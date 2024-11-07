Grab Stylish Tracksuits at 60% Off on Myntra and Stay Comfortable, Stylish, and Warm This Winter

As winter approaches, it's the perfect time to enjoy the comfort and warmth of stylish tracksuits. Ideal for chilly days, tracksuits offer both comfort and style, whether you’re relaxing at home, going to the gym, or running errands. The cozy fabric and snug fit help retain body heat, keeping you warm while allowing for easy movement. Plus, with a variety of trendy options available, you can stay both fashionable and functional this season.

1. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Black & Grey Geometric Print Tracksuit

Price: ₹1574

Stay stylish and comfortable with the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Black & Grey Geometric Print Tracksuit. Designed with Rapid-Dry Technology to keep you cool and dry, this lightweight tracksuit is perfect for light workouts or casual outings. The sleek design, featuring a geometric-printed jacket and solid track pants, makes it a versatile addition to your activewear collection.

Key Features:

-Rapid-Dry Technology for quick sweat-wicking

-Mock collar jacket with zip closure and 2 side pockets

-Mid-rise track pants with an elasticated waistband

-Lightweight 100% polyester fabric

-Machine washable

-3-month warranty against manufacturing defects

2. United Colors of Benetton Shoulder Tape Detail Mock Neck Tracksuit

Price: ₹2024

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with the United Colors of Benetton Shoulder Tape Detail Mock Neck Tracksuit. Designed with a bold white, blue, and red color scheme, this tracksuit offers both style and comfort. Perfect for laid-back days or running errands, it combines a modern aesthetic with practical features.

Key Features:

-Color-block jacket with mock collar and zip closure

-Joggers with drawstring closure and zippered pockets

-100% polyester fabric for durability

-Machine washable for easy care

-Includes 1 jacket and 1 jogger

3. HIGHLANDER Raglan Neck Sweatshirt With Jogger Co-Ords

Price: ₹2049

Stay comfortable and stylish with the HIGHLANDER Raglan Neck Sweatshirt With Jogger Co-Ords. Featuring a sleek burgundy design, this co-ord set includes a track jacket and matching joggers, perfect for casual outings or lounging. The blend of polyester and spandex ensures a comfortable, stretchy fit for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-Burgundy solid track jacket with raglan collar and zip closure

-High-rise joggers with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure

-Made from 94% polyester and 6% spandex for comfort and flexibility

-Machine washable for easy maintenance

-Includes 1 track jacket and 1 pair of joggers

4. Reebok Men Olive Green Solid Workout Tricot Tracksuits

Price: ₹2499

Elevate your workout gear with the Reebok Men Olive Green Solid Workout Tricot Tracksuit. Designed for comfort and durability, this tracksuit features a sleek olive green jacket and joggers, perfect for both gym sessions and casual wear. Made from 100% recycled polyester, it's a sustainable option that doesn't compromise performance.

Key Features:

-Olive green track jacket with a mock collar and zip closure

-Matching joggers with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure

-2pockets on both jacket and joggers for convenience

-Made from 100% recycled polyester for eco-friendly comfort

-Machine washable for easy care

-3-month warranty against manufacturing defects

5. Puma Men Colourblocked Jacket With Joggers Tracksuit

Price: ₹2699

Step up your casual style with the Puma Men Colourblocked Jacket With Joggers Tracksuit. Featuring a striking navy blue and black colorblock design, this tracksuit is crafted from at least 50% recycled materials, combining sustainability with functionality. Ideal for training or everyday wear, it offers comfort and a modern look.

Key Features:

-Navy blue & black color-blocked jacket with mock collar and full-zip closure

-Made from at least 50% recycled materials for eco-conscious wear

-Lightweight 80 gsm plain weave fabric for breathability

-Joggers with elastic waistband and side seam pockets for a secure fit

-Elastic cuffs for added comfort and style

-Regular fit and machine washable for easy care

-Includes 1 tracksuit with a focus on casual and sporty occasions

Conclusion:

Tracksuits are the perfect blend of comfort, style, and warmth, making them a must-have for the winter season. Whether you're gearing up for an intense workout or simply relaxing at home, these versatile sets keep you cozy and fashionable. With up to 60% off on premium brands, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your activewear collection. Don't miss out on these great deals—click on the links to shop now and make the most at Myntra. Plus, with additional offers for Myntra app users, your shopping experience just got even better.

