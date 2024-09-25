Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024 is LIVE: Up to 50-80% Off on Ethnic Kurtas

Myntra Big Fashion Festival sale 2024 is live and a great opportunity for those who like to have ethnic wear in this festive season of Navratri and Dussehra is here for your fashion solutions. In this article, we have shortlisted the best ethnic women’s kurtas that can assist you This outfit is a perfect combination of ethnic wear and fashion look for Navratri and Dussehra functions and makes you glitter in every event. Be a fashion trend this festive season when you wear this beautiful, classy, and comfy dress. Ethnic wear grab 50-80% off and many more items for just 100 rs. Among all orders, use codes myntra100 and 200 with the myntra200 coupon code with additional coupons and an additional bank offer of 10% each. Go and check out the best collection of ethnic women's kurtas below:

1. FIORRA Ethnic Motifs Printed Shoulder Straps Zari Straight Kurta With Palazzos & Dupatta

Price: ₹1319

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your festive wardrobe this season with the FIORRA Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta Set. This elegant ensemble features a stunning yellow, gold-toned, and green silk-blend kurta, paired with solid palazzos and a beautiful organza dupatta. This outfit blends tradition and modern style, perfect for Navratri and Dussehra celebrations, making you shine through every occasion. Make a statement this festive season with this vibrant, stylish, and comfortable outfit.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs, sleeveless with shoulder straps, straight shape for a chic look

-Palazzos: Solid, partially elasticated waistband, slip-on closure for comfort

-Dupatta: Sheer organza with self-design and taping border, adding a touch of grace

-Material: Silk blend fabric for both kurta and palazzos, ensuring a luxurious feel

-Ornamentation: Zari detailing to enhance the festive charm

-Fit: Regular fit, calf-length kurta for a comfortable yet elegant appearance

2. KALINI Floral Embroidered Sequinned Kurta With Palazzos & Dupatta

Price: ₹1529

Image source: Myntra.com



Celebrate the joy of Navratri and Dussehra in the stunning KALINI Floral Embroidered Sequinned Kurta Set. Crafted in a rich maroon hue, this poly georgette ensemble exudes festive elegance with intricate floral embroidery and sequinned detailing. Complete with matching palazzos and a solid dupatta, this set is perfect for adding a touch of glamor to your festive wardrobe. Step into the festivities with this stylish and graceful ensemble, ideal for making a lasting impression during Navratri and Dussehra.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Floral embroidery with sequinned accents, sleeveless with shoulder straps, straight silhouette for a modern ethnic look

-Palazzos: Solid, elasticated waistband, and slip-on closure for ease and comfort

-Dupatta: Solid georgette with taping border, complementing the outfit perfectly

-Material: Lightweight poly georgette fabric, designed for comfort and elegance

-Ornamentation: Sequins add a festive sparkle

-Fit: Regular fit, calf-length kurta for a graceful and stylish appearance

3. Indo Era Floral Embroidered Thread Work A-Line Kurta With Trousers & Dupatta

Price: ₹1699

Image source: Myntra.com



Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Navratri and Dussehra with the Indo Era Floral Embroidered Thread Work Kurta Set. This white, pink, and blue ensemble, featuring intricate threadwork and floral embroidery, offers a graceful A-line silhouette paired with embroidered trousers and an organza dupatta. Perfect for festive occasions, this set blends traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. Step into the festivities in style and charm with this elegant kurta set, designed to make you shine this Navratri and Dussehra.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: A-line shape with floral embroidery and thread work, V-neck, three-quarter sleeves, calf-length for a flattering look

-Trousers: Embroidered design with a partially elasticated waistband for comfort

-Dupatta: Organza fabric with printed pattern and tassel detailing for a festive touch

-Material: Silk blend fabric for both kurta and trousers, adding a luxurious feel

-Ornamentation: Delicate thread work to enhance the festive appeal

-Fit: Regular fit, easy slip-on closure for trousers

4. Libas Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Pure Cotton Kurta With Palazzos & With Dupatta

Price: ₹1754

Image source: Myntra.com



Enjoy the festive celebrations of Navratri and Dussehra with the Libas Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Pure Cotton Kurta Set. Crafted from 100% pure cotton, this pink embroidered kurta set features a breezy, comfortable design perfect for the warm weather. The ethnic motifs, pleated A-line silhouette, and zari details add a festive charm, while the printed palazzos and matching dupatta complete the look. Celebrate the festivities with this elegant and airy cotton kurta set—perfect for looking stylish while staying cool.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs embroidered, A-line shape with pleated styling, sweetheart neck, and three-quarter sleeves for a chic look

-Palazzos: Printed design with a partially elasticated waistband for comfort

-Dupatta: Printed cotton dupatta with taping border, 2.5 meters long for a graceful drape

-Material: 100% pure cotton, offering breathability and comfort, ideal for summer festivities

-Ornamentation: Zari detailing adds a subtle festive shimmer

-Fit: Regular fit, flared hem for a flattering and breezy feel

5. Varanga Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Zari Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

Price: ₹2069

Image source: Myntra.com



This Navratri and Dussehra, dazzle in the Varanga Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Zari Kurta Set, a perfect blend of elegance and tradition. The rich green kurta, paired with embroidered trousers and a silk chiffon dupatta, is adorned with intricate ethnic motifs and zari work, making it an ideal choice for festive celebrations. The luxurious silk blend fabric ensures comfort and grace, while the long flared sleeves and V-neck add a modern touch. Step into the festivities in style with this exquisite Varanga kurta set, perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your festive wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs with zari detailing, straight shape, V-neck, long flared sleeves, and calf-length for an elegant silhouette

-Trousers: Embroidered with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure for easy wear

-Dupatta: Silk chiffon with a solid pattern and fringed border, adding sophistication to the look

-Material: Silk blend for both kurta and trousers, silk chiffon dupatta for a luxurious feel

-Ornamentation: Zari works for a festive shimmer

-Fit: Regular fit with a straight hemline for a flattering appearance

Conclusion

The Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 offers a golden opportunity to revamp your ethnic wardrobe just in time for the festive season. With discounts ranging from 50-80% off on ethnic wear and additional savings through discount codes and bank offers, now is the perfect time to shop for Navratri and Dussehra. Whether you're looking for vibrant kurtas, stylish palazzos, or elegant dupattas, this sale has something for everyone. Don't miss out—explore the stunning collection of ethnic wear and step into the festivities in style!

