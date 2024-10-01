Get Up to 80% Off Casual Jeans for Men at Myntra Big Fashion Festival sale
Get up to 80% off top brands Highlander, Roadster, Levi's, Urbano Fashion, and U.S. Polo Assn. during Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. Casual jeans from top brands offer men different fits such as slim, regular, and loose, which dominate through heavy fades, stretchable fabrics, and clean looks. Upgrade your wardrobe with trendy and comfortable jeans at never-before prices.
1. HIGHLANDER Men Tapered Fit Mid-Rise Clean Look Stretchable Jeans
Price: ₹589
Upgrade your casual wardrobe with these stylish and comfortable HIGHLANDER Men’s Tapered Fit Jeans. Featuring a light blue shade with heavy fade, these jeans offer a modern look that perfectly balances style and comfort. The mid-rise waist ensures a snug fit, while the stretchable fabric provides flexibility for all-day wear. With a clean design and 5-pocket layout, these jeans are perfect for casual outings or relaxed weekends.
Key Features:
-Light shade with heavy fade for a trendy look
-Tapered fit with a mid-rise waist for a tailored appearance
-Stretchable fabric for enhanced comfort and mobility
-5-pocket design for practicality
-Button and zip closure for a secure fit
-Machine washable for easy maintenance
Price: ₹611
Elevate your everyday style with these Roadster Men’s Regular Fit Jeans. Featuring a dark wash with a heavy fade, these mid-rise jeans offer a rugged yet polished look. Designed with a clean aesthetic and stretchable fabric, they provide both comfort and flexibility. The 5-pocket design, paired with whisker and chevron effects, adds a touch of modern flair, making these jeans perfect for casual outings.
Key Features:
-Dark wash with heavy fade for a stylish, worn-in look
-Regular fit and mid-rise waist for a classic, comfortable fit
-Stretchable fabric for added ease of movement
-Whisker and chevron effects for added texture and design
-Button and zip closure with belt loops for a secure fit
-5-pocket design for practicality
3. Urbano Fashion Men Loose Fit Washed Non-Stretchable Jeans
Price: ₹689
For a laid-back yet stylish look, these Urbano Fashion Men’s Loose Fit Washed Jeans are the perfect choice. Featuring a unique brown shade with no fade, these non-stretchable jeans offer a relaxed fit for maximum comfort. With a mid-rise waist and clean design, they’re ideal for casual outings where comfort and effortless style are key.
Key Features:
-Coloured brown shade with a clean, no-fade look
-Loose and relaxed fit for a comfortable, casual style
-Non-stretchable 100% cotton fabric for a breathable feel
-Mid-rise waist with belt loops for a secure fit
-5-pocket design for added convenience
-Button and zip closure for easy wear
4. Levis Men Slim Fit Heavy Fade Stretchable Jeans
Price: ₹1279
Step up your casual wardrobe with these Levi's Men Slim Fit Jeans. Featuring a medium blue shade with a heavy fade, these jeans offer a stylish, modern look. The slim fit and mid-rise waist provide a sharp silhouette, while the stretchable fabric ensures comfort and flexibility. With a clean look and classic 5-pocket design, these jeans are perfect for casual outings and everyday wear.
Key Features:
-Medium blue shade with heavy fade for a trendy, worn-in look
-Slim fit with a mid-rise waist for a sleek, tailored appearance
-Stretchable fabric for added comfort and mobility
-Clean look with whiskers and chevron effects for subtle detailing
-5-pocket design for practicality
-Button and zip closure with belt loops for a secure fit
5. U.S. Polo Assn. Denim Co. Men Brandon Slim Fit Light Fade Stretchable Jeans
Price: ₹1199
Add a touch of sophistication to your casual wardrobe with the U.S. Polo Assn. Denim Co. Men Brandon Slim Fit Jeans. Featuring a medium blue shade with light fade, these slim-fit jeans are designed for comfort and style. The mid-rise waist and stretchable fabric offer a flattering fit with flexibility, while the clean look and subtle whisker and chevron effects add modern detailing. Perfect for casual outings, these jeans deliver a refined yet relaxed vibe.
Key Features:
-Medium blue shade with light fade for a stylish, understated look
-Slim fit with a mid-rise waist for a tailored and comfortable fit
-Stretchable fabric for ease of movement and all-day comfort
-Clean look with subtle whiskers and chevron detailing
-5-pocket design for added convenience
-Button and zip closure with belt loops for a secure fit
Conclusion
Do not miss out on Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 and let the style-conscious gentlemen flaunt classy men's jeans with a discount of up to 80%. Now, get your fashionable pick from a gamut of fits, shades, and styles. Shop now and elevate your casual look before it ends.
