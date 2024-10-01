The Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is here, with absolutely gorgeous discounted women's watches available at 40-80% off. Whether you're searching for glamorous daily wear or something sophisticated and statement-making for special occasions, a range of stuff cannot be found anywhere else like this. Ranging from a classic analog design to chic gift sets, there is something for everyone's style and occasion. Don't miss these fashionable finds—explore the collection and enjoy great savings on your way to really making your watch collection shine.

1. Sonata Poze Women Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch SP80075KM02W

Price: ₹795

Captivate onlookers by donning this elegant Sonata Poze Women Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch (SP80075KM02W) from the Poze collection. Encased in a 36 mm round case, the vibrant green dial features plain 3-hand functionality powered by reliable quartz movement. The mesh-style bracelet, also in a stunning green hue, adds a chic touch, making this timepiece perfect for casual outings. Completed with a hook buckle safety, this watch ensures a secure and comfortable fit on your wrist, effortlessly elevating your style.

Key Features

-Display: Analogue, offering classic time-telling with ease.

-Movement: Quartz movement for precision and reliability.

-Power Source: Battery-operated for convenience and longevity.

-Dial Style: Green solid round alloy dial encased in a sleek 36 mm case.

-Strap Style: Mesh-style bracelet in a matching green hue with a secure hook buckle safety closure.

-Water Resistance: Non-resistant, suitable for daily wear but should be kept away from water.

-Warranty: Backed by a 6-month warranty from the brand owner/manufacturer.

-Packaging: Presented in a signature Sonata case, perfect for gifting.

2. JOKER & WITCH Women White & Gold-Toned Shiny Luster Love Triangle Watch Gift Set JWLT322

Price: ₹999

Elevate your accessory game with the JOKER & WITCH Women White & Gold-Toned Shiny Luster Love Triangle Watch Gift Set (JWLT322). This stunning set combines elegance and style, featuring a petite dual-tone metallic strap watch paired with a chic cuff bracelet and a delicate ring. The watch, adorned with a pristine white dial and a luxurious gold-toned strap, makes it a versatile choice for any occasion. Complete your look with the matching bracelet and ring, designed to add a touch of glamour to your outfit. Whether it's a gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, this timeless watch gift set is sure to impress.

Key Features

-Complete Set: Includes a stylish watch, a gold-toned cuff bracelet, and a matching finger ring.

-Display: Analogue display for classic time-telling.

-Movement: Quartz movement ensures precision and reliability.

-Power Source: Battery-operated for long-lasting performance.

-Watch Strap Material: Made of durable stainless steel for longevity.

-Watch Closure: Secure jewelry clasp for easy wear.

-Watch Strap Color: Elegant gold-toned finish for a luxurious look.

-Watch Dial Color: A clean white dial enhances readability.

-Bracelet Material: Metal alloy, with an open cuff closure for a comfortable fit.

-Bracelet Color: Coordinating gold-toned finish for a cohesive look.

-Ring Details: Crafted from metal alloy, featuring a stylish gold-toned and white design.

-Packaging: Comes in a signature JOKER & WITCH black box, making it a perfect gift.

3. DressBerry Women Watch Gift Set DBWJ24 Set-16

Price: ₹1019

Add a touch of sophistication to your accessory collection with the DressBerry Women's Watch Gift Set (DBWJ24 Set-16). This exquisite gift set includes a stunning analog watch paired with a stylish bracelet, both featuring a captivating rose gold-toned finish. The watch, with its sleek design and magnetic clasp, ensures both elegance and practicality, while the adjustable bracelet adds a chic complement to any outfit. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or looking for the perfect gift, this set is sure to make a lasting impression.

Key Features

-Complete Set: Includes a fashionable watch and a complementary bracelet.

-Display: Analogue display offers classic timekeeping.

-Power Source: Battery-operated for dependable performance.

-Watch Strap Material: Crafted from durable stainless steel for a luxurious feel.

-Watch Closure: Secure magnetic clasp for effortless wear.

-Watch Strap Color: Elegant rose gold-toned finish for a trendy look.

-Watch Dial Color: Coordinating rose gold-toned dial with a solid design for enhanced readability.

-Bracelet Material: Made from alloy, offering a lightweight yet stylish accessory.

-Bracelet Closure: Lobster cuff closure ensures a comfortable fit.

-Bracelet Size: Adjustable size for a personalized fit.

4. JOKER & WITCH Joker & Witch Women White Mist Watch & Bracelet Stack Gift Set JWBS149

Price: ₹1299

The JOKER & WITCH White Mist Watch & Bracelet Stack Gift Set seamlessly combines style and functionality, making it an essential addition to any jewelry collection. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or looking for the perfect gift, this set will ensure you always stand out in a crowd. This stunning set combines a chic analog watch with two elegantly designed bracelets, perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any outfit. The warm rose gold tones paired with the pristine white accents create a sophisticated yet youthful look, making it an ideal choice for holiday gatherings, weekend brunch dates, or Instagram-worthy moments. With its exquisite design and versatile appeal, this gift set is a must-have for every fashion-forward individual.

Key Features

-Complete Set: Includes one stylish watch and two complementary bracelets.

-Watch Display: Features an analog display for classic timekeeping.

-Movement: Quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping.

-Power Source: Battery-operated for reliability.

-Dial Style: Solid round stainless steel dial for a sleek appearance.

-Strap Style: Regular white stainless steel strap with a foldover closure for easy wear.

-Water Resistance: Rated at 10 meters, providing a level of protection against splashes.

-Packaging: Comes in an elegant JOKER & WITCH case for gift-ready presentation.

5. Timex Women Black Multifunction Analogue Watch - TW000X205

Price: ₹2037

Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with the Timex Women Black Multifunction Analogue Watch (TW000X205). Timex has been a leader in watchmaking for over half a century, known for its innovative designs and durability. This stunning watch features a sleek black dial and a robust silver-tone stainless steel bracelet, making it an ideal accessory for both casual outings and formal occasions. With its multifaceted functionality and timeless elegance, this watch is a must-have for any modern woman looking to elevate her accessory collection.

Key Features

-Watch Model: TW000X205, a perfect fusion of style and innovation.

-Design: Elegant round case with a case diameter of 45 mm, ideal for making a bold statement.

-Display Type: Analogue display for easy readability and a classic look.

-Movement: Powered by a reliable quartz movement for precise timekeeping.

-Band Material: Silver-tone stainless steel bracelet offers both durability and style.

-Water Resistance: Rated at 30 meters, providing peace of mind against splashes and brief immersion in water.

-Scratch Resistance: Not scratch-resistant, so care should be taken to avoid rough usage.

-Country of Origin: Made in India, showcasing quality craftsmanship.

Conclusion:

Get a brand-new timepiece at fantastic savings through Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. Find the perfect combination of fashion and functionality in a women's watch, from this wide variety in hand! Hurry; these deals will only last for the given time. Shop now to stay ahead in picking those favorites and feel the luxury of wearing a beautiful watch at prices that won't stress your purse.

