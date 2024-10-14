Myntra Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE: Save Big on Men’s Ethnic Wear with up to 80% Off This Diwali

Diwali this year, give your outfit some ethnicity by wearing these gorgeous men's ethnic wear from Myntra's fantastic sale. Get discounts of 50-80% on a variety of ethnic attire—kurtas, churidars, jackets, and blazers that are elegantly modern in all ways. From vibrant floral prints to intricate embroidery designs, every man can shine in the celebrations with us. First, it provides an additional ₹300 cutback on the total buying amount plus free shipping on the first-time order by the users. This Diwali dress like that of families and festivals would not be so threatening with Myntra's men's ethnic collection.

1. VASTRAMAY Men Pink Floral Printed Kurta With Pyjamas

Price: ₹1738

Add a splash of elegance to your festive wardrobe with the VASTRAMAY Men Pink Floral Printed Kurta with Pyjamas. This stylish kurta features a vibrant floral print, a straight silhouette, and a traditional Mandarin collar, exuding sophistication. Paired with solid pyjamas, this ensemble is perfect for festive celebrations or special occasions. Crafted from a luxurious silk blend, the kurta offers comfort and style, while the viscose rayon pyjamas provide an easy fit with a drawstring closure.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Pink floral printed design with a straight shape, regular style, and a Mandarin collar.

-Sleeves & Length: Long sleeves with a knee-length straight hem.

-Fabric: Kurta is made from a silk blend, and pyjamas are crafted from viscose rayon for a comfortable feel.

-Additional Details: Two functional pockets for convenience.

-Pyjamas: Solid design with drawstring closure for a secure fit.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive gatherings and special events.

-Care: Dry clean recommended, or cold light wash for longevity.

2. Inddus Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Chikankari Kurta with Trousers

Price: ₹1767

Step into the festive season with grace and style with the Inddus Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Chikankari Kurta with Trousers. This beautifully crafted green kurta features intricate ethnic motifs and Chikankari embroidery, offering a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary elegance. Paired with solid trousers, this set ensures a polished and sophisticated look, ideal for festive celebrations.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Green embroidered ethnic motifs with Chikankari detailing, straight shape, and Mandarin collar.

-Sleeves & Length: Long regular sleeves, knee-length with a straight hem.

-Fabric: Kurta is made from lightweight Georgette with a cotton inner lining for added comfort.

-Trousers: Solid cotton trousers with a partially elasticated waistband and a hook-and-eye closure.

-Pockets: Two functional pockets for practicality.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive gatherings, weddings, and special events.

-Care: Dry clean to preserve fabric quality and embroidery.

3. Anouk Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Mandarin Collar Straight Pure Cotton Kurta with Churidar

Price: ₹1999

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Anouk Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Mandarin Collar Straight Pure Cotton Kurta with Churidar. This enchanting blue and white kurta showcases exquisite ethnic motifs and delicate embroidery, perfectly complemented by a solid churidar. Crafted from soft, breathable cotton, this outfit promises both style and comfort, making it an excellent choice for any festive occasion.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Blue and white embroidered kurta featuring intricate ethnic motifs, with a straight shape and regular style.

-Sleeves & Length: Long regular sleeves, knee-length with a straight hem for a timeless look.

-Fabric: Made from 100% pure cotton with a machine weave for easy maintenance and comfort.

-Churidar: Solid churidar with a convenient drawstring closure for a tailored fit.

-Pockets: Two functional pockets with sequinned detailing for added elegance.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive celebrations, family gatherings, and traditional events.

-Care Instructions: Easy to care for with machine wash compatibility.

4. Manyavar Men Red Woven Design Jacquard Weave Jacket with Pocket Square

Price: ₹ 2999

Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with the Manyavar Men Red Woven Design Jacquard Weave Jacket. This striking jacket features a rich jacquard weave, offering a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style. The vibrant red color and exquisite detailing make it an ideal choice for festive occasions and celebrations. This Manyavar Nehru jacket is a must-have addition to your ethnic collection. Pair it with a solid kurta set and a pair of mojaris for a polished and fashionable ensemble that is sure to turn heads at any gathering.

Key Features:

-Design: Elegant red jacket with a woven design in a jacquard weave, showcasing a sophisticated and textured finish.

-Collar & Sleeves: Features a mandarin collar and a sleeveless design for a chic silhouette.

-Closure: Stylish button closure that adds a refined touch.

-Pockets: Includes three pockets for functionality and convenience.

-Add-Ons: Comes with a matching pocket square and a brooch to complete your look.

-Fabric: Crafted from a luxurious silk blend that exudes sophistication while ensuring comfort.

-Care Instructions: Recommended dry clean for maintenance and longevity.

5. INVICTUS Embroidered & Sequinned Slim Fit Bandhgala Party Blazer

Price: ₹3071

Make a bold statement at your next gathering with the INVICTUS Embroidered & Sequinned Slim Fit Bandhgala Party Blazer. This stunning black blazer features intricate embroidery and sequinned details, merging traditional aesthetics with modern sophistication. Perfect for parties and formal events, this blazer offers a refined silhouette that is sure to impress.

Key Features:

-Design: Sleek black Bandhgala blazer with exquisite embroidery and sequinned accents, adding a touch of luxury.

-Collar & Closure: Features a sophisticated mandarin collar and a stylish button placket for an elegant finish.

-Fit: Designed in a slim fit to enhance your physique while ensuring comfort.

-Pockets: Equipped with three front pockets and two inner pockets for ample storage without compromising style.

-Lining: Attached polyester lining for a smooth fit and added comfort.

-Back Hem: Double-vented back hem for ease of movement and a polished look.

-Material: Made from 100% polyester, ensuring durability and a refined appearance.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean only to maintain the garment's quality.

Conclusion

Do not miss the chance to refresh your ethnic attire for this Diwali season! The best deals, exclusive only on Myntra, are there for you to enjoy to get stylish ethnic wear for men, perfectly needed during this festive season. Surf through our rich collections now and create for yourself while you rejoice in the free shipping and revel in the celebration of all things traditional.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.