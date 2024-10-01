Hang in there, the wardrobe overhaul waiting in the wing. Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale and get up to 50-90% off on women's clothing western wear casual wear ethnic wear, and get your fashion fix right there. On top of these bank offers and exclusive coupons, enjoy an additional 10 percent off on your favorite brands. First-time buying or are a regular shopper, there's no way you will want to miss this sale.

1. Rue Collection Print Puff Sleeve Crepe Smocked Fit & Flare Dress

Price: ₹740

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your everyday style with this chic off-white and multicolored abstract print fit & flare dress from Rue Collection. Perfect for casual outings, this dress offers a flattering silhouette with trendy puff sleeves and a smocked bodice for added flair. Crafted from lightweight crepe fabric, it ensures comfort and a sophisticated look.

Features:

-Off-white and multicolored abstract print for a vibrant and modern look

-The square neck design adds a touch of elegance

-Short puff sleeves for a fashionable statement

-Smocked detailing on the bodice provides a snug yet comfortable fit

-Above-knee length with a flared hem enhances the fit-and-flare silhouette

-Made from 100% polyester crepe fabric, lightweight and perfect for casual wear

-Easy to care for with machine wash fabric

2. Anouk Basant Bahaar Collection Paisley Print Kurta with Palazzos

Price: ₹1160

Image source: Myntra.com



Step into elegance with the Anouk Basant Bahaar Collection, featuring a beautiful mustard yellow paisley print kurta paired with matching palazzos. This set is perfect for festive occasions, combining traditional aesthetics with contemporary design elements like threadwork detailing and a paneled A-line kurta.

Features:

-Mustard yellow with a graceful paisley print for a festive vibe

-A-line shape with a paneled design enhances movement and comfort

-V-neckline and three-quarter regular sleeves for a refined look

-Intricate threadwork detail adds a touch of craftsmanship

-Calf-length with a flared hem, providing a flowy silhouette

-Made from soft, breathable 100% viscose-rayon fabric

3. Rujave Women Rujave Collection Self-Design Puff Sleeve Sheath Dress

Price: ₹1099

Image source: Myntra.com



Make a bold statement at your next party with the Rujave Collection's black self-design embellished sheath dress. This elegant piece combines a flattering silhouette with trendy puff sleeves and a sophisticated self-design pattern, perfect for those special occasions.

Features:

-Black self-design fabric with subtle embellishments for an eye-catching look

-Classic round neck enhances the dress’s elegant appeal

-Stylish puff short sleeves add volume and a modern touch

-The sheath shape offers a figure-hugging silhouette for a chic fit

-Knee-length with a curved hem for a sleek, polished finish

-Crafted from breathable linen fabric, providing comfort and durability

-Fully lined for a smooth and structured appearance

-Ideal for party occasions, combining timeless style with contemporary flair

4. Sangria Embroidered Saree With Blouse

Price: ₹1290

Image source: Myntra.com



Exude elegance and grace with the Sangria magenta embroidered saree, perfect for festive occasions. Featuring intricate embroidered detailing and a stunning border, this georgette saree offers a timeless appeal paired with a matching blouse piece for a complete traditional look.

Features:

-Beautiful magenta color with a solid pattern for a striking appearance

-Embroidered details along the border add a refined touch

-5.50 meters in length, providing ample drape and flow

-Made from lightweight and flowy poly georgette fabric for effortless style

-1-meter blouse piece in matching poly georgette fabric

-Please note: The blouse worn by the model may differ from the actual blouse piece\

-Occasion: Perfect for festive events with sequinned ornamentation for added glamour

-Care: Dry clean recommended to maintain the delicate embroidery and fabric quality

5. Kaizen TEXO FAB Printed Semi-Stitched Lehenga & Unstitched Blouse With Dupatta

Price: ₹1585

Image source: Myntra.com



Make a stunning statement at your next festive event with this turquoise blue and brown printed lehenga choli set from Kaizen TEXO FAB. Featuring a semi-stitched lehenga, unstitched blouse, and matching dupatta, this set offers both style and customization for the perfect fit.

Features:

-Turquoise blue and brown printed satin fabric for a luxurious feel

-Flared hem for a voluminous, elegant look

-Semi-stitched design allows for easy adjustments to fit your size

-4-meter flair adds grace to your movements

-Cotton lining for added comfort

-Zip closure for convenient wear

-Unstitched raw silk blouse piece in matching turquoise blue and brown print

-V-neck design with a sleeveless style for a contemporary appeal

Conclusion

Don't let this sublime offer slip away! Shop Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale today to pick up your favorite styles at 50-90% off and enjoy added savings with special bank offers and coupons.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.