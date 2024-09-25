Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024 is LIVE: Up to 80% Off on Women’s Activewear

Ready to level up your sweat game? Whether football, running, swimming, or yoga is your thing, Puma, HRX, Keepfit, and CULT's activewear must-haves will get you ready for what's coming. Moisture-wicking shorts, antimicrobial jackets, and seamless tights are given for this sportswear collection, ensuring your comfort as you break a sweat. And the best part? You can now have these essentials at incredible prices exclusively at Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. Shop now and get exclusive deals and offers on women's activewear get a 10% discount on bank offers and get express delivery in 2 days with myntra’s Insider, plus ₹100 off on all orders using the codes MYNTRA100 and MYNTRA200, along with 10% instant bank offer. Check out the women's activewear collection below and make this festive season stylish.

1. Puma Women teamLIGA Football Shorts

Price: ₹599

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay cool and comfortable on the field with Puma's team Football Shorts, designed for performance and style. These green sports shorts feature a regular fit and an elasticated waistband with a drawcord for a secure and flexible fit. The contrast PUMA Formstrip mesh insert and signature PUMA Cat Logo on the left leg adds a stylish touch.

Key Features:

-Recycled Material: Made with eco-friendly recycled fibers

-dryCELL Technology: Moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable

-Regular Fit: Ensures comfort and flexibility for active movements

-Elastic Waistband: Provides a snug and adjustable fit

2. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Colourblocked Rapid Dry & Antimicrobial Finish Running Sporty Jacket

Price: ₹919

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay stylish and comfortable during workouts with this black colourblocked sporty jacket from HRX by Hrithik Roshan. Designed with a mock collar, zip closure, and two functional pockets, this jacket combines fashion and performance. Engineered with antimicrobial and rapid dry technology, it keeps you fresh and dry even during intense runs.

Key Features:

-Rapid Dry Technology: Ensures quick moisture-wicking for a sweat-free feel

-Antimicrobial Finish: Helps prevent odor-causing bacteria for lasting freshness

-Mock Collar & Zip Closure: For added style and comfort

-Functional Pockets: Two pockets for convenience

3. Keepfit Women Sleeveless Swim Set With Top and Boyshorts

Price: ₹999

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Dive into style and comfort with the Keepfit Women's Sleeveless Swim Set. This burgundy solid swimwear set features a sleeveless top with a zip closure and a round neck for a sleek, streamlined fit. Paired with boyshorts, it offers both coverage and freedom of movement, perfect for swimming or water sports.

Key Features:

-Zipper Top: Easy to wear and ensures a secure fit

-Boyshorts: Comfortable and designed for confidence in the water

-Sleeveless Design: Provides a full range of motion

-Polyester Fabric: Quick-drying and durable

4. CULT Women Seamless Sports Tights

Price: ₹1049

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Achieve peak performance with the CULT Seamless Sports Tights. These black-printed high-rise tights feature a compression fit to support your muscles while the 4-way stretch allows for unrestricted movement. Designed with a partially elasticated waistband and moisture-wicking fabric, they provide comfort throughout intense workouts.

Key Features:

-Moisture-Wicking: Keeps you dry and comfortable

-4-Way Stretch: Ensures maximum flexibility

-Anti-Slip Waistband: Stays in place during movement

-No Camel Toe Design: Ensures a smooth, flattering look

-Compression Fit: Supports muscles during workouts

5. Puma Classic Tricot Women's Tracksuit

Price: ₹2699

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Puma Classic Tricot Women's Tracksuit combines effortless style with all-day comfort. The off-white jacket features a mock collar, long sleeves, and a zip closure, while the black track pants offer a snug fit with an elasticated waistband. Whether you're warming up or stepping out casually, this tracksuit keeps you looking sleek and track-ready.

Key Features:

-Jacket: Off-white with mock collar and zip closure

-Pants: Black track pants with slip-on elastic waistband

-Comfortable Fit: Raglan sleeves and contrasting panels for ease of movement

-Material: Polyester for durability and comfort

Conclusion

Get ready to upgrade your workout wardrobe with Myntra's activewear sale! Whether you need high-performance tights, stylish swimwear, or comfortable tracksuits of this and much more, you are sure to find them. Well, not just amazing discounts Myntra's quick delivery will make you track-ready in no time. So, why wait? Shop for these top picks of the season today.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.