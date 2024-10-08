It's the last day of Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024, and you can splurge on an amazing ethnic saree collection with discounts ranging from 50% to a whopping 90%! Now that you dress to celebrate a wedding, a family get-together, or even a festive occasion, this is the time when you up your wardrobe style with truly elegant sarees that give you that blend of old-world craftsmanship and modern style. And, what is more, get an extra 10 percent discount along with exclusive bank offers.

1. Ode by House of Pataudi Bandhani Gotta Patti Ready to Wear Saree

Price: ₹1078

Image source: Myntra.com



The Ode by House of Pataudi Bandhani Gotta Patti Ready to Wear Saree is a graceful blend of traditional design and modern convenience, perfect for festive and party occasions. With its charming pink and white Bandhani print and intricately embroidered border featuring Gotta Patti detailing, this saree is an effortless way to elevate your ethnic style. Made from lightweight polygeorgette, this saree drapes beautifully and ensures comfort throughout the day. It comes with an unstitched poly silk blouse piece, allowing you to customize the fit as per your preference.

Key Features:

-Design: Pink and white Bandhani printed saree with an embroidered border and Gotta Patti detailing for a festive and elegant look.

-Material: Saree made from lightweight poly georgette, offering a soft drape; blouse piece crafted from poly silk for a luxurious feel.

-Size: Saree length is 5.5 meters with a 0.8-meter unstitched blouse piece for a personalized fit.

-Blouse Piece: The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece that complements the saree; the blouse worn by the model is for demonstration only.

-Occasion: Ideal for party wear or festive gatherings.

-Care Instructions: Hand wash to maintain fabric quality and intricate detailing.

2. Mitera Pink & Silver-Toned Paisley Zari Silk Blend Banarasi Saree

Price: ₹1139

Image source: Myntra.com



The Mitera Pink & Silver-Toned Paisley Zari Silk Blend Banarasi Saree is a timeless piece that beautifully marries tradition with elegance. Featuring a stunning pink and silver color palette, this Banarasi saree showcases a classic paisley woven design accentuated by a luxurious zari border. Crafted from a silk blend, this saree not only drapes effortlessly but also exudes an aura of sophistication, making it the perfect choice for traditional celebrations and formal gatherings. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing for a custom fit tailored to your style.

Key Features:

-Design: Elegant pink and silver-toned Banarasi saree adorned with a classic paisley woven pattern and complemented by a zari border for an opulent touch.

-Material: Made from a luxurious silk blend for a soft and comfortable drape; the blouse piece is also crafted from the same silk blend, ensuring a cohesive look.

-Size: Saree length is 5.5 meters, with an additional 0.8-meter unstitched blouse piece, allowing for personalized styling.

-Blouse Piece: The saree includes an unstitched blouse piece; the blouse worn by the model is for demonstration purposes only.

-Occasion: Perfect for traditional events, weddings, and festive celebrations.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to preserve the delicate fabric and intricate zari detailing.

3. Anouk Magenta Embellished Mirror Work Pure Georgette Saree

Price: ₹1199

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Anouk Magenta Embellished Mirror Work Pure Georgette Saree. This stunning magenta saree is a celebration of contemporary elegance and traditional craftsmanship. Adorned with intricate mirror work, it adds a captivating shimmer to your ensemble, making it perfect for festive occasions, parties, or family gatherings. The absence of a border allows the vibrant color and embellishments to take center stage, while the accompanying unstitched blouse piece offers versatility for a customized look.

Key Features:

-Design: Vibrant magenta saree featuring exquisite embellishments and detailed mirror work, creating a dazzling effect without a border.

-Material: Crafted from pure georgette for a lightweight and flowy drape, ensuring comfort throughout the day; includes a silk blend blouse piece for a luxurious finish.

-Size: Length of 5.5 meters, plus an additional 0.8-meter unstitched blouse piece, allowing for personalized styling options.

-Blouse Piece: Comes with an unstitched blouse piece; the blouse worn by the model is for illustration purposes only.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive celebrations, special occasions, or evening events where you want to make a statement.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to maintain the quality of the fabric and the beauty of the embellishments.

4. Silk Land Floral Zari Art Silk Chanderi Saree

Price: ₹1300

Image source: Myntra.com



Product Introduction: Step into elegance with the Silk Land Floral Zari Art Silk Chanderi Saree. This exquisite saree combines a rich multicolored palette with gold-toned accents, perfect for the modern woman who appreciates traditional artistry. Adorned with a beautiful floral print and a shimmering zari border, this saree is designed to captivate at any traditional gathering or festive celebration. The accompanying unstitched blouse piece offers versatility, allowing you to tailor it to your style.

Key Features:

-Design: A stunning multicolored chanderi saree featuring a floral print complemented by a luxurious gold-toned zari border for a touch of elegance.

-Material: Made from high-quality art silk, offering a lightweight and comfortable drape that enhances the overall aesthetic.

-Size: Length of 5.5 meters, along with an additional 0.8-meter unstitched blouse piece for customizable styling options.

-Blouse Piece: Includes an unstitched blouse piece; the blouse worn by the model is for illustration purposes only.

-Occasion: Perfect for traditional occasions, weddings, or festive events, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to preserve the vibrancy of the colors and the beauty of the zari work.

Conclusion

With the last day of Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale, nothing is better than refreshing your little one's wardrobe with fashionable ethnic wear at fantastic prices. Right from the charming Ode by House of Pataudi Bandhani Gotta Patti Ready to Wear Saree to some exquisite other kinds of selections, you can enjoy up to 90% off along with an extra 10% discount via bank offers. Don't let this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity pass you by.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.