pocket design for practicality

3. Urbano Fashion Men Loose Fit Washed Non-Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹689

For a laid-back yet stylish look, these Urbano Fashion Men’s Loose Fit Washed Jeans are the perfect choice. Featuring a unique brown shade with no fade, these non-stretchable jeans offer a relaxed fit for maximum comfort. With a mid-rise waist and clean design, they’re ideal for casual outings where comfort and effortless style are key.

Key Features:

-Coloured brown shade with a clean, no-fade look

-Loose and relaxed fit for a comfortable, casual style

-Non-stretchable 100% cotton fabric for a breathable feel

-Mid-rise waist with belt loops for a secure fit

-5-pocket design for added convenience

-Button and zip closure for easy wear

4. Levis Men Slim Fit Heavy Fade Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹1279

Step up your casual wardrobe with these Levi's Men Slim Fit Jeans. Featuring a medium blue shade with a heavy fade, these jeans offer a stylish, modern look. The slim fit and mid-rise waist provide a sharp silhouette, while the stretchable fabric ensures comfort and flexibility. With a clean look and classic 5-pocket design, these jeans are perfect for casual outings and everyday wear.

Key Features:

-Medium blue shade with heavy fade for a trendy, worn-in look

-Slim fit with a mid-rise waist for a sleek, tailored appearance

-Stretchable fabric for added comfort and mobility

-Clean look with whiskers and chevron effects for subtle detailing

-5-pocket design for practicality

-Button and zip closure with belt loops for a secure fit

5. U.S. Polo Assn. Denim Co. Men Brandon Slim Fit Light Fade Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹1199

Add a touch of sophistication to your casual wardrobe with the U.S. Polo Assn. Denim Co. Men Brandon Slim Fit Jeans. Featuring a medium blue shade with light fade, these slim-fit jeans are designed for comfort and style. The mid-rise waist and stretchable fabric offer a flattering fit with flexibility, while the clean look and subtle whisker and chevron effects add modern detailing. Perfect for casual outings, these jeans deliver a refined yet relaxed vibe.

Key Features:

-Medium blue shade with light fade for a stylish, understated look

-Slim fit with a mid-rise waist for a tailored and comfortable fit

-Stretchable fabric for ease of movement and all-day comfort

-Clean look with subtle whiskers and chevron detailing

-5-pocket design for added convenience

-Button and zip closure with belt loops for a secure fit

Conclusion

Do not miss out on Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 and let the style-conscious gentlemen flaunt classy men's jeans with a discount of up to 80%. Now, get your fashionable pick from a gamut of fits, shades, and styles. Shop now and elevate your casual look before it ends.

