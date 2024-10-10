Myntra Dussehra Sale 2024 is LIVE: Get Festive Ready with 50-80% Off on Ethnic Saree Collection

Dress up for the festive seasons like never before with certain exclusive offers from this Dussehra. Choose a stylish saree, whether it is a traditional Paithani or a chic floral design. Myntra's Dussehra Sale proves to be the perfect time to give oneself that revamp in look. From 10th to 13th October, experience up to 80% off on best sellers across silk blend, linen, and crepe sarees. Ditch the other apps and get ₹400 off on your first order using the Myntra app. With these print sarees in high luxury fabrics with majestic designs, all festivals are going to add exquisite grace. Let's not miss such great deals!

1. P D Silk Mills Floral Printed Pure Crepe Saree

Price: ₹1199

Give your daily wear a new look with P D Silk Mills Floral Printed Pure Crepe Saree. It is beautifully created with orange and yellow hues and charismatic floral prints, which speak simplicity and elegance. It is made from pure crepe, that is soft on the skin and gentle, so it is quite comfortable for day-long wear. The Saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece. Stitch it according to your preference, and it'll perfectly suit adorning you.

Key Features:

-Design: Orange and yellow floral print with no border for a minimalist, chic look.

-Fabric: Made from pure crepe for a smooth, soft texture and easy drape.

-Length: 5.5 metres saree plus 0.8 metre blouse piece.

-Fit: Lightweight and easy to carry for everyday use.

-Care: Dry clean only to maintain fabric quality and vibrancy.

2. Mitera Pink & Gold-Toned Ethnic Motif Woven Design Zari Paithani Saree

Price: ₹1329

Embrace the charm of traditional elegance with the Mitera Pink & Gold-Toned Ethnic Motif Woven Design Zari Paithani Saree. This exquisite saree features intricate ethnic motifs woven into a stunning pink and gold-toned fabric, highlighted with delicate zari work. The woven design border adds a regal touch, making it the perfect saree for traditional occasions. The luxurious silk blend fabric offers a beautiful drape and a rich feel, ensuring comfort and sophistication throughout the day.

Key Features:

-Design: Pink and gold-toned Paithani saree with ethnic woven motifs and zari detailing for an elegant traditional look.

-Fabric: Silk blend for a luxurious feel and a smooth, graceful drape.

-Length: 5.5 metres saree plus 0.8 metre blouse piece.

-Fit: Lightweight yet opulent, ideal for traditional events and celebrations.

-Blouse: Comes with an unstitched blouse piece; image provided for design reference.

-Care: Dry clean only to preserve the intricate zari work and fabric quality.

3. Sangria Pink & Blue Floral Pure Linen Saree

Price: ₹1333

The Sangria Pink & Blue Floral Pure Linen Saree is the best collation of style and comfort for daily wear. This beautiful designer saree comes in an elegant floral print in pink and blue, giving a fresh and vibrant look without the adornment of a border. Pure linen and so light, airy, casual, yet perfect for work. The addition of the cotton blend blouse piece makes this an easy-to-wear set for all-day elegance.

Key Features:

-Design: Pink and blue floral printed saree, offering a refreshing, contemporary look.

-Fabric: Pure linen saree fabric for lightweight comfort and breathability; cotton blend blouse fabric for extra ease.

-Length: 5.5 metres saree plus 0.8 metre blouse piece.

-Fit: Designed for a relaxed, everyday fit with a designer flair.

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance, perfect for regular wear.

4. Libas Printed Floral Zari Silk Blend Saree

Price: ₹1639

The Libas Printed Floral Zari Silk Blend Saree is an exquisite choice for festive occasions. Designed in a graceful white and gold-toned palette, this saree features a delicate floral print complemented by an elegant woven design border with intricate zari detailing. The silk blend fabric offers a luxurious feel and smooth drape, making it perfect for celebrations. Paired with an unstitched blouse piece, this saree allows for personalized styling to suit your taste.

Key Features:

-Design: White and gold-toned floral printed saree with a woven border and rich zari embellishments for a festive appeal.

-Fabric: Silk blend saree and blouse for a luxurious feel with a smooth finish.

-Length: 5.5 metres saree plus 0.8 metre blouse piece.

-Fit: Comfortable yet opulent, ideal for festive events and gatherings.

-Care: Hand wash to maintain the fabric's quality and zari work.

5. Mitera Cream-Coloured & Red Floral Silk Blend Saree

Price: ₹1749

The Mitera Cream-Coloured & Red Floral Silk Blend Saree is a beautiful fusion of traditional charm and modern design. This Banarasi saree features a stunning cream base with vibrant red floral prints, enhanced by a delicate printed border that adds a touch of sophistication. Crafted from a luxurious silk blend, the saree drapes elegantly and is perfect for traditional occasions. The unstitched blouse piece allows for personalized tailoring, ensuring you can style it to your preference.

Key Features:

-Design: Cream and red Banarasi saree with floral prints and a printed border for a classic, elegant look.

-Fabric: Silk blend saree and blouse for a smooth, luxurious feel.

-Length: 5.5 metres saree plus 0.8 metre blouse piece.

-Fit: Lightweight yet rich in texture, ideal for traditional events.

-Care: Dry clean only to maintain the fabric's sheen and quality.

Conclusion

Time to shop for some dazzling sarees at unbearably discounted prices and celebrate Dussehra in style. So, whether it is a traditional look or a modern sensibility, this sale has something for everyone. Mark the date: Rush to grab your ₹400 discount on your first purchase with the Myntra app and enjoy up to 80% off from October 10-13. Let's make this festive season simply fabulous.

