Ready to elevate your casual wardrobe without breaking the bank? Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 has tremendous deals on stylish co-ords, T-shirts, joggers, and much more. Be it oversized fits like the NOBERO Round Neck T-shirt & Joggers set or sleek cargo joggers- this sale will get your style to the next level. You don't want to miss out on these stylish necessities at these cheaper prices than anywhere else and before they sell out!

Shop now and save, and save big on the best men's fashion you love to wear. Checkout the amazing deals below:

1. NOBERO Graphic Printed Oversized T-shirt

Price: ₹395

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casual style with the NOBERO Graphic Printed Oversized T-shirt in maroon. Designed for a relaxed, oversized fit, this t-shirt combines comfort with a trendy look. Featuring a classic round neck and regular short sleeves, it's crafted from 100% cotton for a soft, breathable feel. Whether you're heading out with friends or enjoying a laid-back weekend, this solid maroon tee is perfect for any casual occasion.

Key Features

-Fabric: Made from 100% knitted cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit

-Fit: Oversized style for a relaxed and on-trend look

-Neckline: Classic round neck for a timeless casual appeal

-Sleeves: Short, regular sleeves for everyday comfort

-Care: Easy maintenance with machine washability

2. The Indian Garage Co Men Navy Blue Slim Fit Solid Cargo Style Joggers

Price: ₹587

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with The Indian Garage Co’s navy blue cargo-style joggers. These slim-fit joggers are designed with a mid-rise waist, offering both comfort and style. Featuring a button closure, zip fly, and an impressive 7-pocket design, these joggers blend functionality with fashion. Made from a cotton and elastane blend, they offer flexibility and durability for all-day comfort.

Key Features

-Fit: Slim fit for a sharp, modern look

-Waist Rise: Mid-rise for a comfortable, flattering fit

-Pockets: 7-pocket design for added utility and storage

-Closure: Button and zip fly for a secure fit

-Fabric: Cotton-elastane blend for breathability and stretch

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance

3. Campus Sutra Classic Self-Design Spread Collar Casual Shirt

Price: ₹664

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Step up your casual wardrobe with the Campus Sutra Classic Self-Design Casual Shirt in brown. Featuring a textured, self-design pattern and a stylish spread collar, this shirt is perfect for everyday wear. The regular fit, long sleeves, and curved hem ensure a comfortable yet refined look, making it a versatile choice for casual outings or laid-back weekends. Crafted from durable polyester, it offers a lightweight feel and easy maintenance with machine washability.

Key Features

-Fit: Regular fit for a comfortable, relaxed look

-Collar: Spread collar for a touch of sophistication

-Sleeves: Long, regular sleeves for versatile styling

-Fabric: Made from polyester for durability and easy care

-Design: Self-design pattern with a textured look for a modern touch

-Care: Machine washable for easy upkeep

4. Campus Sutra Classic Self-Design Spread Collar Casual Shirt

Price: ₹664

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay stylish and comfortable with the Campus Sutra co-ords set, featuring a black checked shirt and matching mid-rise shorts. Designed for casual occasions, the shirt comes with a spread collar, full sleeves, and a button placket for a classic look, while the shorts provide a comfortable slip-on closure with a flared hem. Both pieces are made from pure cotton, ensuring breathability and ease for everyday wear. Perfect for a relaxed weekend or casual outing, this co-ords set blends style and comfort effortlessly.

Key Features

-Top Fabric: Pure cotton for soft, breathable wear

-Bottom Fabric: Pure cotton shorts for all-day comfort

-Shirt Design: Black checked shirt with a spread collar and full sleeves

-Shorts Design: Mid-rise, slip-on shorts with a flared hem

-Occasion: Ideal for casual wear, offering a laid-back yet stylish look

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance

5. NOBERO Round Neck Short Sleeves Oversized T-shirt & Joggers

Price: ₹1273

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Embrace comfort and style with the NOBERO Oversized T-shirt and Joggers Co-ords Set. Featuring a green solid T-shirt with a round neck, short sleeves, and a convenient chest pocket, paired with matching mid-rise joggers with a drawstring closure and three pockets, this set offers a relaxed, on-trend look. Made from a cotton blend for breathability and durability, this co-ords set is perfect for casual wear, offering both style and comfort for everyday lounging or running errands.

Key Features

-Top Fabric: Cotton blend T-shirt for a soft and breathable feel

-Bottom Fabric: Cotton blend joggers for comfortable, flexible wear

-Tshirt Design: Round neck, short sleeves, and a chest pocket for a relaxed, functional style

-Joggers Design: Mid-rise joggers with a drawstring closure and 3 pockets for practical storage

-Fit: Oversized fit for a trendy and comfortable look

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance

Conclusion

Time to restyle your wardrobe with high-end menswear at truly amazing discounts. Get the most for your money, as Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale has really awesome discounts: up to 70%. Make that style statement with our collection and get ready for great deals; shop now!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.