Take those casual looks of fashion to another level with these cool, trendy, and versatile men's shirts. From your classic checks to bold prints or oversized casual fits, there has to be something here that matches your vibe. From rugged charm by way of a solid brown shirt, to unique appeal by a geometric crochet knit, these will update your wardrobe and make you effortlessly stylish for any situation.

1. Roadster Men Grey Checked Casual Shirt

Price: ₹539

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with the Roadster Men's Grey Checked Casual Shirt. Featuring a stylish spread collar, button placket, and a classic check pattern, this shirt offers both comfort and style. The long roll-up sleeves and curved hem add a trendy touch, making it a versatile pick for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-Regular fit

-100% cotton, machine washable

-Spread collar with button placket

-Long roll-up sleeves

-1 patch pocket

-Curved hem with twill weave

2. HERE&NOW Men Opaque Casual Shirt

Price: ₹899

Make a statement with the HERE&NOW Men's Olive Green Casual Shirt. This solid olive green shirt comes with a spread collar, full button placket, and two practical pockets. The long sleeves and curved hem offer a classic and versatile look, perfect for casual outings.

Key Features:

-Regular fit

-Corduroy weave pattern

-Spread collar with button placket

-Long sleeves with no cuff

-2 pockets

-Machine washable

3. HIGHLANDER Men's Opaque Casual Shirt

Price: ₹911

The HIGHLANDER Men's Brown Casual Shirt brings a rugged yet stylish look to your wardrobe. With an oversized fit, this solid brown shirt features a spread collar, button placket, and two chest flap pockets. The long sleeves and utility-inspired design make it perfect for casual wear with a touch of edge.

Key Features:

-Oversized fit

-Cotton fabric, machine washable

-Spread collar with button placket

-2 flap chest pockets

-Long sleeves with button cuffs

-Curved hem

4. Powerlook Men's Opaque Printed Casual Shirt

Price: ₹959

Elevate your style with the Powerlook Men's Off-White Geometric Croushet Casual Shirt. Featuring a unique crochet knit design with geometric patterns, this shirt offers a distinct blend of texture and style. The spread collar, full button placket, and curved hem add to its contemporary appeal, making it a standout choice for casual occasions.

Key Features:

-Regular fit with India Slim brand fit

-70% cotton, 30% polyester, machine washable

-CCrochetknit with geometric print

-Spread collar with button placket

-Long sleeves, no cuffs

-Curved hem for a polished look

5. Bewakoof Men Textured Oversized Casual Shirt

Price: ₹999

Stay comfortable and stylish with the Bewakoof Men’s Blue Textured Oversized Casual Shirt. Featuring a textured design and a relaxed oversized fit, this short-sleeved shirt is perfect for laid-back casual days. The spread collar and straight hem add to its easy-going appeal.

Key Features:

-Oversized fit

-Blue textured pattern

-Short sleeves with no cuffs

-Spread collar with button placket

-Straight hem for a relaxed look

-Machine washable

Conclusion

Why settle for ordinary when you can stand out in style? Whether you're dressing up for a casual get-together or just looking to upgrade the usual wear, these shirts add more than comfort but also a fun flair. Check out these trending styles and find the perfect addition to your wardrobe- because great style starts with the right shirt!

