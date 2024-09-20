Myntra Big Fashion Festival: Up to 80% off on Your Ethnic Style Kurti

Style your way to ethnic elegance with the fine assortment of A-line kurtis. Suitable for the office or festive occasions, our collection brings you comfort and traditional Indian beauty. No matter you're leaving for the office, attending some festive affair, or just venturing out for the day, you will find something apt for the purpose from our collection. And we're here to make the most of ethnic styles at shocking discounts with Myntra's Big Fashion Festival.

Myntra's Big Fashion Festival brings you up to 80% off on amazing ethnic wear choices. Vibrant prints and rich designs promise to make you covet them as daily wear or for all festive occasions. Plus don't miss the special deals: get ₹300 off on orders above ₹999 with the use of the code MYNTRA300 during the first purchase.

1. Shae by SASSAFRAS Green Geometric Printed V-Neck Georgette A-Line Kurti

Price: ₹539



Want to feel the vibe of Rajasthani clothing get the Shae by SASSAFRAS Green Geometric Printed V-Neck A-Line Kurti, featuring a Bandhani-inspired look. Bandhani is the ancient Indian technique of tie-dye from the Indus Valley Civilization, which has come alive in this kurti. The bright dynamic shades in your kurti create an authentic feeling about the olden days of Indian craftsmanship. The ge print combined with the age-old classic look of Bandhani makes it a perfect choice for festive attire. This beautiful A-line silhouette paired with a V-neck and three-quarter sleeves will give you that stylish and elegant appearance.

Key Features:

-Design: Bandhani-inspired geometric print, giving a vibrant Rajasthani vibe.

-Fit Flattering A-line silhouette with a flowy flared hemline.

-Neckline: Sophisticated V-neck for a modern yet traditional appeal.

-Sleeves: Comfortable three-quarter regular sleeves.

-Fabric: Lightweight, breathable 100% polyester for all-day comfort.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to preserve the beauty of the print.

2. Ode by House of Pataudi Sequinned A-Line Kurtis

Price: ₹594



Add a little shine to your boring daily look with this Ode from House of Pataudi Navy Blue Sequinned A-Line Kurti. It is made of soft, smooth viscose rayon. So, you'll have comfort at the very basic level, while it's pretty classy due to a sort of spell of embellished details on the fabric. The absolutely solid navy blue color makes for the perfect background to create those subtle shimmers that add elegance to it. It has a round neck and three-quarter sleeves. So, its shape is truly old-fashioned. Because of this, it works well for casual functions as well as night parties.

Key Features:

-Design: Solid navy blue kurti with sequinned detailing for added glamour.

-Fit: Comfortable A-line fit with a straight hemline.

-Neckline: Classic round neck for a clean, polished look.

-Sleeves: Three-quarter regular sleeves for a versatile style.

-Fabric: Soft and breathable viscose rayon for all-day comfort.

-Care Instructions: Machine washable for easy maintenance.

3. Libas Floral Printed Shirt Collar Kurti

Price: ₹639



Libas Green & White Floral Printed Shirt Collar Kurti: add some ethnic finesse to your wardrobe with a perfect blend of modern style and traditional charm. This collar kurti brings modernity to everyday wear with its silhouette and shirt collar design that gives an elegant silhouette. The floral print made out from a rich silk blend, adds a refreshing and feminine touch suitable for casual outings and for daily purposes. This formal dress does have three-quarter sleeves and a flared hemline, which adds to its elegance and will keep you stylish and comfortable throughout the day.

Key Features:

-Design: Beautiful green & white floral print with a refined shirt collar.

-Fit Flattering A-line fit with a flowy, flared hemline for added elegance.

-Neckline: Classic shirt collar offers a polished, contemporary look.

-Sleeves: Three-quarter regular sleeves for a comfortable fit.

-Fabric: Luxurious silk blend for a smooth, breathable feel.

-Care Instructions: Hand wash to maintain the fabric's softness and print.

4. Anouk Off White Floral Embroidered Thread Work Pure Cotton A-Line Kurti

Price: ₹683



An elegant addition to your college or office look, the Anouk Off White Floral Embroidered Thread Work Pure Cotton A-Line Kurti is a creation of delicate floral embroidery and fine thread work that creates a timeless appeal in this beautiful kurti, perfect to be worn for a sophisticated daywear ensemble. Made from pure cotton, it provides smooth comfort and breathability suitable for the whole day. The three-quarter sleeves and flared silhouette of the A-line shape of the garment give it a very classic and modern look, while soft off-white gives it a subtle charm.

Key Features:

-Design: Off-white kurti with beautiful floral embroidery and threadwork for a refined look.

-Fit: A-line shape with a flared hemline for a flattering silhouette.

-Neckline: Simple and elegant round neck.

-Sleeves: Three-quarter regular sleeves for a comfortable fit.

-Fabric: Pure cotton for softness and breathability, ideal for daily wear.

-Care Instructions: Easy machine wash for hassle-free maintenance.

5. Rain & Rainbow Cream-Coloured & Red Floral Printed Pure Cotton Kurti

Price: ₹718



Buy the Rain & Rainbow Cream-Coloured & Red Floral Printed Pure Cotton Kurti that brings a touch of elegance and ease to your daily wear. This is a heavily floral print on the cream A-line kurti, adding a refreshing pop of color, and is sure to be a perfect fit for any casual outing. It comes with a round neckline along with three-quarter regular sleeves, making it quite comfortable-wear. Made from 100% cotton, Kurti ensures complete ventilation and softness, which can be worn daily. It is ideal for casual, daily wear. You can couple it with leggings or palazzos for a relaxed, fashionable look.

Key Features:

-Design: Cream and red floral print for a vibrant yet sophisticated look.

-Fit: A-line silhouette with a straight hemline for a flattering fit.

-Neckline: Classic round neck for a timeless style.

-Sleeves: Comfortable three-quarter regular sleeves.

-Fabric: Soft and breathable pure cotton for all-day comfort.

-Care Instructions: Hand wash to preserve the fabric and print.

Conclusion

Get ready to walk into a new wardrobe with these scintillating A-line kurtis and the best of Myntra's deals that you would love during this Big Fashion Festival. Get footwear with up to 80% off and save further with exclusive bank offers! Do not let this pass by-you can browse our collection now.

