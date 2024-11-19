Men Track Pants For Working Out

Track pants are a comfortable and adaptable choice for leisure wear as well as sports activity. Usually composed of soft, breathable materials like cotton or polyester blends, they include an elastic waistband with a drawstring for a variable fit. These pants frequently feature useful features like side pockets for easy storage, cargo pockets, or zipped pockets. Track trousers, which come in a variety of designs, hues, and patterns, may be dressed up with jackets or hoodies for a chic ensemble or worn casually with T-shirts for a more laid-back vibe. Here are some track pants picked out just for you-

1. HRX By Hrithik Roshan Men Side Striped Rapid-Dry Track Pants

Image source: Myntra



Hrithik Roshan's HRX Men Side Striped Rapid-Dry Track Pants are made to be comfortable and functional. These track trousers keep you cool and dry while working out thanks to their rapid-dry technology and breathable mesh fabric. While the drawstring-fastened elastic waistband guarantees a snug fit, the side stripes offer a fashionable touch. These pants are ideal for casual wear as well as gym sessions because of the pockets, which offer easy storage.

Key Features

- Made up of 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester

- Machine washable

- It has a drawstring closure & 2 pockets

- Fit: Regular Fit

2. HIGHLANDER Men's Black Solid Slim-Fit Track Pants

Image source: Myntra



A fashionable and cozy choice for working out as well as casual wear. These slim-fitting pants, which are made of a cotton-polyester blend, have a drawstring and an elastic waistband for a snug fit. Its sleek black appearance goes well with many other tops. Comfort is guaranteed all day long because of the fabric's breathability and lightweight. These track trousers are a fantastic addition to your collection because they have useful pockets for storage.

Key Features

- It has an elasticated waistband with drawstring fastening, two pockets

- Made of 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester

- Machine-wash

- Fit: Slim Fit

3. Technosport Men Active Slim Fit Joggers with Rapid Dry Technology

Image source: Myntra



The lightweight polyester fabric used to make these joggers allows for superior breathability and rapid drying. A secure fit is guaranteed by the drawstring-fastened elastic waistband, and the slim fit design offers a sleek appearance. The joggers are ideal for casual wear, running, and workouts because they have two pockets for easy storage.

Key Features

- It is lightweight

- Comes with Quick dry Antimicrobial Technology

- Material: Polyester

- Machine washable

4. Jockey Combed Cotton Rich Track Pants with Side Pockets-9500

Image source: Myntra



Made to be stylish and comfortable for daily use. These track trousers have a standard fit, a drawstring for a snug fit, and a comfortable waistband thanks to their soft, breathable cotton-polyester blend. They are ideal for resting, working out, and casual wear because the side pockets offer easy storage. They come in a variety of colors, are perfect for all-day comfort, and are simple to maintain.

Key Features

- It has an elasticated waistband with drawstring closure and two pockets

- Made up of super combed cotton-rich fabric

- Fit: Straight Fit

- Machine washable

Conclusion: With these track pants options, you can ensure comfort, and durability, and be ready to perform any activity. These selections offer something for everyone.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.