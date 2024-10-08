Last Day to Get Stylish Dresses at Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 – Get Up to 90% Discount

This festive season can make your wardrobe more stylish and comfortable, thereby guaranteeing center attraction. These dresses are perfect for trendy celebrations, from florals to bright bolds. Whether it is a casual family get-together or a semi-formal event, these choices bring versatile elegance to you.

1. DressBerry Floral Printed Puff Sleeve Belted Fit & Flare Dress

Price: ₹659

Elevate your casual style with the DressBerry Floral Printed Puff Sleeve Dress, a perfect blend of comfort and chic design. Featuring a black floral print with a belted waist for a flattering fit, this knee-length fit & flare dress is crafted from soft crepe fabric. The shirt collar and three-quarter puff sleeves add a touch of vintage charm, making it a versatile choice for casual outings.

Key Features:

-Stylish black floral print

-Flattering fit & flare silhouette

-Belted waist for added style

-Comfortable three-quarter puff sleeves

-Knee-length with flared hem

-Made from crepe fabric, machine washable for easy care

2. DODO & MOA Women White Animal Printed Blazer Dresses Dress

Price: ₹697

Make a bold statement with the DODO & MOA Animal Printed Blazer Dress. This chic mini-length dress, featuring a striking white and black animal print, combines the elegance of a blazer with a trendy dress style. The long cuff sleeves and blazer collar exude sophistication, while the 100% polyester satin fabric ensures comfort and a sleek finish. Perfect for casual occasions or semi-formal events, this dress pairs beautifully with strappy heels and a stylish clutch.

Key Features:

-Elegant animal print in white and black

-Blazer-inspired V-neck collar with button closure

-Long cuff sleeves for a polished look

-Mini-length with a straight hemline

-Crafted from satin polyester with lining, machine washable for easy care

3. AASK Striped Midi Fit and Flare Dresses

Price: ₹705

Add a touch of elegance to your casual wardrobe with the AASK Navy Blue and White Striped Fit & Flare Dress. Featuring a classic round neck and trendy puff sleeves, this midi-length dress offers a flattering flared hem that exudes charm. The smooth polyester fabric ensures comfort while the striped pattern gives it a timeless appeal. Perfect for casual outings, this dress comes with a detachable belt for customizable styling.

Key Features:

-Navy blue and white striped pattern

-Comfortable round neck and puff sleeves

-Flattering fit & flare silhouette with pleated skirt design

-Midi length, ideal for casual occasions

-Made from soft polyester, machine washable for easy care

4. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Women Floral Printed Tie-Up Neck Fit & Flared Dresses

Price: ₹870

Step out in style with the Roadster Floral Printed Fit & Flare Dress, featuring a charming white and purple floral print. Designed with a tie-up neck and long puff sleeves, this dress adds a whimsical touch to your casual wardrobe. The fit and flare shape with a flounced hem enhances its feminine appeal, while the georgette fabric ensures lightweight comfort. Perfect for casual outings or day events, this dress is both trendy and flattering.

Key Features:

-Elegant white and purple floral print

-Stylish tie-up neck with long puff sleeves

-Fit & flare silhouette with a flounced hem

-Knee-length design, perfect for casual occasions

-Made from georgette fabric with lining, machine washable for easy care

5. H&M Ruched Sleeve Wrap Dress

Price: ₹1619

Turn heads with the vibrant H&M Bright Red Wrap Dress, featuring a flattering V-neck and ruched three-quarter bell sleeves. This midi-length dress is designed with tailored pleats in the front, creating a gently flared skirt and straight hemline that enhances your silhouette. Perfect for casual outings or daytime events, the solid cherry red color adds a bold, fashionable touch to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Bright red solid color for a bold look

-Flattering wrap design with V-neckline

-Ruched elasticated bell sleeves for added style

-Midi length with a flared hemline

-Made from soft polyester, machine washable for easy care

Conclusion

This is the last day of the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024, and your chance to save big on stylish clothing is slipping through your fingers. Update your festive wardrobe with up to 50-90% off on trendy dresses and, an extra 10% off with bank offers- there cannot be a better time for you to purchase! Seize these deals now before it is too late.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.