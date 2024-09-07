Myntra Big Brands Bash: Vibrant Onam Sarees

Onam, a vibrant festival celebrated in Kerala, India, is synonymous with tradition, culture, and festivities. One of the most striking aspects of Onam is the attire, particularly the stunning sarees worn by women. Onam sarees, characterized by their vibrant colors, intricate designs, and rich fabrics, are a testament to the state's rich cultural heritage.

1. Leeza Store Grey & Silver Ethnic Motifs Zari Tissue Banarasi Saree

Indulge in the timeless elegance of this exquisite Grey & Silver Ethnic Motifs Zari Tissue Banarasi Saree from Leeza Store. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this saree showcases intricate zari embroidery featuring traditional ethnic motifs, adding a touch of opulence and sophistication.

Key Features:

Color: Grey & Silver

Fabric: Tissue

Embroidery: Intricate zari embroidery with ethnic motifs

Occasion: Suitable for weddings, festivals, and special occasions

Care: Dry clean recommended for optimal maintenance

2. Leeza Store Mint Green & Golden Ethnic Motifs Zari Banarasi Saree

Immerse yourself in elegance with this captivating Mint Green & Golden Ethnic Motifs Zari Banarasi Saree from the Leeza Store. This saree boasts a stunning combination of a soft, flowy mint green tissue fabric and intricate zari embroidery in a dazzling gold color.

Key Features:

Color: Mint Green & Golden

Fabric: Tissue - known for its luxurious drape and soft feel

Embroidery: Intricate zari work in a golden hue, showcasing ethnic motifs.

Occasion: Perfect for weddings, festive celebrations, and special events.

Care: Dry clean to preserve the delicate fabric and intricate embroidery.

3. Leeza Store Navy Blue & Golden Ethnic Motifs Zari Silk Blend Saree

Embrace regality with this stunning Navy Blue & Golden Ethnic Motifs Zari Silk Blend Saree from Leeza Store. This saree exudes sophistication with its luxurious navy blue silk blend fabric and gleaming gold zari embroidery. The intricate ethnic motifs woven into the zari work add a touch of cultural heritage and timeless elegance.

Key Features:

Color: Navy Blue & Golden

Fabric: Silk Blend - offering a beautiful drape with a touch of sheen

Embroidery: Zari works in a rich gold color, featuring captivating ethnic motifs.

Occasion: Ideal for weddings, festive celebrations, formal gatherings, or any event.

Care: Dry clean for optimal care of the delicate fabric and embellishments.

4. Leeza Store Mustard Yellow & Golden Ethnic Motifs Zari Maheshwari Saree

Radiate sunshine and elegance in this vibrant Leeza Store Mustard Yellow & Golden Ethnic Motifs Zari Maheshwari Saree. This saree is a beautiful fusion of bold color and intricate craftsmanship, making it a perfect statement piece.

Key Features:

Color: Mustard Yellow & Golden

Fabric: Maheshwari - known for its lightweight and comfortable drape.

Embroidery: Zari works in a rich gold color, showcasing ethnic motifs.

Occasion: Ideal for festive celebrations and social gatherings,

Care: Dry clean to preserve the delicate fabric and intricate embroidery.

5. Leeza Store Green & Red Woven Design Silk Blend Patola Saree

Immerse yourself in the intricate beauty of this Green & Red Woven Design Silk Blend Patola Saree from Leeza Store. This exquisite saree, inspired by the traditional Patola weaving technique, showcases a stunning blend of green and red hues, intricately woven together to create a mesmerizing pattern.

Key Features:

Color: Green & Red

Fabric: Silk Blend - offering a luxurious drape and comfortable feel

Weaving: Inspired by the Patola technique, known for intricate geometric patterns

Occasion: Perfect for weddings, festive celebrations and formal gatherings.

Care: Dry clean to preserve the delicate fabric and intricate weave.

Onam sarees, with their vibrant colors, intricate designs, and rich fabrics, are a true celebration of Kerala's cultural heritage. From the traditional Banarasi sarees to the contemporary Maheshwari and Patola styles, there is a wide range of options to suit every taste and occasion.

