Look Your Best Mens Kurtas from Myntra’s Black Friday Sale

Myntra is bringing an exclusive offer on men’s ethnic wear kurtas that will transform your festive, family gathering or wedding season wardrobe. From traditional to contemporary designs.

1. Anouk Men Mustard Yellow & Off-White Printed Pure Cotton Kurta with Trousers

This set ensures comfort while exuding a timeless appeal. The mustard yellow and off-white hues create a striking contrast, while the intricate print enhances the kurta’s traditional look. The kurta features a relaxed fit, perfect for casual outings, festive celebrations, or intimate family gatherings. Paired with matching trousers, this ensemble is perfect for men who appreciate stylish yet comfortable ethnic wear. Make a statement this season with this versatile kurta set, suitable for all occasions.

Price: 999

Image Source: Myntra.com



Key Features:

Intricate All-Over Print for a Stylish Look

Ideal for Casual, Festive, and Semi-Formal Events

Matching Off-White Trousers Included

Perfect for Warm Weather and Long Hours of Wear

Classic Round Neck for a Refined Look

2. Anouk Embroidered Regular Sequinned Kurta With Pyjamas

Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with the Anouk Embroidered Regular Sequinned Kurta with Pyjamas. This exquisite kurta set blends traditional craftsmanship with modern style, featuring intricate embroidery and shimmering sequins that add a touch of luxury to any occasion. The kurta is designed in a regular fit, ensuring comfort without compromising on style. Paired with matchiMade from high-quality fabric, this kurta set promises both elegance and durability, making it an essential addition to your ethnic collection.

Price: 1234

Image Source: Myntra.com



Key Features:

Easy to Maintain, Gentle Hand Wash Recommended

Button Placket for Easy Wearability

Regular Fit for All-Day Comfort

Intricate Design with a Touch of Glam

Availiable in different colors that will surely enhance your look

3. Kaifoo Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Thread Work Detailed Straight Kurta with Dhoti Pant

Make a bold style statement with the Kaifoo Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Thread Work Detailed Straight Kurta with Dhoti Pant. Designed to blend tradition with modern flair, this kurta set features intricate ethnic motifs with beautifully embroidered thread work, making it a perfect choice for weddings, festivals, or cultural events. The straight fit of the kurta provides a relaxed yet sharp silhouette, while the dhoti pant adds a contemporary twist to a classic design.

Price: 1399

Image Source: Myntra.com



Key Features:

Perfect Balance of Tradition and Contemporary Style

Ideal for Formal Gatherings and Special Celebrations

Regular Straight Fit Kurta with Relaxed Dhoti Pants

Soft and Draped Dhoti Pant for Added Ease

Exquisite Handcrafted Embroidery with Thread Work

4. Jompers Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Mandarin Collar Sequinned Straight Kurta With Pyjama

Elevate your ethnic wear collection with the Jompers Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Mandarin Collar Sequinned Straight Kurta with Pyjama. This stylish kurta set features intricate ethnic motifs and shimmering sequins, adding a touch of luxury to your traditional wardrobe. The mandarin collar gives it a modern yet traditional appeal, while the straight fit of the kurta ensures a sleek and comfortable silhouette.

Price: 1462

Image Source: Myntra.com



Key Features:

Each Piece Is Crafted with Precision and Care

Lightweight Fabric for Comfort in All Seasons

Made with Sustainable and High-Quality Fabrics

Ideal for Those Who Want to Stand Out in a Crowd

Vibrant color and can be easily paired with your partner in wedding seasons

Conclusion:

Myntra’s Black Friday Sale is your golden opportunity to score stylish and affordable men’s ethnic wear kurtas. From classic designs to modern cuts, find the perfect piece that will make you stand out at your next event. Remember, the sale is only available from November 27 to December 1, so act fast and make the most of this limited-time offer.

